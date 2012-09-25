Might & Magic Heroes 6: Patch 1.7 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.7 für die europäischen Versionen von Might & Magic Heroes VI (auch für die deutsche Fassung)



Hinweis: Der Patch wird normalerweise mit der Auto-Update-Funktion runtergeladen. Version 1.5.2 muss installiert sein.



Adventure Pack “Danse Macabre” Compatibility: Campaign Two new campaign maps New neutral building 'Magic Menagerie' Unique End Boss 'Dragonwraith' New Dynasty Traits New Hero 'Sandro' New Heroes available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes New Dynasty Weapon 'Staff of the Netherworld' New Artifact Set New Achievements New Player Portraits available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes New Dynasty Pet

New available multi-player maps: Warlords of Xeen Coast of Intrigue The Lost City The Conquest of Enroth

Community bug requests fixes : Campaign In “Pirates of the Savage Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar receives blood and tears reputation points. In “Pirates of the Save Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar has no specialization. The secondary Stronghold Campaign hero Akamas does not have the First Blood level specialization during battle. Magic Sanctuary hero Himiko has Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of water magic animation and damage. Magic Stronghold campaign hero Airini as Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of magic animation and damage. Magic Inferno campaign hero Xana has not heroic strike animation. Crag Hack’s “Plunder” (+1 gem per week) effect and the All-Seeing Crown artifact effect do not work. Dynasty Weapons/Artifacts When two or more heroes the Artifact seller building on Adventure map with one of them, you can buy artifacts and scrolls to a remote hero by clicking on his portrait. Artifacts that award bonuses to creature damage do not function correctly. The "Winterwind Peace Circlet" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch). The "Flamegold Shield" artifact does not award fire resistance (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch). The "Gauntlets of the Khan" artifact's second ability (+1 to friendly creatures might damage) doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch). The "Frozen Chrysanthemum" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch). The level 3 ability (Sephiel’s Voice) of the Heartrending Song takes effect on 5x5 area instead of 3x3. The Perfect Silksword’s buff is not enough powerful. (Now gives +30%damage dealt and +40 Luck). Missing icon for staff of Cleansing "Tainted Mist" ability in the Spellbook. Staff of the Tides level 5 "Ice Barrier" ability does not absorb damage in retaliations. Asha's Staff of Eightfold totally refills mana each day instead of the +10 mana. The description of the Arachne's level 5 ability contains the value 0. The level 3 (Sephiel's Voice) ability of the Heartrending Song gives too little heal. Will of Urgash “Burning Fire” ability fire damage can be healed. Will of Urgash “Firestorm” damage is not influenced by the Hero's level and Magic Power. The number of summoned Juggernauts by the Blade of Binding is not influenced by the Hero’s level. Level 5 Staff of the Tides "Ice Barrier" ability was too powerful. It now disappears after the stack is dealt more than 393 damages. The "Warping Pendant" artifact will be effective against enemies even if the hero does not have 10 might attack power. Different items are present in the Artifact Merchant after loading a game. Achievements "Some Rotten Forever" achievement cannot be unlocked. A fight won without engaging in close combat is not counted for the "Marksman" achievement. Abilities/Spells/Traits The "Mentoring" ability gives the hero 75% experience instead of 50% as indicated The bonus to the "Diplomat" ability awarded by the "Master Diplomat" specialization is too small to make a difference. Vampires and Vampire Lords cannot be attacked when they have the "Out of Time" buff. The animation of the "Inner Eye" ability can be seen on units that are in the army of a Might hero. The "Cleave" skill will trigger for every stack that destroys an enemy stack rather than just the first one. Damage dealt by any spell is doubled if the user casts Pressed Attack. Demographist II dynasty trait increases elite creature by 1 instead of 2. The "Assailant I, II, III" abilities receive the same amount of points on both Tears and Blood reputation. Stronghold campaign secondary hero Airini’s first class tears ability cannot be used in combat. The Meditation skill will restore 50% of the hero's mana even though the description states it should restore 15%. The "Magic Affinity III" skill does not work. The Fire Elemental "Cremation" ability does not work. Dynasty trait Artifact Finder does not work. Level 1 Sanctuary reputation ability for Might heroes is not displayed in the spell book. The Lich's "Drain Life" ability doesn't work if the stack that is attacked dies. A stack doesn't retaliate when is attacked by an enemy stack affected by "Taunt" ability. Localizatio/Text error fixes Incorrect message is displayed when the player loses a battle in the arena Incorrect description of Movement points for a unit affected by "Haste" spell. Incorrect description in the "Vampire Palace" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Miscellaneous The user won't be able to zoom or move the camera using the scroll after he uses the "Statue of Revelation" Haven building You can move the portrait of your hero while visiting an Arena or an Arcane Library. The combat music effect continues playing after visiting an Arena until an action that triggers another music effect is made. In Custom Game, there is not a Chose random enemy faction or/and hero on all slots. The "Lightning Bolt,Fire Bolt and Agony" spells have no special effects when killing an enemy stack. Loading an autosave creates a new autosave. Attacking a hero that is outside the town (a few steps outside) starts a town battle with the defender inside the castle. Player is not warned when one or several of his heroes have movement points left when he ends a turn. Now a popup window appears near the hourglass to warn the player. The scrollbar does not reset after switching between tabs in the spellbook. In the Diving Attack's tooltip there is no information about the special ability's cooldown. Right clic info window disappears for no reason. It disappears now at a new right click press. There is not a “Lock Dynasty weapon” button in MP lobby. The Frost Miya does not increase population by 2 as described, but by 1. Low resolution picture for Azkaal in the Bestiary. Combat hotkeys are not functional when the user is attacked on passive turn. The level bar of a Dynasty Weapon shows a constant value. Special Offers (such as 10 crystals for 10 ore, or get 3000 gold for 10 woods etc.) from the Advanced Market changed on Save/Load.

