Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Mai 2018 - Special

Monatsübersicht (Sonstiges) von 4Players.de
Monats-Übersicht Mai 2018
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, PC


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Dark Souls Remastered, PS4, PC, OneX

Videotests/-Fazits:
Ancestors Legacy, PC 


AO International Tennis, One, PS4, PC


BattleTech, PC


Dark Souls Remastered, PC, PS4, OneX


Detroit: Become Human, PS4


Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Switch


Frostpunk, PC


Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, PC


Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues, PC


State of Decay 2, PC, One


Tennis World Tour, One, Switch, PS4, PC


Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, PC


Trailblazers, One, Switch, PS4, PC


Yoku's Island Express, One, Switch, PS4, PC



Video-Vorschauen:
The Crew 2, One, PS4, PC


Vampyr, One, PS4, PC


Weitere exklusive Videos::

Release-Vorschau: Juni 2018

4Players-Talk: Heavy Rain und die Entwicklung der Erzählspiele

Einführung in die Geschichte der Angelsachsen
Einführung in die Geschichte der Vampire

Video-Epilog:
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Dark Souls: Magic Moments der Souls-Reihe

Im Wandel der Zeit:
Tennisspiele im Wandel der Zeit
Im Wandel der Zeit: David Cage

Bens Video-Ausblick:
Ausblick Mai
Overload
Shoppe Keep 2
while True: learn()
Ion Maiden
Dead Cells

Video-Klassiker:
Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
Uridium 2

Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:
Yoku's Island Express
Moonlighter
Dark Souls
Detroit: Become Human
State of Decay 2
God of War: Bosskampf Walküre Sigrun
The Crew 2: Die erste Flug-Herausforderung
The Crew 2: Das erste Speedboat-Rennen
The Crew 2:  Das erste Straßenrennen
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire: Der Einstieg
Beat Saber: No-Arrows-Modus
Beat Saber: Ein-Schwert-Modus
Beat Saber: Standard-Modus
Trailblazers
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze


Klassiker:
Vampire: Die Maskerade - Redemption


Uridium 2


Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss



Brettspiel-Tipp:
Azul

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Switch


For The King, PC


Yoku's Island Express, PC, PS4, One, Switch


Detroit: Become Human, PS4


Frostpunk, PC



Weitere Tests:
Dragon's Crown, PS4, 84%
Laser League, PC, PS4, One, 82%
State of Decay 2, One, PC, OneX, 82%
MegaMan Legacy Collection 2, Switch, gut
SEGA Mega Drive Classics, PS4, One, gut
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, PC, PS4, Switch, One, gut
Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Switch, 79%
Little Nightmares, Switch, 79%
Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey (Redux), 3DS, 79%
BattleTech, PC, 78%
Moonlighter, PS4, PC, One, 77%
Omensight, PC, PS4, 77%
Basingstoke, PC, 76%
The Fall, Switch, 75%
Death Road to Canada, PS4, Switch, One, 74%
Hyrule Warriors, Switch, 74%
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, PC, 74%
Ancestors Legacy, PC, 72%
Immortal Redneck, Switch, 72%
Murderous Pursuits, PC, 72%
MachiaVillain, PC, 70%
MegaMan Legacy Collection, Switch, befriedigend
Battlezone (VR), PS4, One, 65%
Trailblazers, One, PS4, PC, 64%
Jotun, Switch, 63%
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans, PC, 60%
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues, PC, 59%
AO International Tennis, PS4, One, 54%
Hyper Sentinel, Switch, PS4, PC, One, 48%
Tennis World Tour, PS4, 48%
Ghostbusters VR: Firehouse & Showdown, PlayStationVR, VirtualReality, 15%

Hardware-Test:
HTC Vive Pro, HTCVive, gut


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "gut":
Battlefield 5, PS4, PC, One
Beat Saber, HTCVive, OculusRift
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, PC, PS4, One
Steel Rats, PC, PS4, One
The Crew 2, PC, PS4, One
Vampyr, PC, PS4, One

