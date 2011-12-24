Sengoku: Patch 1.4 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.04 bzw. 1.4 für Sengoku (nicht für die Steam-Version)



Changes to 1.3 to 1.4

New Features

- Added decision that can be used to add a random courtier to your court



AI

- Fixed AI moving and stopping

- AI will no longer spam offer job title

- A character will lose his job if he becomes a hostage



Gamebalance

- Tweaked siege surrender

- Increased rebellion size

- Fixed stats for random characters at game start

- Kori (province) under siege gets a 50% tax penalty



Interface Improvements

- Promised daimyo title is now visible from the grant screen (under province view)

- Grant title selection view will display the titles the character currently holds

- Added active building construction to province tooltip

- Children without a mother will be adopted by their father's first wife



UserModding

- Possible to script how many courtier that should be generated with the generate courtier decision

- Added set_province_owner = provinceID effect

- remove_title effect works on landed titles

- Added so that you can set the random seed when executing an event from the console, "event "

- Added create_clan effect

- Possible to use is_clan_leader = no

- Enabled war effect



Bugfixes

- Fixed If you use 'return to court' on master before he has completed an improvement, it makes it impossible to build religious buildings or manufactories.

- Fixed merge problem that could cause siege control lost

- Fixed characters named "Adam" and "Eve"

- Fixed CTD:s

- Fixed some issues with only one wife being moved between courts

- Fixed possible OOS

- Fixed issue with that the garrison could increase during a siege

- Fixed problem with dead hostage

- Fixed incorrect vassal relationship in game lobby at 1551 game start

- Fixed some issues with grant title and only holding one kori

- Fixed Leader of Miyoshi in 1551, has a male spouse

- Children leader can lead their retinue if they have a regent

- Fixed regent bonus issue

- Localization fixes

- Fixed issue with siege view closing on the first select

- Fixed a bug that caused wife bonuses to be calculated incorrect

- Fixed dead character arriving to court

- Fixed broken tooltip for AI decline reason being to old

- Fixed vassal relationship bug when creating a new clan

- Dynastic view will no longer show dead characters as vassals or courtiers

- Fixed any_demense_title tooltip



Please note that version 1.04 is the same as 1.4.





Changes 1.02 to 1.03

AI

- Fixed that sometimes the battles between the AI armies were stalling

- AI better at deciding to start civil war

- AI better at taking decisions

- AI plot tweaks

- AI can invite civil war opponents to join their clan

- AI Plotters now saves money to afford a war before executing the plot

- AI can now accept new vassals into it's clan

- Tweaked AI accept peace

- If a AI character have few male children (less than 3) fertility is prioritized when looking for a wife

- AI will not arrange betrothal if age difference is more than 5 years

- AI will no longer constantly raise and disband levies



Gamebalance

- AI Less likely to form clan when weak

- Large clans will try to keep higher honor

- Added mountain pass between Kai and Shinano

- Balanced what is viewed as honor safe (less than high honor is viewed as unsafe)

- The male fertility decreases faster the more alive children he has

- Same ronin should not come back as often

- No longer possible to plot to attack rebels

- Vassal dislike events should not happen as often and requires that the liege is at war

- Vassal asking for kokujin title should not happen as often



Interface Improvements

- Grant title from province view

- Selection view provides info on who is son/daughter/heir and job titles

- Replaced "sort by clan" in marriage finder with "sort by tier"

- Spouse alignment in dynastic view has been modified

- Portrait in diplomacy view should update correctly when a characters becomes an adult

- Shows a Seppuku end screen when player dies from low honor

- Siege view will show effective martial for attacker

- Hides super clan shield in dynastic view for Ronins

- Character browser will remember scrollbar alignment and sort order

- You can no longer choose to go to location for Ronins or open diplomatic view

- Dynastic view displays if the character is a ronin

- Grant interface in province view will display if you have promised a character a kokujin title

- "Send Gift" interaction displays the Honor gain



UserModding

- Mode name is now displayed in version label

- Fixed mod path for defines.lua

- Console command: "mapautosave " will save a image of the map on each autosave in the screenshots folder



Bugfixes

- Masters of court now return when a building is finished, instead of the day after

- Fixed "Wrong army name is displayed if other armies are in the province"

- Setting "All dynasty Members" in the outliner should no longer disable all messages

- You can now rename armies

- You no longer pay extra from joining a plot if you start moving troops directly after replying

- The same plot cannot be exposed multiple times

- Fixed problem with dead character leading a army

- Fixed "No females with names staring with letters after K"

- Character stats should match those on selection screen

- Message Rules saved when quiting

- Claiming shoguninformation should be loaded correctly from save file

- A dead character should not be able to keep claiming the shogunate title

- Removed dead leaders from armies

- Fixed granting daimyo titles to people with max demesne size

- Progression update correctly when an construction time effect is triggered

- Fixed Event "I have fulfilled my promise" gives negative relation

- Fixed Vassals who asked kokujin/daimyo titles won't accept them when offered

- Fixed Construction ahead and behind scedule

- Fixed exposed plot

- AI will no longer spam move, cancel, move, cancel, ... (bug was introduced in 1.2)

