Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht August 2017 - Special

Videotests/-Fazits:
Agents of Mayhem, One, PS4, PCF1 2017, One, PS4, PCHellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, PC, PS4 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Switch MatterFall, PS4
Pillars of Eternity, One, PS4 Sudden Strike 4, PS4, PCTacoma, PC, One Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4 Video-Vorschauen:
Last Day of June, PS4, PC
Metroid: Samus Returns, 3DS Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, One, PS4, PC Monster Hunter: World, One, PS4, PC Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, PC Project CARS 2, One, PS4, PC The Crew 2, One, PS4, PC Total War: Warhammer 2, PC Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, One, PS4, PC Weitere exklusive Videos: