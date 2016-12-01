Monatsübersicht - Special, Sonstiges, PC, Nintendo 3DS, iPad, PS Vita, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.

Um dieses Feature zu nutzen, musst du
"4Players pur" nutzen:

Du hast schon einen pur-Account? Dann logge dich ein!
Noch kein pur-Nutzer? 4Players pur  Zahl, was du willst!

Hinweis schließen.


Monatsübersicht (Sonstiges) von 4Players.de
Monats-Übersicht November 2016
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos


Spiel des Monats:

Shenzhen I/O, PC


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske, PC, PS4, One

Videotests:
Battlezone (VR), PSVR


Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, PC, PS4, One


Dishonored 2, PC, PS4, One

 
Hitman, PS4, PC, One


Planet Coaster, PC


Robinson: The Journey, PSVR


Titanfall 2, PC, PS4, One


Watch Dogs 2, One, PS4, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos:
Release-Vorschau: Dezember 2016
Top-Listen: 5 Beispiele für schlechte Open World
Top-Listen: 5 Beispiele für gute Open World

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls: Diablo-Retro-Dungeon

Final Fantasy im Wandel der Zeit
Steampunk im Wandel der Zeit
Call of Duty im Wandel der Zeit
 
Watch Dogs 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Silence: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Dishonored 2: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Robinson: The Journey: Die ersten zehn Minuten
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: Die ersten zehn Minuten

Watch Dogs 2: Reality-Check: Was ist in der Realität möglich?

Dexed: Exklusive Spielszenen
Steep: Exklusive Spielszenen 
Lost Ember: Pre-Alpha-Demo: Erste Spielszenen
 
Titanfall 2: Epilog
Titanfall 2: Video-Guide für Einsteiger
Titanfall 2: Ein offener Brief


Brettspiel-Tipp:
Scythe

Football Manager 2017, PC


Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, PC


Tyranny, PC


Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, PS4, One, sehr gut




Weitere Tests:

Blazblue Centralfiction, PS4, 84%
Darksiders, PS4, One, 83%
Owlboy, PC, 83%
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, PS4, One, 83%
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2, Vita, 83%
Watch Dogs 2, PS4, PC, One, 83%
Headlander, One, 82%
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, PSVR, 82%
Rhythm Paradise Megamix, 3DS, 82%
Silence, PC, 82%
Planet Coaster, PC, 81%
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, PS4, One, gut
Trackmania Turbo, PSVR, Vive, Rift, gut
Super Stardust Ultra VR, PSVR, 80%
World of Final Fantasy, PS4, 80%
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, PC, 78%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, One, PS4, 78%
Hitman, PS4, PC, One, 77%
House of the Dying Sun, Vive, OculusRift, 77%
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, PS4, 77%
Windlands, PSVR, 77%
Dexed, Vive, 74%
Pokémon Sonne & Mond, 3DS, 74%
Battlezone (VR), PSVR, 73%
The Brookhaven Experiment, PSVR, 72%
DriveClub, PSVR, 71%
Wayward Sky, PSVR, 69%
Killing Floor 2, PC, PS4, 68%
Crazy Machines 3, PC, 67%
Ronin, PS4, 67%
Through the Woods, PC, 64%
Robinson: The Journey, PSVR, 63%
Lethal VR, Vive, 60%
Pirate Pop Plus, PC, Wii U, 60%
Here They Lie, PSVR, 59%
NBA 2KVR Experience, PSVR, 58%
Mark McMorris Infinite Air, PS4, PC, 51%
WRC 6, PS4, PC, 49%
Pixel Gear, PSVR, 45%
Super Dungeon Bros, One, 45%
The Tomorrow Children, PS4, 44%
Ace Banana, PSVR, 35%
Space Rift, PC, Rift, Vive, PSVR, 34%




Angespielt: 

Einschätzung "befriedigend"
Lost Ember, PC, PS4, One


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "sehr gut":
Steep, PC, One, PS4

Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope, Vive

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+