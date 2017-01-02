Monatsübersicht

Spiel des Monats:
The Last Guardian, PS4
Weitere Awards gingen an:
SUPERHOT VR, OculusRift
Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse, 3DS
Bethesda Pinball, PC, PS4, One, sehr gut
Rock Band Rivals, PS4, One, sehr gut
Rock Band Rivals Band Kit, PS4, One, sehr gut
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, One, PS4, PC, sehr gut
Weitere Tests:
Oculus Touch, OculusRift, gut
Final Fantasy 15, PS4, One, 83%
The Unspoken, OculusRift, 83%
Steep, One, PS4, 82%
EVE: Valkyrie, HTCVive, 80%
Space Pirate Trainer, HTCVive, OculusRift, 79%
The Climb (Oculus Touch), OculusRift, 79%
Transport Fever, PC, 79%
Arcade Saga, HTCVive,78%
I Expect You To Die, OculusRift, 76%
Pinball FX 2 VR, PlayStationVR, 75%
Dexed, OculusRift, 74%
Final Approach, OculusRift, 70%
Super Mario Maker, 3DS, 70%
VR Invaders, HTCVive, OculusRift, 70%
Yesterday Origins, PC, PS4, 70%
Die Zwerge, PC, PS4, One, 67%
Dead Rising 4, One, 65%
Der Industriegigant 2, PS4, One, 65%
7th Dragon 3 - Code: VFD, 3DS, 60%
Batman: The Telltale Series, PC, 60%
Ride 2, PS4, 60%
Super Mario Run, iOS, 60%
Lethal VR, PlayStationVR, 59%
RollerCoaster Tycoon World, PC, 42%
Vorschau-Berichte:
Einschätzung "gut":
Expeditions: Viking, PC
NieR: Automata, PS4
Gigantic, PC, One
