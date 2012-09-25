Might & Magic Heroes 6: Patch 1.7 zum Download - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.

Informationen zum Download

Screenshot zu Download von Might & Magic Heroes VI
0 (letzte Woche)
1564 (gesamt)
268 MB
hmm6_1.7_efigs.exe
57927
0
0 Stimmen
Bewertung übernommen
Du hast bereits abgestimmt
Download starten
[Download starten]

Weitere Downloads zu
Might & Magic Heroes VI

Aktuelle Downloads

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.7 für die europäischen Versionen von Might & Magic Heroes VI (auch für die deutsche Fassung)

Hinweis: Der Patch wird normalerweise mit der Auto-Update-Funktion runtergeladen. Version 1.5.2 muss installiert sein.

  • Adventure Pack “Danse Macabre” Compatibility:
    • Campaign
      • Two new campaign maps
      • New neutral building 'Magic Menagerie'
      • Unique End Boss 'Dragonwraith'
      • New Dynasty Traits
      • New Hero 'Sandro'
      • New Heroes available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes
      • New Dynasty Weapon 'Staff of the Netherworld'
      • New Artifact Set
      • New Achievements
      • New Player Portraits available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes
      • New Dynasty Pet

 

  • New available multi-player maps:
    • Warlords of Xeen
    • Coast of Intrigue
    • The Lost City
    • The Conquest of Enroth

 

  • Community bug requests fixes :
    • Campaign
      • In “Pirates of the Savage Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar receives blood and tears reputation points.
      • In “Pirates of the Save Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar has no specialization.
      • The secondary Stronghold Campaign hero Akamas does not have the First Blood level specialization during battle.
      • Magic Sanctuary hero Himiko has Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of water magic animation and damage.
      • Magic Stronghold campaign hero Airini as Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of magic animation and damage.
      • Magic Inferno campaign hero Xana has not heroic strike animation.
      • Crag Hack’s “Plunder” (+1 gem per week) effect and the All-Seeing Crown artifact effect do not work.
    • Dynasty Weapons/Artifacts
      • When two or more heroes the Artifact seller building on Adventure map with one of them, you can buy artifacts and scrolls to a remote hero by clicking on his portrait.
      • Artifacts that award bonuses to creature damage do not function correctly.
      • The "Winterwind Peace Circlet" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
      • The "Flamegold Shield" artifact does not award fire resistance (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
      • The "Gauntlets of the Khan" artifact's second ability (+1 to friendly creatures might damage) doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
      • The "Frozen Chrysanthemum" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
      • The level 3 ability (Sephiel’s Voice) of the Heartrending Song takes effect on 5x5 area instead of 3x3.
      • The Perfect Silksword’s buff is not enough powerful. (Now gives +30%damage dealt and +40 Luck).
      • Missing icon for staff of Cleansing "Tainted Mist" ability in the Spellbook.
      • Staff of the Tides level 5 "Ice Barrier" ability does not absorb damage in retaliations.
      • Asha's Staff of Eightfold totally refills mana each day instead of the +10 mana.
      • The description of the Arachne's level 5 ability contains the value 0.
      • The level 3 (Sephiel's Voice) ability of the Heartrending Song gives too little heal.
      • Will of Urgash “Burning Fire” ability fire damage can be healed.
      • Will of Urgash “Firestorm” damage is not influenced by the Hero's level and Magic Power.
      • The number of summoned Juggernauts by the Blade of Binding is not influenced by the Hero’s level.
      • Level 5 Staff of the Tides "Ice Barrier" ability was too powerful. It now disappears after the stack is dealt more than 393 damages.
      • The "Warping Pendant" artifact will be effective against enemies even if the hero does not have 10 might attack power.
      • Different items are present in the Artifact Merchant after loading a game.
    • Achievements
      • "Some Rotten Forever" achievement cannot be unlocked.
      • A fight won without engaging in close combat is not counted for the "Marksman" achievement.
    • Abilities/Spells/Traits
      • The "Mentoring" ability gives the hero 75% experience instead of 50% as indicated
      • The bonus to the "Diplomat" ability awarded by the "Master Diplomat" specialization is too small to make a difference.
      • Vampires and Vampire Lords cannot be attacked when they have the "Out of Time" buff.
      • The animation of the "Inner Eye" ability can be seen on units that are in the army of a Might hero.
      • The "Cleave" skill will trigger for every stack that destroys an enemy stack rather than just the first one.
      • Damage dealt by any spell is doubled if the user casts Pressed Attack.
      • Demographist II dynasty trait increases elite creature by 1 instead of 2.
      • The "Assailant I, II, III" abilities receive the same amount of points on both Tears and Blood reputation.
      • Stronghold campaign secondary hero Airini’s first class tears ability cannot be used in combat.
      • The Meditation skill will restore 50% of the hero's mana even though the description states it should restore 15%.
      • The "Magic Affinity III" skill does not work.
      • The Fire Elemental "Cremation" ability does not work.
      • Dynasty trait Artifact Finder does not work.
      • Level 1 Sanctuary reputation ability for Might heroes is not displayed in the spell book.
      • The Lich's "Drain Life" ability doesn't work if the stack that is attacked dies.
      • A stack doesn't retaliate when is attacked by an enemy stack affected by "Taunt" ability.
    • Localizatio/Text error fixes
      • Incorrect message is displayed when the player loses a battle in the arena
      • Incorrect description of Movement points for a unit affected by "Haste" spell.
      • Incorrect description in the "Vampire Palace" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
    • Miscellaneous
      • The user won't be able to zoom or move the camera using the scroll after he uses the "Statue of Revelation" Haven building
      • You can move the portrait of your hero while visiting an Arena or an Arcane Library.
      • The combat music effect continues playing after visiting an Arena until an action that triggers another music effect is made.
      • In Custom Game, there is not a Chose random enemy faction or/and hero on all slots.
      • The "Lightning Bolt,Fire Bolt and Agony" spells have no special effects when killing an enemy stack.
      • Loading an autosave creates a new autosave.
      • Attacking a hero that is outside the town (a few steps outside) starts a town battle with the defender inside the castle.
      • Player is not warned when one or several of his heroes have movement points left when he ends a turn. Now a popup window appears near the hourglass to warn the player.
      • The scrollbar does not reset after switching between tabs in the spellbook.
      • In the Diving Attack's tooltip there is no information about the special ability's cooldown.
      • Right clic info window disappears for no reason. It disappears now at a new right click press.
      • There is not a “Lock Dynasty weapon” button in MP lobby.
      • The Frost Miya does not increase population by 2 as described, but by 1.
      • Low resolution picture for Azkaal in the Bestiary.
      • Combat hotkeys are not functional when the user is attacked on passive turn.
      • The level bar of a Dynasty Weapon shows a constant value.
      • Special Offers (such as 10 crystals for 10 ore, or get 3000 gold for 10 woods etc.) from the Advanced Market changed on Save/Load.