- Fixed right portrait tooltip in diplomacy view

- Fixed a bug that caused the AI to marry no one while he had a child that only had a betrothal

- Corrected text for event option B when vassal asks for Daimyo title (was the same as option A)

- Civil war clans will no longer be able subjugate

- Fixed Incorrect succession (will no longer look at female line)

- Spouse bonuses should update correctly when a wife dies

- Fixed that you could get "Child Has No Spouse Alert" when child had betrothal

- Fixed Isshiki Yoshinao present as a vassal of Isshik leaderi in 1551

- Fixed siege stalling tooltip

- Remembers wars when break-away win in a civil war

- Liege giving out titles event is recieved from the correct person

- Fixed civil war bug where the two sides got the same clan name

- Legacy graphics terrain should now look as intented

- Fixed retinue recruitment bug that made it possible to have several retinue units

- Fixed stable event localisation error

- Fixed some unit related CTD:s

- Fixed Ninja missions' predicted time of completion was way off

- Fixed bug that caused siege to show STALLING when the real status was STATUS QUO

- Reorganizing/merging units in a siege should no longer enable someone else to gain control of the siege

- Disabled shift-rightclick menu (was not suppose to be enabled)

- Fixed incorrect names in Regent Notification

- Fixed bug related to AI handing out daimyo titles

- When granting a ronin landed titles he will take his retinue units with him

- Fixed leaving religion on clan leader death

- Fixed character having spouses while in a betrothal

- Fixed The end screen not always showing

- No more character localized on the sea (PROV0)

- Fixed Unit survives battle with 0 strength

- Fixed lobby bug related to selecting a save game

- Fixed issues with the educational events

- Fixed tooltip for exposed plot in plot view

- Fixed a number of crests that where incorrect

- Shibita characters now have correct dynasty

- Daimyo of Kii no longer held by Hatakeyama in 1551 scenario

- Make sure characters are in the right dynasty when a civil war leader dies

- Execute plot that causes a join clan will no longer cost extra honor

- Corrected several wrong fathers for characters in the 1551 scenario

- If a Master stops with a construction (province improvement) to do something else in the same province, the construction will stall

- You should no longer lose all siege commanders when reloading a save

- A bunch of event related fixes







The major features of the patch are:

-A new starting date of 1551 along with new characters, events as well as a new end date

-Interface contains a ‘back’ button in dynastic view, new icons for plot, marriage & diplomacy

-Impassable mountains, tweaked building construction and ‘death checks’

-Smarter AI in the areas of plots, wars and clan management

-Key bug fixes



Changes to 1.01 to 1.02

* New Features

- Added Impassable Mountains, with borders around them on the map.

- Implemented a new starting point, a 1551 startup.

- Added possibility to transfer vassals.

- Added in possibility of determening education for your sons as they start becoming of age, which is as they reach the age of 10. At age 16 they will get their education trait, while there are possible events happening during their growing up

- Added another event series for tradeposts from Portugese and Dutch, and the interaction with them.



* AI

- Added spendable_money trigger for AI chance caclulations

- AI can replace councillors who're much worse than the best candidate

- AI can disband ronin armies when economy is bad

- AI now more keen on using undermine honor ninja mission to get more backers for plots

- The AI can now occasionally go above demesne limit if it still can keep rr down

- AI tries to hold title promises

- AI better to make peace when it needs to declare war on someone else

- AI transfers vassals

- AI chance now calculated correctly

- AI better at deciding to start civil war

- AI better at taking decisions

- AI plot tweaks

- Ai can invite civil war opponents to join their clan

- AI is now better at inviting others to join a clan.

- AI Less likely to form clan when weak



* Gamebalance

- The spouse bonus is based on the best stat among all your living wifes

- Grant title only valid for direct vassals or own courtiers

- Revoke title only valid for direct vassals or own courtiers

- A character can never get the same ambition twice

- Added subjugated opinion modifier for newly subjugated clans

- External ploters are more careful when joining an internal plot that is weak

- Tweaked death checks, characters that survive the infant years should have a higher chance of reaching their 40-ies

- When councillors stop working on a construction, it will stall until someone picks it up or a new construction is started in the province

- Buildings constructions are removed from a province when conquered

- Councillors can spawn sons who take over their position when they die

- Getting 100% of all provinces results in shogunate victory

- Internal backers consider neighbors more when plotting

- Possible to raise levy when defending in a siege

- Vassals may get an event that will make them ask for a title from their clan leader

- Rebalanced the whole western spread event series

- Declare war honor balancing

- Grant title honor balancing for big clans

- Made some traits event more likely to occur at different game years

- Masters of court now return when a building is finished, instead of the day after

- All clans will receive honor monthly

- You no longer pay extra from joining a plot if you start moving troops directly after replying

- Scripted in starting armies for a number of clans

- Moved the capital of Koga to Ishikawa

- Western influence spread slower to those already at war

- Portuguese traders more likely to trade firearms to those at peace



* Interface Improvements

- There is now a Legacy graphics mode that use less memory and only shader model 2 shaders, so that those with lesser machines can run the game as well. This can be set in the settings file with "legacy = yes" instead of "legacy=no".

