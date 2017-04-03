Monatsübersicht - Special, Sonstiges, PC, Nintendo 3DS, iPad, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch - 4Players.de

Monats-Übersicht März 2017
Monats-Übersicht März 2017
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Switch, Wii U


Weitere Awards gingen an:
Persona 5, PS4

Videotests:
Ghost Recon Wildlands, One, PS4, PC


Mass Effect: Andromeda, One


NieR: Automata, PS4, PS4, PC


Persona 5, PS4


Styx: Shards of Darkness, One, PS4, PC


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Switch



Video-Vorschauen:
Injustice 2, One, PS4, PC


Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos::
Release-Vorschau: April 2017
Frische Bug-Waren: Toast Recon Weizenlands

Einsteiger-Guides:
Horizon Zero Dawn
Styx: Shards of Darkness
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Klassiker:
Maniac Mansion
The Legend of Zelda
Wing Commander

Erste zehn Minuten/Spielszenen
Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity: Stunts und Zeitfahren
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity: Carnage 
Gravel: Spielszenen
Heroes of the Storm: Version 2.0 - Cassia (Heldin)
Heroes of the Storm: Version 2.0 - Beutekiste
Loot Rascals
MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame
Northgard (Early Access)
Overload
Persona 5: Exklusive Spielszenen des Einstiegs
Thimbleweed Park
Troll and I
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
Yooka-Laylee

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Die ersten zehn Minuten
Einsteiger-Guide
Video-Epilog

Mass Effect Andromeda:
BioWare im Wandel der Zeit
Ein Überblick: Vorgeschichte und Rassen
Die ersten zehn Minuten 
Video-Epilog
 
Nintendo Switch:
Switch: Hardware-Special
Switch: Video-Fazit: Sechs Meinungen
1-2-Switch!: Multiplayer-Spielszenen
Fast RMX: Stormcoast
Fast RMX: Neo Kyoto
Fast RMX: Hero-Modus
Snipperclips : Multiplayer-Spielszenen
Splatoon 2: Alle Waffen (Global Testfire)
Splatoon 2: Global Testfire
Super Bomberman R: Multiplayer-Spielszenen
Vroom in the Night Sky: Exklusive Spielszenen


Brettspiel-Tipp
Pandemic: Die Schreckensherrschaft des Cthulhu

Snipperclips , Switch


NieR: Automata, PS4, PC: 85


Thimbleweed Park, PC


Chime Sharp, PS4, One


Rock Band VR, Oculus Touch


Voez, Switch


Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City, PC, PS4, One


Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, PS4



Weitere Tests:
Fast RMX, Switch, 84%
Shovel Knight, Switch, 84%
Styx: Shards of Darkness, PC, PS4, One, 84%
Human Resource Machine, Switch, 82%
Kona, PC, PS4, One, 81%
Lego Worlds, PC, Wertung: 80%
Robo Recall, Oculus Touch, 80%
Battlefield 1: They Shall Not Pass, One, PS4, PC, gut
NACON Revolution Pro Controller, PS4, gut
FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, PS4, One, 78%
Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!, PC, 78%
Mass Effect: Andromeda, One, 78%
Skylanders: Imaginators, Switch, 78%
2Dark, PC, PS4, One, 77%
Lego Worlds, PS4, One, 77%
Loot Rascals, PS4, 75%
Pix the Cat, One, 75%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, PS4, 72%
Vikings - Wolves of Midgard, PS4, One, 70%
Mario Sports Superstars, 3DS, 68%
This Is the Police, PS4, One, 68%
Sublevel Zero, PS4, PC, One, 67%
Dead Rising 4, PC, 66%
Ghost Recon Wildlands, PC, PS4, One, 63%
Blaster Master Zero, 3DS, Switch, 61%
Just Dance 2017, Switch, 61%
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey, PS4, 60%
Final Fantasy 15: Episode Gladiolus, PS4, One, ausreichend
I am Setsuna, Switch, 59%
Super Bomberman R, Switch, 50%
Troll and I, PC, 37%
New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers, Switch, 36%
1-2-Switch!, Switch, 28%
Vroom in the Night Sky, Switch, 5%



Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "gut":
Constructor HD, PC, PS4, One, Switch
Dragon Quest Heroes 2, PS4
Injustice 2, One, PS4
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, PC, PS4, One
Northgard, PC
Warhammer 40.000: Dawn of War 3, PC
 
 
Einschätzung "befriedigend":
MXGP3 - The Official Motocross Videogame, PC, PS4, One
Syberia 3, Switch, One, PS4, PC

Einschätzung "ausreichend":
Gravel, PC, PS4, One

