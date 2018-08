Krulemuk hat geschrieben: ? Heute 15:07 Hoffentlich wird der Viktor Vran Port Ende August besser. Hoffentlich wird der Viktor Vran Port Ende August besser.

Patch 1.0.1 for Titan Quest on Switch is live now! Changelog belowAdded: Additional languages Korean + Simplified Chinese available nowFixed: Enchanter is only using 1 scroll instead the complete stack if you craft an artifactChanged: Splitscreen ? character selection screen ? Back button for the second player removed to prevent broken input handlingFixed: Russian - Replaced "Kingdom of the Dead" with "Hades" in the Russian map screen (like in every other language), so it will fit in the tabFixed: Made the difficulty slider in the splitscreen menu wider for the polish textChanged: The last character used is now selected again when opening the Menu for Singleplayer, Multiplayer and SplitscreenFixed: CriticalHit number is shown correct now (and without decimal)Fixed: Several crashes with the dialog systemFixed: Quest notification is only displayed once in Splitscreen nowChanged: Several menus - Increased the size of some menus and moved a check box to make room for Russian translationsChanged: Quest window adjustmentsFixed: Splitscreen ? Player 2 can no longer open interfaces during player 1 is in the ingame menuFixed: Caravan inventory is correct saved now. Lost items should be no longer the case.Fixed: Some translation issues in German with gender specific words.Fixed: Skill assignment screen ? tooltip for skill was randomly at different positions. Now it?s one fix position.Fixed:...