ArmA 2: Patch 1.11 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.11 für ArmA II (Armed Assault II) von Version 1.05



===SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS===

-ANY ORIGINAL VERSION OF ARMA 2 from 1.05 (including the Steam version, note that Verify file cache and autoupdate will not work properly until the full 1.11 is also out directly on Steam)



===HOW TO INSTALL THE PATCH===

Run the patch exe to apply the patch setup automatically.



It will install all content of the patch to the folder with your ArmA 2 installation (default is C:\Program Files\Bohemia Interactive\ArmA 2 or Bohemia Interactive\ArmA2).



Please note that it is not possible to rollback to a previous version after the installation of this patch, only a full reinstall of the game is possible, if you want to keep your previous version you may want to backup the entire game installation folder before applying this patch. Engine 1.10-1.11 Changelog

--------------------------

* Fixed: Signature Check Timeout issue.

* Fixed: When a player was JIP-ing, traffic for all other players was significantly reduced Missions 1.10-1.11 Changelog

----------------------------

* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission Get In destroyed HMMWV (M2) traps Razor Team inside forever

* Fixed: Manhattan mission Cpt. Shaftoe is sometimes killed by his chair because his feet are sticking through it.

* Fixed: Manhattan mission GPS COORDS 000003 marine misplaced at top left corner of map

* Fixed: Manhattan mission Task: Escort contact to LZ Lagushina can teleport herself to helicopter

* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission Task: Reach CDF positions endscene subtitles and voices are played twice

* Fixed: Delaying the Bear mission subtitle texts and dialog voices in wrong order

* Fixed: War That Never Was mission looking around in helicopter is not working when playing [Combined Operations]

* Fixed: War That Never Was mission Rodriquez and O'Hara movement is terribly out of sync

* Fixed: Only first end condition ends Freedom Fighters scenario

* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission Notes->Situation has typing error - Vybor airoprt should be Vybor airport

* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission Tasks Deal with Russians has error saying Russian base is at Krasnostav airport when it is at Vybor airport

* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission GPS COORDS 075101 Chedaki POW killed by NAPA supply trucks

* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission GPS COORDS 081060 two NAPA scouts and NAPA fighters are sometimes killed at NAPA safehouse yard

* Fixed: First To Fight [Multiplayer] helicopter insertion kills human players 2, 3 and 4



Engine 1.09-1.10 Changelog

--------------------------

-Improved: Stronger signature checking.

-Commandline option -donothing (engine closes immediately after detecting this option)



Data 1.09-1.10 Changelog

--------------------------

-Fixed: USMC_SoldierM_Marksman shadow bug

-Fixed: GP-25 smoke ammo missing images