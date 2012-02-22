Victoria 2: A House Divided: Demo zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Demo zum Strategiespiel Victoria II: A House Divided



The demo for the game that focuses on the American Civil War era allows players to:

-Play from 1836 to 1860

-Play as Prussia with the chance to form Germany through warfare or diplomacy

-Play as Japan to westernize your country while fighting back reactionary forces.



About Victoria II: A House Divided - From the development team behind Hearts of Iron and Europa Universalis, Victoria II: A House Divided introduces a new starting point in 1861 allowing players to experience the US Civil War from the start, from the era of absolute monarchies, encompassing expansion and colonization, culminating in the emergence of the US as a global superpower at the dawn of the 20th century.