 

  • Bug fixes :
    •  Localization/Text error fixes :
      • The tooltip for the last achievements tab was not localized
      • Wrong tooltip for the "Fire Ball" ability.
      • In game lobby menu, the number of creatures in your army are shown at the 10th than the number of creatures that you actually have in combat
      • Wrong description displayed when opening the fort screen.
      • Incorrect description of movement points for a unit affected by "Slow" spell.
      • Incorrect description in the "Raging Kennels" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • Incorrect description in the "War Pavilion" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • Incorrect description in the "Harpy Colony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • Incorrect description in the "Hall of Agony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • Incorrect description in the "Pen of Chaos" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • Incorrect description in the "Haunted Tower" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
      • The intermissions and cinematics are not audio translated for "Pirates of the Savage Sea" campaign on Spanish, French and German localizations.
      • Inconsistency between tooltip and behavior
      • In “A Princess of Varn” scenario map, primary Quest marker is not displayed on the in game map menu.
    • Abilities / spells
      • The might defense bonus received from Stone Skin spell is shown with a minus instead of a plus on friendly creatures.
      • The town portal spells are present in the spell book even if the town portal and advanced town portal are not built.
      • Curse of the netherworld will heal friendly stacks when the enemy is undead.
      • Despair increases the morale of the enemy instead of decreasing it
      • Siege master II has the same base damage for blood and tears reputation
      • The heroism, mass ability gives the creatures within your army 13% damage instead of 12%
      • Eternal winter ability last only one turn instead of 2 turns
      • Duck and cover still has 40% cover defense instead of 50%
      • The seraph has the Blade of Mercy ability instead of the Blade of Epiphany ability.
      • The celestial has the Blade of Epiphany ability instead of the Blade of Mercy ability.