Bug fixes : Localization/Text error fixes : The tooltip for the last achievements tab was not localized Wrong tooltip for the "Fire Ball" ability. In game lobby menu, the number of creatures in your army are shown at the 10th than the number of creatures that you actually have in combat Wrong description displayed when opening the fort screen. Incorrect description of movement points for a unit affected by "Slow" spell. Incorrect description in the "Raging Kennels" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Incorrect description in the "War Pavilion" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Incorrect description in the "Harpy Colony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Incorrect description in the "Hall of Agony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Incorrect description in the "Pen of Chaos" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. Incorrect description in the "Haunted Tower" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth. The intermissions and cinematics are not audio translated for "Pirates of the Savage Sea" campaign on Spanish, French and German localizations. Inconsistency between tooltip and behavior In “A Princess of Varn” scenario map, primary Quest marker is not displayed on the in game map menu. Abilities / spells The might defense bonus received from Stone Skin spell is shown with a minus instead of a plus on friendly creatures. The town portal spells are present in the spell book even if the town portal and advanced town portal are not built. Curse of the netherworld will heal friendly stacks when the enemy is undead. Despair increases the morale of the enemy instead of decreasing it Siege master II has the same base damage for blood and tears reputation The heroism, mass ability gives the creatures within your army 13% damage instead of 12% Eternal winter ability last only one turn instead of 2 turns Duck and cover still has 40% cover defense instead of 50% The seraph has the Blade of Mercy ability instead of the Blade of Epiphany ability. The celestial has the Blade of Epiphany ability instead of the Blade of Mercy ability.

Dynasty weapons Thunder staff - The +5 air magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received. Staff of tides - The +5 water magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received. Heartrending song - The +5 light magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received. Miscellaneous Missing icon for the passive abilities given by the Amulet of thunder, Evercold Icicle, Brythigga Amber, Rune of flame, Sun cross and Heart of Darkness The maps created with the editor do not appear in the multiplayer game lobby. Incorrect functionality for the creature dismiss hotkey No autosave is generated for a hotseat session in offline mode. The HUD is not visible for the first player in his first turn playing hotseat. The quick save feature is not functional on hotseat mode. Team options should be grayed out on 2 player maps . The end turn hotkey doesn't work while on water. The autosaves are not made daily for the first 4 days, for several campaign maps The autosaves are not made daily for a period of 3 to 7 days after starting the map, for several skirmsh maps The same hero is available twice for the user, ingame on the same map. The perfectionist trait does not work as stated in the description. Maniac weekly growth increased to 8 units instead of 9 The game crashes if the user enters a town before a dialogue box is triggered and tries to change anything in the town screen. The final boss, Mother Namtaru, has no animation when she dies. Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map. The game crashes if the user tries to load a game from the "End Screen". The game crashes when the user confirms the Disconnected from Conflux message. The Load Game shortcut does not have any functionality in-game. After creating 44 heroes the 'Create New Hero' button is grayed out and no additional heroes can be created. The game crashes when loading the first autosave made on any campaign map. In “The Lost City” map, the user cannot pick the spell scroll after defeating the stack that guards the area. In the 4 th map of the Inferno Campaign, there is Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map. The "End Turn" button is functional only after it is pressed a second time.

Complete Balancing list: Ability “Fire Vulnerability” (Fire damages taken +20%) effect is now considered as “Might Vulnerability” (Might damages taken +20%). “Chilled” and “Frozen” effects now add “Might Vulnerability” effect. Circle of Winter ability damage increased to 700/800/900. Assailant ability is now based on Blood reputation. Defender and Arcane Ward abilities are now based on Tears reputation. Assailant, Defender and Arcane Ward abilities give modifiers based on reputation: Reputation 0 Tier I: 2 Tier II: 3 Tier III: 4 Reputation 1 Tier I: 3 Tier II: 4 Tier III: 5 Reputation 2 Tier I: 4 Tier II: 5 Tier III: 6 Opposite reputation Tier I: 2 Tier II: 3 Tier III: 4

Creature Abilities Haven Guardian Angel IV healing power decreased to 23% (-5%). Marksman “Piercing Bolt” passive ability is now an Active ability. Crossbowman health decreased to 20 (-2). Marksman health decreased to 24 (-2). Sentinel Health increased to 25 (+4). Praetorian health increased to 32 (+32). Praetorian growth rate decreased to 14 (-1). Praetorian movement increased to 5 (+1). Sun Rider movement increased to 6 (+1) Inferno Juggernaut movement increased to 6 (+1). Juggernaut Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 17 (-1). Juggernaut Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 20 (-1). Breeder and Mother Breeder “Mana leach” ability decreased to 4% (-1%). Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6). Breeder luck decreased to 8 (-4). Mother Breeder has now “Mobile Shooter” ability. Mother Breeder cost increased to 550 (+55). Mother Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6). Mother Breeder Luck decreased to 10 (-5).

Necropolis Ravenous Ghoul growth rate increased to 10 (+1). Ghost growth rate increased to 7 (+1). Specter growth rate increased to 10 (+2). Vampire’s “Out of Time” passive ability is now an Active ability with a 2 turns cooldown. Vampire “Embrace” ability power increased by 5% (20% drain). Vampire Lord “Grasp” ability power increased by 5% (25% drain). Sanctuary Spring Spirits and Mizu-Kamis have now the passive Ability “Water Strike”. Stronghold First Blood ability movement boost decreased to 1 (-1). Crusher Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 4 (-1). Crusher Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 8 (-1). Crusher health decreased to 34 (-2). Crusher growth rate decreased to 9 (-1).