- It's now possible to change language from the options menu

- Added new accept icon to diplomacy offer

- Added accept icon to marriage finder

- Added accept icon to plot invite finder

- Added reply tooltip to marriage finder

- Added size and strength info on vassals in dynastic view

- The score bar tooltip now shows who is trying to become shogun and when he'll succede

- Top list now more accurate when sorting

- Made all active alerts clickable

- Added new alert when a child in the court has no spouse

- Added a back button in dynastic view, shortcut is "p". The previous characters list resets on hide

- Added tooltip for back button in dynastic view

- Will remember 100 characters backwards in the dynastic view

- Added Grant title from province view

- Selection view provides info on who is son/daughter/heir and job titles

- Replaced "sort by clan" in marriage finder with "sort by tier"

- Back button in dynastic view will remember scrollbar alignment, chosen tab, sort order

- Marriage finder will only show those who might accept

- Mod name is now displayed in version label



* UserModding

- Implemented system for effects on global scope in history files.

- You can now do "event effects" in the province history.

- Added 'number_of_vassals = x' trigger.

- Added a 'construction = yes/no' trigger for province scope.

- Game now supports starting at different dates.

- Added building construction trigger

- Its now possible to script historical rebels in the province history.



* Bugfixes

- Defeated clans spawn ronin properly

- Fixed war target check in AI accept plot

- Fixed marriage reply inside your own court

- Fixed demesne size trigger

- Fixed Sagami province name typo

- Fixed bug that caused AI to try to hire ninja for invalid missions

- Fixed No difficulty meter if clan is large

- Fixed Disband units button has disband levies tooltip

- Fixed migration bug when moving courtiers to and from crowded courts

- Fixed Wrong "game over" message when loading post-shogunate savegame

- The shogun claim date is now properly saved

- Fixed Grant title. You can press "Execute" without having selected a title

- Fixed Long Load Times

- Fixed Characters shown twice in Marriage Finder

- Fixed Armies. Renaming armies does now work

- Fixed map screenshots

- Fixed bug Form Clan. You can choose any character and form clan.

- Fixed bug Kokujin. Despite having a son, I don't have an heir

- Fixed bug Armies. Troops arriving before scheduled

- Scoring provinces no longer count prov 0

- When going back in time, game is reset properly

- Fixed detach error in military view

- Opposite traits will be correctly added from effects

- Fixed bug Clicking on the "?" button crashes the game

- Fixed bug "NoCharacter" wins the game

- Fixed Merging troops makes armies teleport to a new location

- Difficulty settings now works

- Fixed off-centered flags

- Fixed a missing ] in EVTTOOLTIP10503

- Fixed garrison reset in provinces after load

- Fixed so the opinion values update in domain view

- Fixed all broken titles/characters for 1551 start

- Fixed Conquer Bug, vassals no longer transfers to new owner when a daimyo title gets conquered

- Fixed Expose plot does not cause the plotters to lose honor

- Fixed Province without owner

- Fixed Empty Province/Dead Rulers

- Fixed Changed army names are changed back after reselection

- Fixed Relations Modifier Not Using Wife's Bonuses

- Fixed Arranging marriage for heirs shows the heirs multiple times in the list

- Fixed "Wrong army name is displayed if other armies are in the province"

- Setting "All dynasty Members" in the outliner should no longer disable all messages

- Now an event will trigger for liege/vassal when vassal/liege relation changes by event 10015, 10016 and 10017

- Fixed Spanish hint texts are missing

- Fixed Kick & Ban buttons

- Fixed Event 10016 error

- Fixed Localisation mistakes (found in the Sengoku regular forum Bug Reports)

- Fixed Building shinto shrine Event happens in a province that already has a shrine

- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong army to be calculated as the main army (resulted in problems with retinue recruitment)

- Shows the correct error message in retinue recruitment view

- Fixed sorting by "Fielded" in military view

- All hints will be set to enabled when enabling hints (after a disable)

- Fixed that sometimes the battles between the AI armies were stalling

- Cleaned up some duplicate clans in cultures.txt

- Fixed the remaining broken characters and titles

- Cleaned up the new wars/hostages

- Fixed bug where western event kept firing between liege and vassal

- Fixed wrong name in ninja notification events