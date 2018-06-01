Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Mai 2018 - Special

Videotests/-Fazits:
Ancestors Legacy, PC AO International Tennis, One, PS4, PC
BattleTech, PC Dark Souls Remastered, PC, PS4, OneX Detroit: Become Human, PS4 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Switch
Frostpunk, PC
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, PC Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues, PC State of Decay 2, PC, One Tennis World Tour, One, Switch, PS4, PC Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, PC Trailblazers, One, Switch, PS4, PCYoku's Island Express, One, Switch, PS4, PC Video-Vorschauen: The Crew 2, One, PS4, PC Vampyr, One, PS4, PC Weitere exklusive Videos::
Release-Vorschau: Juni 2018
4Players-Talk: Heavy Rain und die Entwicklung der ErzählspieleEinführung in die Geschichte der AngelsachsenEinführung in die Geschichte der Vampire
Video-Epilog:Pillars of Eternity 2: DeadfireDark Souls: Magic Moments der Souls-Reihe
Im Wandel der Zeit:Tennisspiele im Wandel der Zeit
Im Wandel der Zeit: David Cage
Bens Video-Ausblick:Ausblick MaiOverload Shoppe Keep 2 while True: learn() Ion Maiden Dead Cells
Video-Klassiker:Ultima Underworld: The Stygian AbyssUridium 2
Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:Yoku's Island Express Moonlighter Dark SoulsDetroit: Become HumanState of Decay 2God of War: Bosskampf Walküre SigrunThe Crew 2: Die erste Flug-Herausforderung The Crew 2: Das erste Speedboat-Rennen The Crew 2: Das erste Straßenrennen Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire: Der EinstiegBeat Saber: No-Arrows-Modus Beat Saber: Ein-Schwert-Modus Beat Saber: Standard-ModusTrailblazersShroud of the Avatar: Forsaken VirtuesDonkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Klassiker: Vampire: Die Maskerade - Redemption Uridium 2 Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
Brettspiel-Tipp: Azul