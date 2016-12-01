Monatsübersicht

Spiel des Monats:
Shenzhen I/O, PC
Weitere Awards gingen an:
Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, PC, PS4, One
Videotests: Battlezone (VR), PSVRCall of Duty: Infinite Warfare, PC, PS4, OneDishonored 2, PC, PS4, One Hitman, PS4, PC, OnePlanet Coaster, PCRobinson: The Journey, PSVRTitanfall 2, PC, PS4, OneWatch Dogs 2, One, PS4, PC Weitere exklusive Videos: Release-Vorschau: Dezember 2016
Top-Listen: 5 Beispiele für schlechte Open World Top-Listen: 5 Beispiele für gute Open World
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls: Diablo-Retro-Dungeon
Final Fantasy im Wandel der Zeit Steampunk im Wandel der Zeit
Call of Duty im Wandel der Zeit Watch Dogs 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten Silence: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Dishonored 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Robinson: The Journey: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Watch Dogs 2: Reality-Check: Was ist in der Realität möglich? Dexed: Exklusive SpielszenenSteep: Exklusive Spielszenen Lost Ember: Pre-Alpha-Demo: Erste Spielszenen Titanfall 2: Epilog Titanfall 2: Video-Guide für EinsteigerTitanfall 2: Ein offener Brief
Brettspiel-Tipp: Scythe
Football Manager 2017, PC
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, PC
Tyranny, PC
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, PS4, One, sehr gut
Weitere Tests:
Blazblue Centralfiction, PS4, 84%
Darksiders, PS4, One, 83%
Owlboy, PC, 83%
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, PS4, One, 83%
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2, Vita, 83%
Watch Dogs 2, PS4, PC, One, 83%
Headlander, One, 82%
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, PSVR, 82%
Rhythm Paradise Megamix, 3DS, 82%
Silence, PC, 82%
Planet Coaster, PC, 81%
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, PS4, One, gut
Trackmania Turbo, PSVR, Vive, Rift, gut
Super Stardust Ultra VR, PSVR, 80%
World of Final Fantasy, PS4, 80%
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, PC, 78%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, One, PS4, 78%
Hitman, PS4, PC, One, 77%
House of the Dying Sun, Vive, OculusRift, 77%
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, PS4, 77%
Windlands, PSVR, 77%
Dexed, Vive, 74%
Pokémon Sonne & Mond, 3DS, 74%
Battlezone (VR), PSVR, 73%
The Brookhaven Experiment, PSVR, 72%
DriveClub, PSVR, 71%
Wayward Sky, PSVR, 69%
Killing Floor 2, PC, PS4, 68%
Crazy Machines 3, PC, 67%
Ronin, PS4, 67%
Through the Woods, PC, 64%
Robinson: The Journey, PSVR, 63%
Lethal VR, Vive, 60%
Pirate Pop Plus, PC, Wii U, 60%
Here They Lie, PSVR, 59%
NBA 2KVR Experience, PSVR, 58%
Mark McMorris Infinite Air, PS4, PC, 51%
WRC 6, PS4, PC, 49%
Pixel Gear, PSVR, 45%
Super Dungeon Bros, One, 45%
The Tomorrow Children, PS4, 44%
Ace Banana, PSVR, 35%
Space Rift, PC, Rift, Vive, PSVR, 34%
Angespielt:
Einschätzung "befriedigend"
Lost Ember, PC, PS4, One
Vorschau-Berichte:
Einschätzung "sehr gut":
Steep, PC, One, PS4
Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Vive
