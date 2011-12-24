ArmA 2: Patch 1.11 zum Download - 4Players.de

Patch 1.11 für ArmA II (Armed Assault II) von Version 1.05 Engine 1.10-1.11 Changelog Missions 1.10-1.11 Changelog
===SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS===
-ANY ORIGINAL VERSION OF ARMA 2 from 1.05 (including the Steam version, note that Verify file cache and autoupdate will not work properly until the full 1.11 is also out directly on Steam)
===HOW TO INSTALL THE PATCH===
Run the patch exe to apply the patch setup automatically.
It will install all content of the patch to the folder with your ArmA 2 installation (default is C:\Program Files\Bohemia Interactive\ArmA 2 or Bohemia Interactive\ArmA2).
Please note that it is not possible to rollback to a previous version after the installation of this patch, only a full reinstall of the game is possible, if you want to keep your previous version you may want to backup the entire game installation folder before applying this patch.
* Fixed: Signature Check Timeout issue.
* Fixed: When a player was JIP-ing, traffic for all other players was significantly reduced
* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission Get In destroyed HMMWV (M2) traps Razor Team inside forever
* Fixed: Manhattan mission Cpt. Shaftoe is sometimes killed by his chair because his feet are sticking through it.
* Fixed: Manhattan mission GPS COORDS 000003 marine misplaced at top left corner of map
* Fixed: Manhattan mission Task: Escort contact to LZ Lagushina can teleport herself to helicopter
* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission Task: Reach CDF positions endscene subtitles and voices are played twice
* Fixed: Delaying the Bear mission subtitle texts and dialog voices in wrong order
* Fixed: War That Never Was mission looking around in helicopter is not working when playing [Combined Operations]
* Fixed: War That Never Was mission Rodriquez and O'Hara movement is terribly out of sync
* Fixed: Only first end condition ends Freedom Fighters scenario
* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission Notes->Situation has typing error - Vybor airoprt should be Vybor airport
* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission Tasks Deal with Russians has error saying Russian base is at Krasnostav airport when it is at Vybor airport
* Fixed: Dogs Of War mission GPS COORDS 075101 Chedaki POW killed by NAPA supply trucks
* Fixed: Bitter Chill mission GPS COORDS 081060 two NAPA scouts and NAPA fighters are sometimes killed at NAPA safehouse yard
* Fixed: First To Fight [Multiplayer] helicopter insertion kills human players 2, 3 and 4
Engine 1.09-1.10 Changelog
-Improved: Stronger signature checking.
-Commandline option -donothing (engine closes immediately after detecting this option)
Data 1.09-1.10 Changelog
-Fixed: USMC_SoldierM_Marksman shadow bug
-Fixed: GP-25 smoke ammo missing images
