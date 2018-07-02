Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Juni 2018 - Special

Videotests/-Fazits:Agony, PC, PS4, OneConan Exiles, One, PS4, PCJurassic World Evolution, One, PC Mario Tennis Aces, Switch NieR: Automata, One Onrush, One, PS4 The Crew 2, One, PS4, PS4, PC Unravel 2, One, PS4, PC Vampyr, One, PS4, PC Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr, PC Video-Vorschauen:
Amid Evil, PCHitman 2, One, PS4, PC Metro Exodus, One, PS4, PC Objects in Space, PC, Mac, Linux
Rage 2, One, PS4, PC SpyParty, PC Weitere exklusive Videos:: Release-Vorschau: Juli 2018
Bens Spiele-Ausblick: Bens Spiele-Ausblick JuniVampyr: Video-Epilog
E3-Videos:Übersicht: Alle E3-VorschauenTop 3: Die E3-Highlights der RedaktionVideo-Reportage #6Video-Reportage #5Video-Reportage #4Video-Reportage #3Video-Reportage #2Video-Reportage #1Talk: Was erwarten wir von der E3 2018?Angekündigte Spiele-Highlights E3 2018Potenzielle Spiele-Highlights E3 2018
Spielszenen/Erste zehn Minuten:Budget Cuts Rainbow Skies Die fantastischen Abenteuer von Captain Spirit Lego DC Super-VillainsSpyro Reignited Trilogy Trials Rising Ori and the Will of the Wisps SoulCalibur 6 Unravel 2 Battlefield 5: Grand Operation Narvik, Tag 2 Battlefield 5: Große Operation Narvik, Tag 1 PixelJunk Monsters 2 Vampyr Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor - Martyr Far Cry 5: Düstere Stunden Conan Exiles
Brettspiel-Tipps: Escape the Dark Castle Outlive