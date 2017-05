Once we got close to releasing SUPERHOT on PC, we took a short breather, considered our options and decided on a hardline ? forget porting. Let?s redesign SUPERHOT VR from scratch.

We never compromised on design. We sure as hell weren?t going to start by halfheartedly adding poor VR support to SUPERHOT and calling it a day. We started drafting a plan to spin up a SUPERHOT VR team and we did some rudimentary budgeting for a year-long intensive project.

The budget was...