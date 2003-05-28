Die E3 2003 gehört der Vergangenheit an, sollte man meinen. Doch es steht noch eine wichtige Nachbearbeitung aus. Denn wie jedes Jahr stimmen auch heuer wieder Redakteure von fast vierzig amerikanischen Spieleseiten, Magazinen sowie Radio- und TV-Sendern über die Spiele der E3 ab. Als größte Überraschung des Game Critics Award dürfte zweifellos das von Pandemic entwickelte Full Spectrum Warrior zählen, das mit insgesamt vier Nominierungen an der Spitze liegt. Mit jeweils drei Nominierungen folgen Fable, Gran Turismo 4, Half-Life 2, Halo 2 und Prince of Persia. Wer sich die Nominierungen in aller Ruhe anschauen möchte, findet nachfolgend die komplette Liste. Die Entscheidung, welche Spiele das Rennen machen, fällt am 10.Juni.





Best of Show

Full Spectrum Warrior (THQ / Xbox)

Gran Turismo 4 (SCE / PS2)

Half-Life 2 (VU Games / PC)

Halo 2 (Microsoft / Xbox)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubi Soft / PC, PS2, Xbox, GC)



Best Original Game

Boktai (Konami / Game Boy Advance)

Evil Genius (VU Games / PC)

Fable (Microsoft / Xbox)

Full Spectrum Warrior (THQ / Xbox)

The Movies (Activision / PC)



Best PC Game

Call of Duty (Activision / PC)

Deus Ex: Invisible War (Eidos / PC, Xbox)

Half-Life 2 (VU Games / PC)

Halo (Microsoft / PC)

The Sims 2 (EA / PC)



Best Console Game

Fable (Microsoft / Xbox)

Full Spectrum Warrior (THQ / Xbox)

Gran Turismo 4 (SCE / PS2)

Halo 2 (Microsoft / Xbox)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubi Soft / PC, PS2, Xbox, GC)



Best Action Game

Call of Duty (Activision / PC)

Half-Life 2 (VU Games / PC)

Halo 2 (Microsoft / Xbox)

Medal of Honor Rising Sun (EA / Xbox, PS2, GC)

Unreal Tournament 2004 (Infogrames / PC)



Best Action Adventure Game

Jak II (SCE / PS2)

Ninja Gaiden (Tecmo / Xbox)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Ubi Soft / PC, PS2, Xbox, GC)

Starcraft: Ghost (VU Games / Xbox, PS2, GC)

Viewtiful Joe (Capcom / GC)



Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive: Online (Tecmo / Xbox)

Onimusha Blade Warriors (Capcom / PS2)

Soul Calibur II (Namco / Xbox, PS2, GC)

Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution (Sega / PS2)



Best Role-Playing Game

Deus Ex: Invisible War (Eidos / PC, Xbox)

Fable (Microsoft / Xbox)

Final Fantasy X-2 (Square Enix / PS2)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (LucasArts / PC, Xbox)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines (Activision / PC)__NEWCOL__Best Racing Game

F-Zero GX (Nintendo / GC)

Gran Turismo 4 (SCE / PS2)

Need for Speed Underground (EA / PC, Xbox, PS2, GC)

Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (Nintendo / GC)

Project Gotham Racing 2 (Microsoft / Xbox)



Best Simulation Game

Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight (Microsoft / PC)

Full Spectrum Warrior (THQ / Xbox)

Secret Weapons Over Normandy (LucasArts / PC, Xbox, PS2)

The Sims 2 (EA / PC)

The Movies (Activision / PC)



Best Sports Game

Amped 2 (Microsoft / Xbox)

Madden NFL 2004 (EA / PC, Xbox, PS2, GC)

NFL 2K4 (Sega / Xbox, PS2)

SSX 3 (EA / Xbox, PS2, GC)

Tony Hawk´s Underground (Activision / Xbox, PS2, GC)



Best Strategy Game

Evil Genius (VU Games / PC)

Homeworld 2 (VU Games / PC)

Pikmin 2 (Nintendo / GC)

Rise of Nations (Microsoft / PC)

Rome: Total War (Activision / PC)



Best Puzzle/Trivia/Parlor Game

The EyeToy Games (SCEE / PS2)

Karaoke Revolution (Konami / PS2)

Mario Party 5 (Nintendo / GC)

Nintendo Puzzle Collection (Nintendo / GC)

Xbox Music Mixer (Microsoft / Xbox)



Best Online Multiplayer Game

City of Heroes (NCsoft / PC)

EverQuest II (Sony Online / PC)

Final Fantasy XI (Square Enix / PC, PS2)

Mythica (Microsoft / PC)

Star Wars Galaxies: An Empire Divided (LucasArts / PC)

World of Warcraft (VU Games / PC)



Best Peripheral / Hardware

Driving Force Pro (Logitech / PS2)

EyeToy (Sony Computer Entertainment / PS2)

GeForce FX 5900 (Nvidia / PC)

Helix Gaming Device (Tapwave)

Radeon 9800 (ATI / PC)