 

  • Dynasty weapons
    • Thunder staff - The +5 air magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
    • Staff of tides - The +5 water magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
    • Heartrending song - The +5 light magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
    • Miscellaneous
      • Missing icon for the passive abilities given by the Amulet of thunder, Evercold Icicle, Brythigga Amber, Rune of flame, Sun cross and Heart of Darkness
      • The maps created with the editor do not appear in the multiplayer game lobby.
      • Incorrect functionality for the creature dismiss hotkey
      • No autosave is generated for a hotseat session in offline mode.
      • The HUD is not visible for the first player in his first turn playing hotseat.
      • The quick save feature is not functional on hotseat mode.
      • Team options should be grayed out on 2 player maps .
      • The end turn hotkey doesn't work while on water.
      • The autosaves are not made daily for the first 4 days, for several campaign maps
      • The autosaves are not made daily for a period of 3 to 7 days after starting the map, for several skirmsh maps
      • The same hero is available twice for the user, ingame on the same map.
      • The perfectionist trait does not work as stated in the description.
      • Maniac weekly growth increased to 8 units instead of 9
      • The game crashes if the user enters a town before a dialogue box is triggered and tries to change anything in the town screen.
      • The final boss, Mother Namtaru, has no animation when she dies.
      • Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map.
      • The game crashes if the user tries to load a game from the "End Screen".
      • The game crashes when the user confirms the Disconnected from Conflux message.
      • The Load Game shortcut does not have any functionality in-game.
      • After creating 44 heroes the 'Create New Hero' button is grayed out and no additional heroes can be created.
      • The game crashes when loading the first autosave made on any campaign map.
      • In “The Lost City” map, the user cannot pick the spell scroll after defeating the stack that guards the area.
      • In the 4th map of the Inferno Campaign, there is Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map.
      • The "End Turn" button is functional only after it is pressed a second time.

 

  • Complete Balancing list:
    • Ability
      • “Fire Vulnerability” (Fire damages taken +20%) effect is now considered as “Might Vulnerability” (Might damages taken +20%).
      • “Chilled” and “Frozen” effects now add “Might Vulnerability” effect.
      • Circle of Winter ability damage increased to 700/800/900.
      • Assailant ability is now based on Blood reputation.
      • Defender and Arcane Ward abilities are now based on Tears reputation.
      • Assailant, Defender and Arcane Ward abilities give modifiers based on reputation:
        • Reputation 0
          • Tier I: 2
          • Tier II: 3
          • Tier III: 4
          • Reputation 1
            • Tier I: 3
            • Tier II: 4
            • Tier III: 5
            • Reputation 2
              • Tier I: 4
              • Tier II: 5
              • Tier III: 6
              • Opposite reputation
                • Tier I: 2
                • Tier II: 3
                • Tier III: 4

 

  • Creature Abilities
    • Haven
      • Guardian Angel IV healing power decreased to 23% (-5%).
      • Marksman “Piercing Bolt” passive ability is now an Active ability.
      • Crossbowman health decreased to 20 (-2).
      • Marksman health decreased to 24 (-2).
      • Sentinel Health increased to 25 (+4).
      • Praetorian health increased to 32 (+32).
      • Praetorian growth rate decreased to 14 (-1).
      • Praetorian movement increased to 5 (+1).
      • Sun Rider movement increased to 6 (+1)
      • Inferno
        • Juggernaut movement increased to 6 (+1).
        • Juggernaut Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 17 (-1).
        • Juggernaut Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 20 (-1).
        • Breeder and Mother Breeder “Mana leach” ability decreased to 4% (-1%).
        • Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6).
        • Breeder luck decreased to 8 (-4).
        • Mother Breeder has now “Mobile Shooter” ability.
        • Mother Breeder cost increased to 550 (+55).
        • Mother Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6).
        • Mother Breeder Luck decreased to 10 (-5).

 

  • Necropolis
    • Ravenous Ghoul growth rate increased to 10 (+1).
    • Ghost growth rate increased to 7 (+1).
    • Specter growth rate increased to 10 (+2).
    • Vampire’s “Out of Time” passive ability is now an Active ability with a 2 turns cooldown.
    • Vampire “Embrace” ability power increased by 5% (20% drain).
    • Vampire Lord “Grasp” ability power increased by 5% (25% drain).
    • Sanctuary
      • Spring Spirits and Mizu-Kamis have now the passive Ability “Water Strike”.
      • Stronghold
        • First Blood ability movement boost decreased to 1 (-1).
        • Crusher Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 4 (-1).
        • Crusher Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 8 (-1).
        • Crusher health decreased to 34 (-2).
        • Crusher growth rate decreased to 9 (-1).

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am