Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Juni 2018 - Special

Monats-Übersicht Juni 2018
Monats-Übersicht Juni 2018
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spiel des Monats:

Overload, PC, 88, PC-VR: 85%


Weitere Awards gingen an:

NieR: Automata, One, 87

Videotests/-Fazits:
Agony, PC, PS4, One


Conan Exiles, One, PS4, PC


Jurassic World Evolution, One, PC


Mario Tennis Aces, Switch


NieR: Automata, One


Onrush, One, PS4


The Crew 2, One, PS4, PS4, PC


Unravel 2, One, PS4, PC


Vampyr, One, PS4, PC


Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr, PC



Video-Vorschauen:
 Amid Evil, PC


Hitman 2, One, PS4, PC


Metro Exodus, One, PS4, PC


Objects in Space, PC, Mac, Linux


Rage 2, One, PS4, PC 


SpyParty, PC


Weitere exklusive Videos::

Release-Vorschau: Juli 2018

Bens Spiele-Ausblick: Bens Spiele-Ausblick Juni

Vampyr: Video-Epilog

E3-Videos:
Übersicht: Alle E3-Vorschauen
Top 3: Die E3-Highlights der Redaktion
Video-Reportage #6
Video-Reportage #5
Video-Reportage #4
Video-Reportage #3
Video-Reportage #2
Video-Reportage #1
Talk: Was erwarten wir von der E3 2018?
Angekündigte Spiele-Highlights E3 2018
Potenzielle Spiele-Highlights E3 2018



Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:
Budget Cuts
Rainbow Skies 
Die fantastischen Abenteuer von Captain Spirit
Lego DC Super-Villains
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Trials Rising
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
SoulCalibur 6
Unravel 2
Battlefield 5: Grand Operation Narvik, Tag 2
Battlefield 5: Große Operation Narvik, Tag 1
PixelJunk Monsters 2
Vampyr
Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr
Far Cry 5: Düstere Stunden
Conan Exiles
 

Brettspiel-Tipps:
Escape the Dark Castle


Outlive

FAR: Lone Sails, PC, 85


Prey: Mooncrash, One, PS4, PC



Weitere Tests:

Rainbow Skies, PS4, 83%
Shift Quantum, PC, PS4, Switch, One, 83%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Switch, One, gut
Lumines, One, PS4, 80%
Nobunaga's Ambition: Taishi, PS4, 79%
Wreckfest, PC, 79%
Mario Tennis Aces, Switch, 78%
Moss, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, 78% Unravel 2, One, PS4, PC, 78%
Die fantastischen Abenteuer von Captain Spirit, PS4, 77%
Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr, PC, 77%
Budget Cuts, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, 76%
The Crew 2, One, PS4, 76%
Lego Die Unglaublichen, One, PS4, 75%
PixelJunk Monsters 2, PS4, 75%
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, PS4, 74%
Jurassic World Evolution, One, PC, 73%
Conan Exiles, PC, PS4, One, 71%
Vampyr, PS4, PC, One, 70%
Super Bomberman R, PS4, One, 68%
Warstone TD, PC, 68%
Onrush, One, PS4, 63%
Smoke and Sacrifice, PC, Switch, 62%
Agony, One, PS4, PC, 48%
Jurassic World Alive, Android, 39%
Antigraviator, PC, 33%
Lust for Darkness, PC, 32%


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "sehr gut Fit4Hit":
Battlefield 5, PC, PS4, One
Cyberpunk 2077, PC, PS4, One


Forza Horizon 4, PC, One


The Last Of Us 2, PS4
Resident Evil 2, PC, PS4, One


Spider-Man, PS4

Einschätzung "gut":
Ashen, One, PC
Assassin's Creed Odyssey, PC, PS4, One
Days Gone, PS4
Generation Zero, PC, PS4, One
Ghost of Tsushima, PS4
Hitman 2, PC, PS4, One
Metro Exodus, PC, PS4, One
Phantom Doctrine, PC, PS4, One
Rage 2, PC, PS4, One
Skull & Bones, PC, PS4, One
Starlink: Battle for Atlas, PS4, Switch, One
The Division 2, PC, PS4, One
 

Einschätzung "befriedigend":
Destiny 2: Forsaken, PC, PS4, One
Kingdom Hearts 3, One, PS4

