Monatsübersicht: Monats-Übersicht Juli 2018 - Special

Monats-Übersicht Juli 2018
Monats-Übersicht Juli 2018
Monatsübersicht
Sonstiges
Entwickler: 4Players.de
Publisher: 4Players.de
Spiel des Monats:

The Banner Saga 3, PS4, Switch, PC, One


Weitere Awards gingen an:

Mothergunship, PC, PS4

Videotests-/Fazits:

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Switch


Earthfall, One, PS4, PC


Full Ace Tennis Simulator, PC


Mario + Rabbids: Donkey Kong Adventure, Swi.


Mothergunship, One, PS4, PS4, PC


Octopath Traveler, Switch


The Banner Saga 3, One, Switch, PS4, PC


The Spectrum Retreat, One, PS4, PC


Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War, PC



Video-Vorschauen:
Cogmind, PC


Driftland: The Magic Revival, PC


Noct, PC


P.A.M.E.L.A., PC



Weitere exklusive Videos:
Release-Vorschau: August 2018

Neu: News des Tages: Übersicht

Talk: Spiele-Streaming Status Quo & Ausblick

Drei Brettspiel-Empfehlungen für den Urlaub

Hearthstone: Dr. Bumms Geheimlabor: Meteorologin (Karte)

The Banner Saga 3: Video-Epilog

Bens Spiele-Ausblick Juli

Fundstück des Monats: Soccer Station

Video-Klassiker
California Games
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Spielszenen:
Gene Rain (Xbox One X)
Yakuza 0 (PC)
Danger Zone 2: Spielszenen (PC)
Candle (Switch)
Sonic Mania Plus: Encore-Modus (PS4 Pro)
WoW: Battle for Azeroth: Kriegsfront (Beta)
Tempest 4000
Mario + Rabbids: Donkey Kong Adventure
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn (PS4)
Warhammer 40K: Gladius: Space Marines
Warhammer 40K: Gladius: Necrons
Shining Resonance: Refrain (Switch) 
Horizon Chase Turbo (PC)
GeForce Now: Beta:
Red Faction: Guerrilla
Space Junkies: Beta-Spielszenen
Battlefield 5: Alpha-Spielszenen (PC)


Klassiker:
California Games 


Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver



Brettspiel-Tipps:
The Mind

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Switch



Weitere Tests:
Octopath Traveler, Switch, 84%
Red Faction: Guerrilla, PC, PS4, One, 82%
Candle, Switch, 80%
Tempest 4000, PC, PS4, One, 80%
The Spectrum Retreat, One, PS4, PC, 80%
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Switch, 80%
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - Donkey Kong Adventure, Switch, gut
MegaMan X Legacy Collection, PC, PS4, Switch, One, gut
Sonic Mania Plus, PS4, Switch, One, 78%
Horizon Chase Turbo, PS4, PC, 77%
Shining Resonance, One, Switch, PS4, 77%
Full Ace Tennis Simulator, PC, 75%
ICEY, Switch, 75%
Warhammer 40.000: Gladius - Relics of War, PC, 75%
PlayStation Now, PS4, PC, befriedigend
Yakuza 0, PC, 74%
Earthfall, PC, 70%
Danger Zone 2, PC, 68%
Neverout, Switch, 66%
Bomber Crew, PC, Switch, One, 65%
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, PS4, One, 65%
Remothered: Tormented Fathers, PS4, One, 62%
MXGP Pro, PS4, 60%
Airheart - Tales of Broken Wings, PC, PS4, 59%
Gene Rain, One, 30%


Vorschau-Berichte:

Einschätzung "sehr gut Fit4Hit":
F1 2018, PC, PS4, One

Einschätzung "gut":
FIFA 19, PC, PS4, One
World of WarCraft: Battle for Azeroth, Mac, PC

Einschätzung "befriedigend":
GeForce Now, Mac, PC

