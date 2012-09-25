Might & Magic Heroes 6: Patch 1.7 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung
Patch 1.7 für die europäischen Versionen von Might & Magic Heroes VI (auch für die deutsche Fassung)
Hinweis: Der Patch wird normalerweise mit der Auto-Update-Funktion runtergeladen. Version 1.5.2 muss installiert sein.
- Adventure Pack “Danse Macabre” Compatibility:
- Campaign
- Two new campaign maps
- New neutral building 'Magic Menagerie'
- Unique End Boss 'Dragonwraith'
- New Dynasty Traits
- New Hero 'Sandro'
- New Heroes available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes
- New Dynasty Weapon 'Staff of the Netherworld'
- New Artifact Set
- New Achievements
- New Player Portraits available for purchase in the Altar of Wishes
- New Dynasty Pet
- New available multi-player maps:
- Warlords of Xeen
- Coast of Intrigue
- The Lost City
- The Conquest of Enroth
- Community bug requests fixes :
- Campaign
- In “Pirates of the Savage Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar receives blood and tears reputation points.
- In “Pirates of the Save Seas” campaign, the secondary hero Falagar has no specialization.
- The secondary Stronghold Campaign hero Akamas does not have the First Blood level specialization during battle.
- Magic Sanctuary hero Himiko has Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of water magic animation and damage.
- Magic Stronghold campaign hero Airini as Might heroic strike animation and damage instead of magic animation and damage.
- Magic Inferno campaign hero Xana has not heroic strike animation.
- Crag Hack’s “Plunder” (+1 gem per week) effect and the All-Seeing Crown artifact effect do not work.
- Dynasty Weapons/Artifacts
- When two or more heroes the Artifact seller building on Adventure map with one of them, you can buy artifacts and scrolls to a remote hero by clicking on his portrait.
- Artifacts that award bonuses to creature damage do not function correctly.
- The "Winterwind Peace Circlet" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
- The "Flamegold Shield" artifact does not award fire resistance (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
- The "Gauntlets of the Khan" artifact's second ability (+1 to friendly creatures might damage) doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
- The "Frozen Chrysanthemum" Artifact doesn't work (already fixed in 1.5.2 patch).
- The level 3 ability (Sephiel’s Voice) of the Heartrending Song takes effect on 5x5 area instead of 3x3.
- The Perfect Silksword’s buff is not enough powerful. (Now gives +30%damage dealt and +40 Luck).
- Missing icon for staff of Cleansing "Tainted Mist" ability in the Spellbook.
- Staff of the Tides level 5 "Ice Barrier" ability does not absorb damage in retaliations.
- Asha's Staff of Eightfold totally refills mana each day instead of the +10 mana.
- The description of the Arachne's level 5 ability contains the value 0.
- The level 3 (Sephiel's Voice) ability of the Heartrending Song gives too little heal.
- Will of Urgash “Burning Fire” ability fire damage can be healed.
- Will of Urgash “Firestorm” damage is not influenced by the Hero's level and Magic Power.
- The number of summoned Juggernauts by the Blade of Binding is not influenced by the Hero’s level.
- Level 5 Staff of the Tides "Ice Barrier" ability was too powerful. It now disappears after the stack is dealt more than 393 damages.
- The "Warping Pendant" artifact will be effective against enemies even if the hero does not have 10 might attack power.
- Different items are present in the Artifact Merchant after loading a game.
- Achievements
- "Some Rotten Forever" achievement cannot be unlocked.
- A fight won without engaging in close combat is not counted for the "Marksman" achievement.
- Abilities/Spells/Traits
- The "Mentoring" ability gives the hero 75% experience instead of 50% as indicated
- The bonus to the "Diplomat" ability awarded by the "Master Diplomat" specialization is too small to make a difference.
- Vampires and Vampire Lords cannot be attacked when they have the "Out of Time" buff.
- The animation of the "Inner Eye" ability can be seen on units that are in the army of a Might hero.
- The "Cleave" skill will trigger for every stack that destroys an enemy stack rather than just the first one.
- Damage dealt by any spell is doubled if the user casts Pressed Attack.
- Demographist II dynasty trait increases elite creature by 1 instead of 2.
- The "Assailant I, II, III" abilities receive the same amount of points on both Tears and Blood reputation.
