Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht April 2018 - Special

Monats-Übersicht April 2018
Monats-Übersicht April 2018
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:

God of War, PS4


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Ys Origin, One

Videotests/-Fazits:
Gal Gun 2, PS4, PS4


God of War, PS4


MLB The Show 18, PS4, PS4


Pizza Connection 3, PC


Super Seducer, PS4, PC


Warhammer: Vermintide 2, PC



Video-Vorschauen:
Detroit: Become Human, PS4


My Time at Portia, PC


Onrush, One, PS4, PC


Smoke and Sacrifice, PC



Weitere exklusive Videos:
 
Detroit: Become Human: Experten-Interview zum Thema KI

Fundstück des Monats April: Playtastic Pinball TV-Game

Ready Player One: Talk zu Buch und Film

God of War:
Einsteiger-Guide
Bosskampf Mattugr Helson
Bosskampf Kara
Bosskampf Magni und Modi
Bosskampf Hraezlyr
Bosskampf SeelenfresserGod of War: Bosskampf Swartaljofurr
Bosskampf Stein-Vergessener
Bosskampf Brenna Daudi
Bosskampf Jarn Fotr
---
Einführung in die germanische Mythologie (1)
Einführung in die germanische Mythologie (2)
---
Video-Epilog
---
God of War: Im Wandel der Zeit

Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:
Bullet Witch
BattleTech
Frostpunk
Ys Origin
Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana
PC Building Simulator
Magic: The Gathering Arena
Gal Gun 2
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR
Iron Harvest: Demo-Spielszenen
My Time at Portia
Witch It
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings
Happy Drummer VR
Time Carnage VR
Super Seducer
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2
 
 
Klassiker:
Heimdall


God of War


Joust


Adventure



Brettspiel-Tipp:
Photosynthese

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR, HTCVive, OculusRift


MLB The Show 18, PS4


WipEout Omega Collection, PlayStationVR



Weitere Tests:
South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, Switch, 84%
Football Manager Touch 2018, Switch, 83%
Rogue Aces, PS4, Vita, Switch, 82%
The Swords of Ditto, PC, PS4, 82%
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, PC, 82%
Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi, One, Switch, PS4, PC, gut
The Spatials: Galactology, PC, 78%
The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2, PS4, 73%
TERA, One, PS4, 72%
Minit, PC, PS4, One, 70%
Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 01: Multi-Kit, Switch, 70%
Happy Drummer VR, PlayStationVR, 69%
Masters of Anima, PC, PS4, One, 68%
Dreadnought, PS4, 63%
Time Carnage VR, PlayStationVR, 62%
The Fall Part 2: Unbound, PC, PS4, Switch, One, 61%
Super Seducer, PC, 60%
Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana, PC, 59%
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, PS4, 55%
Audiobeats, PlayStationVR, 55%
Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR, PlayStationVR, 55%
Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit, Switch, 52%
Bullet Witch, PC, 45%
Pizza Connection 3, PC, 45%
MX vs. ATV All Out, PS4, One, 44%
Gal Gun 2, PS4, 40%
Jalopy, PC, 37%
Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition, PC, 9%


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "gut":
Detroit: Become Human, PS4
Double Kick Heroes, PC
It Lurks Below, PC
My Time at Portia, PC, PS4, Switch, One
Smoke and Sacrifice, PC, PS4, Switch, One
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, PC, PS4, Switch, One
Witch It, PC, PS4, One
 
Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Onrush, One, PS4, PC

Einschätzung "ausreichend":
Lust for Darkness, PC

