Monatsübersicht

Spiel des Monats:
Nioh, PS4
Weitere Awards gingen an:
DiRT Rally, PlayStationVR
Videotests & -Fazits: For Honor, One, PS4, PC Halo Wars 2
, One, PC (Fazit)Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4 Nioh, PS4 Sniper Elite 4, PS4 (Fazit) Torment: Tides of Numenera, One, PS4, PCVideo-Vorschauen: Get Even, PC, PS4, One Little Nightmares, PC, PS4, One NieR: Automata, PS4 Prey, One, PS4, PC RiME, One, PS4, PC Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, One, PS4, PCYooka-Laylee, One, Switch, PS4, PC Weitere exklusive Videos:: Release-Vorschau: März 2017
Im Wandel der Zeit:The Legend of ZeldaKampfsysteme im Wandel der Zeit
4Players-Talk:Japan Strikes Back!
Top 4:Top 4 der Handheld-KuriositätenTop 4 der besten EndzeitszenarienTop 4 der Spiele mit Samurai & Ninjas
Klassiker:
Planescape Torment
Die ersten zehn Minuten: Torment: Tides of NumeneraPreyHalo Wars 2
Exklusive Spielszenen:Rainbow Six Siege: Einsatzgebiet CoastlineRainbow Six Siege: Mira und JackalProject CARS 2Vector 36Resident Evil 7 - DLC1: Schlafzimmer
Resident Evil 7 - DLC1: AlbtraumResident Evil 7 - DLC1: Ethan muss sterben
Horizon: Zero DawnAnalyse des Kampfsystems Video-Epilog
Nioh:Video-Epilog Einsteiger-GuideBosskampf: Tashibana Muneshige Bosskampf: Nué Bosskampf: Hinoenma Bosskampf: Onryoki Bosskampf: Tower of London
Torment: Tides of Numenera, PC, PS4, XboxOne
Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
Crypt of the NecroDancer, One
Tales of Berseria, PS4, PC
Weitere Tests:
For Honor, PS4, One, PC, 81%
Alone With You, PC, 80%
Dystoria, PC, Wertung: 80%
Sniper Elite 4, PS4, One, 79%
Poochy und Yoshi's Woolly World, 3DS, 78%
Take On Mars, PC, 77%
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, PlayStationVR, 75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto, PC, PS4, One, gut
Resident Evil 7: Verbotenes Filmmaterial 1, PS4, PlayStation VR, gut
Resident Evil 7: Verbotenes Filmmaterial 2, PS4, PlayStation VR, gut
Lego Dimensions: The Lego Batman Movie, XboxOne, befriedigend
Proton Pulse Plus, PlayStationVR, 74%
Halo Wars 2, PC, One, 73%
Vector 36, PC, HTCVive, OculusRift, 71%
The Frostrune, iPad, PC, 70%
WWE 2K17, PC, 70%
Berserk and the Band of the Hawk, PS4, 68%
Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers, PS4, 67%
Diluvion , PC, 67%
Robinson: The Journey, OculusRift, 65%
Super Pixel Smash, HTCVive, PC, 61%
VR Ping Pong, PlayStationVR, 61%
Spheroids, PC, One, 60%
Earthlock: Festival of Magic, PS4, 55%
Phoning Home, PC, 50%
Double Dragon 4, PC, 40%
Samurai Sword VR, HTCVive, 10%
Vorschau-Berichte:
Einschätzung "sehr gut Fit4Hit":
Prey, PC, PS4, One
Project CARS 2, PC, PS4, One
Yooka-Laylee, Switch, One, PC, PS4
Einschätzung "gut":
Get Even, PC, PS4, One
Little Nightmares, PS4, PC, One
Mass Effect: Andromeda, PC, PS4, One
NieR: Automata, PS4
RiME, PS4, PC, One
Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, PC, PS4, One
