Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht August 2017 - Special

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin.

Monats-Übersicht August 2017
Monats-Übersicht August 2017
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spiel des Monats:

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, PS4, PC


Weitere Awards gingen an:
Ironcast, Switch

Videotests/-Fazits:
Agents of Mayhem, One, PS4, PC


F1 2017, One, PS4, PC


Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, PC, PS4


Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Switch


MatterFall, PS4


Pillars of Eternity, One, PS4


Sudden Strike 4, PS4, PC


Tacoma, PC, One


Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4



Video-Vorschauen:
Last Day of June, PS4, PC


Metroid: Samus Returns, 3DS


Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, One, PS4, PC


Monster Hunter: World, One, PS4, PC


Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, PC


Project CARS 2, One, PS4, PC


The Crew 2, One, PS4, PC


Total War: Warhammer 2, PC


Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, One, PS4, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos:
Release-Vorschau: September 2017
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Video-Guide

Fundstück des Monats August: Beatmania

Psychische Erkrankungen in Videospielen

Ninja Theory im Wandel der Zeit

gamescom 2017 im Blickpunkt:
Die interessantesten Neuankündigungen
Video-Reportage #4
Video-Reportage #3
Video-Reportage #2
Video-Reportage #1
Indie-Highlights auf der Gamescom

Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Northgard: Kampagne Mission 10 (Alpha)
Call of Duty: WW2: Spielmodus "War" 
Call of Duty: WW2: Team Deathmatch 
Pillars of Eternity (PS4 Pro)
Pillars of Eternity: Charakter-Erstellung
The Evil Within 2: Auftakt-Spielszenen
The Evil Within 2: Spielszenen der offenen Welt
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs
Cuphead
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES
Pinball FX3: Spielszenen Universal Pinball
Madden NFL 18: Einstieg in den Storymodus
Agents of Mayhem
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Sonic Mania
StarCraft: Remastered: Grafikvergleich Terraner-Kampagne Mission #3
MatterFall
The Long Dark
Hearthstone: Öffnen von 53 Kartenpaketen
Project CARS 2: Nordschleife
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Tacoma
 

 
Brettspiel-Tipp:
Onitama

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Switch


Pillars of Eternity, PS4, One


F1 2017, One, PS4


Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4


Patapon, PS4


Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, PS4, One



Weitere Tests:
StarCraft Remastered, PC, gut
MegaMan Legacy Collection 2, PC, PS4, One, gut
Madden NFL 18, PS4, One, 84%
Thumper, One, 83%
Bullet Soul Infinite Burst, PC, 82%
ChromaGun, PS4, 81%
Cities: Skylines, PS4, 81%
LawBreakers, PC, PS4, 80%
MatterFall, PS4, 80%
Tacoma, PC, One, 79%
Agents of Mayhem, PC, PS4, One, 79%
Warriors All-Stars, PS4, 79%
The Long Dark, PC, One, PS4, 78%
Masquerada: Songs and Shadows, PC, PS4, 77%
Infinite Minigolf, One, PC-VR, PlayStation VR, PS4, PC, 75%
Hey! Pikmin, 3DS, 75%
Die Säulen der Erde, PC, befriedigend
Redeemer, PC, 72%
Sudden Strike 4, PC, PS4, 72%
SwapQuest, PC, PS4, One, 70%
Circuit Breakers, PS4, One, 60%
Fantastic Contraption, PlayStation VR, 60%
Fictorum, PC, 60%
Gettysburg: The Tide Turns, PC, 60%
Observer, PC, 60%
Theseus, PlayStation VR, 40%




Hardware-Test
Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel, PC, PS4, PS4, One, sehr gut


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "sehr gut Fit4Hit":
Biomutant, PC, PS4, One


Cuphead, One, PC


Pinball FX3, PC, PS4, One


Project CARS 2, PC, PS4, One

 
South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, PC, PS4, One


The Talos Principle VR, HTCVive


Total War: Warhammer 2, PC


Einschätzung "gut":
A Knight's Quest, PC, PS4, Switch, One
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, PS4, PlayStation VR, PC, One
Call of Duty: WW2, PC, PS4, One
DragonBall FighterZ, One, PC, PS4
Frostpunk, PC
Last Day of June, PC, PS4
Metroid: Samus Returns, 3DS
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, PC, PS4, One
Pawarumi, PC, PS4, Switch, One
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, PC, PS4, One
Monster Hunter: World, PC, PS4, One
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, PC
Moss, PlayStation VR
Space Junkies, OculusRift, HTCVive
The Crew 2, PC, PS4, One
The Evil Within 2, PS4, One, PC
Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, PC

Einschätzung "ausreichend":
Metal Gear Survive, PC, PS4, One

