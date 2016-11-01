Monatsübersicht - Special, Sonstiges, PC, PlayStation 3, Nintendo 3DS, iPad, PS Vita, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One - 4Players.de

Monatsübersicht (Sonstiges) von 4Players.de
Monats-Übersicht Oktober 2016
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:

Battlefield 1, PC


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Rez Infinite, PlayStationVR

Videotests:
Batman: Arkham VR, PlayStationVR


Battlefield 1, One, PS4, PC


Gears of War 4, One


Mafia 3, One, PS4, PC


PlayStation VR, Hardware-Test


PlayStation VR Worlds, PlayStationVR


Shadow Warrior 2, PC



Video-Vorschau:
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, One, PS4, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos:
Release-Vorschau: November 2016

PlayStation VR:
Video-Epilog
Kommende Releases
Release-Übersicht
VR-Umsetzungen in der Übersicht

Loading Human Chapter1: Einstieg
Super Stardust Ultra VR: VR-Spielszenen
Rez Infinite: VR-Level in kompletter Länge
DriveClub: Exklusive Spielszenen
Battlezone (VR): Exklusive VR-Spielszenen
Tumble VR: Exklusive VR-Spielszenen
Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives: Spielszenen
Here They Lie: Die ersten zehn Minuten
RIGS: VR-Spielszenen
Kitchen-Demo-Spielszenen
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood: VR-Spielszenen
Batman: Arkham VR: VR-Spielszenen
PlayStation VR Worlds: Ocean-Descent-Spielszenen

DragonBall Xenoverse 2: Der Einstieg
Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords: Spielszenen-Zusammenschnitt
Shadow Warrior 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Gears of War 4: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Mafia 3: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Aragami: Spielszenen des Einstiegs
 
Titanfall 2:
Die ersten zehn Minuten
Bosskampf: Viper 
Bosskampf: Slone
Bosskampf: Richter
Bosskampf: Ash
Bosskampf: Kane
 
Battlefield 1:
Die ersten zehn Minuten
Einsteiger-Guide
Spielszenen: Kapitel Drei 
Spielszenen: Kapitel Zwei
Die erste Mission (Xbox One)
 
Battlefield im Wandel der Zeit
 

Brettspiel-Tipp:
Terraforming Mars

Sorcery! 4- The Crown of Kings, Android, PC, iPad


Battlefield 1, PS4, One


Bound, PlayStationVR


XCOM 2, PS4, One




Weitere Tests:

Batman: Return to Arkham , PS4, One, Wertung: gut
Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel, PC, PS4, One, gut
Lego Dimensions: Ghostbusters, 360, PS3, PS4, One, Wii U, gut
Lego Harry Potter Collection, PS4, gut
World of WarCraft: Legion, PC, gut
Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords, PS4, One, befriedigend
PlayStation VR, Hardware-Test, befriedigend

Dragon Quest Builders, PS4, 83%
Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence - Ascension, PC, PS4, 83%
Shadow Warrior 2, PC, 83%
Thumper, PlayStationVR, 83%
Civilization 6, PC,  82%
Rise of the Tomb Raider, PS4, 82%
Paper Mario: Color Splash, Wii U, 81%
EVE: Valkyrie, PlayStationVR, 80%
Mordheim: City of the Damned, PS4, One, 80%
Skylanders: Imaginators, PS4, One, 80%
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, PS4, One, 80%
Carmageddon: Max Damage, PC, 79%
Aragami, PC, PS4, 78%
Gears of War 4, One, 78%
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, PlayStationVR,  78%
Syndrome, PC, 77%
Zenith, PC, 77%
Eagle Flight, OculusRift, 76%
Batman: Arkham VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
PlayStation VR Worlds, PlayStationVR, 75%
Tumble VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League, PlayStationVR, 74%
Headmaster, PlayStationVR, 70%
Mario Party: Star Rush, 3DS, 70%
WWE 2K17, PS4, One, 70%
Marooners, PC, 69%
Gunjack, PlayStationVR, 67%
Tethered, PlayStationVR, 67%
Superdimension Neptune Vs SEGA Hard Girls, Vita, 65%
DragonBall Xenoverse 2, PS4, 62%
Hybrid Wars, PC,  62%
Mafia 3, PC, PS4, One, 60%
The Assembly, PlayStationVR, 58%

 


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "gut":
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, PC, PS4, One
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, PC, PS4, One 
Pokémon Sonne & Mond, 3DS

