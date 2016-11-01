Monatsübersicht

Spiel des Monats:
Battlefield 1, PC
Weitere Awards gingen an:
Rez Infinite, PlayStationVR
Videotests: Batman: Arkham VR, PlayStationVR Battlefield 1, One, PS4, PC Gears of War 4, One Mafia 3, One, PS4, PC PlayStation VR, Hardware-Test PlayStation VR Worlds, PlayStationVR Shadow Warrior 2, PC Video-Vorschau: Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, One, PS4, PC Weitere exklusive Videos: Release-Vorschau: November 2016
PlayStation VR: Video-EpilogKommende Releases Release-Übersicht VR-Umsetzungen in der Übersicht
Loading Human Chapter1: Einstieg
Super Stardust Ultra VR: VR-Spielszenen
Rez Infinite: VR-Level in kompletter LängeDriveClub: Exklusive SpielszenenBattlezone (VR): Exklusive VR-Spielszenen Tumble VR: Exklusive VR-SpielszenenJob Simulator: The 2050 Archives: SpielszenenHere They Lie: Die ersten zehn Minuten
RIGS: VR-Spielszenen
Kitchen-Demo-Spielszenen
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood: VR-Spielszenen Batman: Arkham VR: VR-Spielszenen PlayStation VR Worlds: Ocean-Descent-Spielszenen
DragonBall Xenoverse 2: Der Einstieg
Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords: Spielszenen-Zusammenschnitt Shadow Warrior 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten Gears of War 4: Die ersten zehn Minuten Mafia 3: Die ersten zehn Minuten Aragami: Spielszenen des Einstiegs
Titanfall 2: Die ersten zehn MinutenBosskampf: Viper Bosskampf: Slone Bosskampf: Richter Bosskampf: AshBosskampf: Kane
Battlefield 1:
Die ersten zehn Minuten Einsteiger-Guide Spielszenen: Kapitel Drei Spielszenen: Kapitel Zwei Die erste Mission (Xbox One) Battlefield im Wandel der Zeit
Brettspiel-Tipp: Terraforming Mars
Sorcery! 4- The Crown of Kings, Android, PC, iPad
Battlefield 1, PS4, One
Bound, PlayStationVR
XCOM 2, PS4, One
Weitere Tests:
Batman: Return to Arkham , PS4, One, Wertung: gut
Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel, PC, PS4, One, gut
Lego Dimensions: Ghostbusters, 360, PS3, PS4, One, Wii U, gut
Lego Harry Potter Collection, PS4, gut
World of WarCraft: Legion, PC, gut
Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords, PS4, One, befriedigend
PlayStation VR, Hardware-Test, befriedigend
Dragon Quest Builders, PS4, 83%
Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence - Ascension, PC, PS4, 83%
Shadow Warrior 2, PC, 83%
Thumper, PlayStationVR, 83%
Civilization 6, PC, 82%
Rise of the Tomb Raider, PS4, 82%
Paper Mario: Color Splash, Wii U, 81%
EVE: Valkyrie, PlayStationVR, 80%
Mordheim: City of the Damned, PS4, One, 80%
Skylanders: Imaginators, PS4, One, 80%
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, PS4, One, 80%
Carmageddon: Max Damage, PC, 79%
Aragami, PC, PS4, 78%
Gears of War 4, One, 78%
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, PlayStationVR, 78%
Syndrome, PC, 77%
Zenith, PC, 77%
Eagle Flight, OculusRift, 76%
Batman: Arkham VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
PlayStation VR Worlds, PlayStationVR, 75%
Tumble VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League, PlayStationVR, 74%
Headmaster, PlayStationVR, 70%
Mario Party: Star Rush, 3DS, 70%
WWE 2K17, PS4, One, 70%
Marooners, PC, 69%
Gunjack, PlayStationVR, 67%
Tethered, PlayStationVR, 67%
Superdimension Neptune Vs SEGA Hard Girls, Vita, 65%
DragonBall Xenoverse 2, PS4, 62%
Hybrid Wars, PC, 62%
Mafia 3, PC, PS4, One, 60%
The Assembly, PlayStationVR, 58%
Vorschau-Berichte:
Einschätzung "gut":
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, PC, PS4, One
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, PC, PS4, One
Pokémon Sonne & Mond, 3DS
Mit der weiteren Nutzung unseres Angebots erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. Mehr erfahren Sie darüber auf der Datenschutz-Seite. Ich bin einverstanden