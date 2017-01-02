Monatsübersicht - Special, Sonstiges, PC, Nintendo 3DS, iPad, PS Vita, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One - 4Players.de

Monatsübersicht (Sonstiges) von 4Players.de
Monats-Übersicht Dezember 2016
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spielinfo Bilder Videos


Spiel des Monats:

The Last Guardian, PS4


Weitere Awards gingen an:

SUPERHOT VR, OculusRift

Videotests:
Final Fantasy 15, One, PS4


Steep, One, PS4


The Last Guardian, PS4



4Players: Spiele des Jahres 2016:

Zur Übersicht

Die Einzelvideos:
Entwickler des Jahres
Publisher des Jahres
VR-Spiel des Jahres
Bestes Multiplattform-Spiel
Bestes Xbox-One-Spiel
Bestes PC-Spiel
Bestes PS4-Spiel
Bestes Wii-U-Spiel
Bestes 3DS-Spiel
Bestes Vita-Spiel des Jahres
Brettspiel des Jahres
Beste Simulation
Bestes Rollenspiel
Bestes Actionspiel
Bestes Adventure
Bestes Strategiespiel
Bestes Sportspiel
Bestes Geschicklichkeitsspiel
Bestes Rennspiel
Beste Grafik (Technik)
Beste Grafik (Art Design)
Beste Lokalisierung
Bester Sound (Effekte)
Bester Sound (Musik)
Beste Story (Geschichte)
Beste Story (Regie)
Sonderpreis Anspruchvolles Spiel
Sonderpreis Immersion
Gurke des Jahres
Frechheit des Jahres
Enttäuschung des Jahres


Weitere exklusive Videos:
Release-Vorschau: Januar 2017
 4Players-Talk: Jahresrückblick 2016
Top 4 der meistgeschauten Videos 2016
Top 4 der meistdiskutierten News 2016
The Last Guardian: Video-Epilog
Video-Epilog: Jan zum Status quo VR
Im Wandel der Zeit: Fumito Uedas Spieldesign
VR-Vergleich: Rift / Vive / PSVR
Final Fantasy 15: Einsteiger-Guide

Diluvion : Spielszenen (Demo)
Astroneer: Spielszenen #2 (Early Access mit Bug)
Astroneer: Spielszenen #1 (Early Access)
Ghost Town Mine Ride & Shootin' Gallery: Spielszenen
Arcade Saga: Spielszenen
NieR: Automata: Demo-Spielszenen
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft: Die Straßen von Gadgetzan: 52 Kartenpakete im Video 
Steep: Wingsuit-Challenge (Mittel)
SUPERHOT VR: Demo-Spielszenen
Robo Recall: Demo-Spielszenen
I Expect You To Die: Spielszenen
Oculus Touch: Demo-Spielszenen  
Pinball FX 2 VR: Spielszenen
How We Soar: Die ersten zehn Minuten


Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse, 3DS


Bethesda Pinball, PC, PS4, One, sehr gut


Rock Band Rivals, PS4, One, sehr gut


Rock Band Rivals Band Kit, PS4, One, sehr gut


The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, One, PS4, PC, sehr gut



Weitere Tests:

Oculus Touch, OculusRift, gut
Final Fantasy 15, PS4, One, 83%
The Unspoken, OculusRift, 83%
Steep, One, PS4, 82%
EVE: Valkyrie, HTCVive, 80%
Space Pirate Trainer, HTCVive, OculusRift, 79%
The Climb (Oculus Touch), OculusRift, 79%
Transport Fever, PC, 79%
Arcade Saga, HTCVive,78%
I Expect You To Die, OculusRift, 76%
Pinball FX 2 VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
Dexed, OculusRift, 74%
Final Approach, OculusRift, 70%
Super Mario Maker, 3DS, 70%
VR Invaders, HTCVive, OculusRift, 70%
Yesterday Origins, PC, PS4, 70%
Die Zwerge, PC, PS4, One, 67%
Dead Rising 4, One, 65%
Der Industriegigant 2, PS4, One, 65%
7th Dragon 3 - Code: VFD, 3DS, 60%
Batman: The Telltale Series, PC, 60%
Ride 2, PS4, 60%
Super Mario Run, iOS, 60%
Lethal VR, PlayStationVR, 59%
RollerCoaster Tycoon World, PC, 42%


 

Vorschau-Berichte:

 
Einschätzung "gut":
Expeditions: Viking, PC
NieR: Automata, PS4
Gigantic, PC, One

