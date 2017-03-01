Monatsübersicht - Special, Sonstiges, PC, Nintendo 3DS, iPad, PS Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch - 4Players.de

Monats-Übersicht Februar 2017
Monats-Übersicht Februar 2017
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spiel des Monats:

Nioh, PS4


Weitere Awards gingen an:

DiRT Rally, PlayStationVR

Videotests & -Fazits:
For Honor, One, PS4, PC


Halo Wars 2, One, PC (Fazit)


Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4


Nioh, PS4


Sniper Elite 4, PS4 (Fazit)


Torment: Tides of Numenera, One, PS4, PC



Video-Vorschauen:
Get Even, PC, PS4, One


Little Nightmares, PC, PS4, One


NieR: Automata, PS4


Prey, One, PS4, PC


RiME, One, PS4, PC


Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, One, PS4, PC


Yooka-Laylee, One, Switch, PS4, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos::
Release-Vorschau: März 2017

Im Wandel der Zeit:
The Legend of Zelda
Kampfsysteme im Wandel der Zeit

4Players-Talk:
Japan Strikes Back!

Top 4:
Top 4 der Handheld-Kuriositäten
Top 4 der besten Endzeitszenarien
Top 4 der Spiele mit Samurai & Ninjas

Klassiker:
Planescape Torment

Die ersten zehn Minuten:
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Prey
Halo Wars 2
Exklusive Spielszenen:
Rainbow Six Siege: Einsatzgebiet Coastline
Rainbow Six Siege: Mira und Jackal
Project CARS 2
Vector 36
Resident Evil 7 - DLC1: Schlafzimmer
Resident Evil 7 - DLC1: Albtraum
Resident Evil 7 - DLC1: Ethan muss sterben

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Analyse des Kampfsystems
Video-Epilog

Nioh:
Video-Epilog
Einsteiger-Guide
Bosskampf: Tashibana Muneshige
Bosskampf: Nué
Bosskampf: Hinoenma
Bosskampf: Onryoki
Bosskampf: Tower of London


Torment: Tides of Numenera, PC, PS4, XboxOne


Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4


Crypt of the NecroDancer, One


Tales of Berseria, PS4, PC



Weitere Tests:

For Honor, PS4, One, PC, 81%
Alone With You, PC, 80%
Dystoria, PC, Wertung: 80%
Sniper Elite 4, PS4, One, 79%
Poochy und Yoshi's Woolly World, 3DS, 78%
Take On Mars, PC, 77%
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, PlayStationVR, 75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto, PC, PS4, One, gut
Resident Evil 7: Verbotenes Filmmaterial 1, PS4, PlayStation VR, gut
Resident Evil 7: Verbotenes Filmmaterial 2, PS4, PlayStation VR,  gut
Lego Dimensions: The Lego Batman Movie, XboxOne, befriedigend
Proton Pulse Plus, PlayStationVR, 74%
Halo Wars 2, PC, One, 73%
Vector 36, PC, HTCVive, OculusRift, 71%
The Frostrune, iPad, PC, 70%
WWE 2K17, PC, 70%
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk, PS4, 68%
Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers, PS4, 67%
Diluvion , PC, 67%
Robinson: The Journey, OculusRift, 65%
Super Pixel Smash, HTCVive, PC, 61%
VR Ping Pong, PlayStationVR, 61%
Spheroids, PC, One, 60%
Earthlock: Festival of Magic, PS4, 55%
Phoning Home, PC, 50%
Double Dragon 4, PC, 40%
Samurai Sword VR, HTCVive, 10%




Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "sehr gut Fit4Hit":
Prey, PC, PS4, One


Project CARS 2, PC, PS4, One
 
 
Yooka-Laylee, Switch, One, PC, PS4



Einschätzung "gut":
Get Even, PC, PS4, One
Little Nightmares, PS4, PC, One
Mass Effect: Andromeda, PC, PS4, One
NieR: Automata, PS4
RiME, PS4, PC, One

Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, PC, PS4, One