- Stronghold campaign secondary hero Airini’s first class tears ability cannot be used in combat.
- The Meditation skill will restore 50% of the hero's mana even though the description states it should restore 15%.
- The "Magic Affinity III" skill does not work.
- The Fire Elemental "Cremation" ability does not work.
- Dynasty trait Artifact Finder does not work.
- Level 1 Sanctuary reputation ability for Might heroes is not displayed in the spell book.
- The Lich's "Drain Life" ability doesn't work if the stack that is attacked dies.
- A stack doesn't retaliate when is attacked by an enemy stack affected by "Taunt" ability.
- Localizatio/Text error fixes
- Incorrect message is displayed when the player loses a battle in the arena
- Incorrect description of Movement points for a unit affected by "Haste" spell.
- Incorrect description in the "Vampire Palace" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Miscellaneous
- The user won't be able to zoom or move the camera using the scroll after he uses the "Statue of Revelation" Haven building
- You can move the portrait of your hero while visiting an Arena or an Arcane Library.
- The combat music effect continues playing after visiting an Arena until an action that triggers another music effect is made.
- In Custom Game, there is not a Chose random enemy faction or/and hero on all slots.
- The "Lightning Bolt,Fire Bolt and Agony" spells have no special effects when killing an enemy stack.
- Loading an autosave creates a new autosave.
- Attacking a hero that is outside the town (a few steps outside) starts a town battle with the defender inside the castle.
- Player is not warned when one or several of his heroes have movement points left when he ends a turn. Now a popup window appears near the hourglass to warn the player.
- The scrollbar does not reset after switching between tabs in the spellbook.
- In the Diving Attack's tooltip there is no information about the special ability's cooldown.
- Right clic info window disappears for no reason. It disappears now at a new right click press.
- There is not a “Lock Dynasty weapon” button in MP lobby.
- The Frost Miya does not increase population by 2 as described, but by 1.
- Low resolution picture for Azkaal in the Bestiary.
- Combat hotkeys are not functional when the user is attacked on passive turn.
- The level bar of a Dynasty Weapon shows a constant value.
- Special Offers (such as 10 crystals for 10 ore, or get 3000 gold for 10 woods etc.) from the Advanced Market changed on Save/Load.
- Bug fixes :
- Localization/Text error fixes :
- The tooltip for the last achievements tab was not localized
- Wrong tooltip for the "Fire Ball" ability.
- In game lobby menu, the number of creatures in your army are shown at the 10th than the number of creatures that you actually have in combat
- Wrong description displayed when opening the fort screen.
- Incorrect description of movement points for a unit affected by "Slow" spell.
- Incorrect description in the "Raging Kennels" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Incorrect description in the "War Pavilion" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Incorrect description in the "Harpy Colony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Incorrect description in the "Hall of Agony" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Incorrect description in the "Pen of Chaos" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- Incorrect description in the "Haunted Tower" structure tooltip regarding the creature growth.
- The intermissions and cinematics are not audio translated for "Pirates of the Savage Sea" campaign on Spanish, French and German localizations.
- Inconsistency between tooltip and behavior
- In “A Princess of Varn” scenario map, primary Quest marker is not displayed on the in game map menu.
- Abilities / spells
- The might defense bonus received from Stone Skin spell is shown with a minus instead of a plus on friendly creatures.
- The town portal spells are present in the spell book even if the town portal and advanced town portal are not built.
- Curse of the netherworld will heal friendly stacks when the enemy is undead.
- Despair increases the morale of the enemy instead of decreasing it
- Siege master II has the same base damage for blood and tears reputation
- The heroism, mass ability gives the creatures within your army 13% damage instead of 12%
- Eternal winter ability last only one turn instead of 2 turns
- Duck and cover still has 40% cover defense instead of 50%
- The seraph has the Blade of Mercy ability instead of the Blade of Epiphany ability.
- The celestial has the Blade of Epiphany ability instead of the Blade of Mercy ability.
- Dynasty weapons
- Thunder staff - The +5 air magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
- Staff of tides - The +5 water magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
- Heartrending song - The +5 light magic bonus points given by the passive ability of the weapon are not received.
- Miscellaneous
- Missing icon for the passive abilities given by the Amulet of thunder, Evercold Icicle, Brythigga Amber, Rune of flame, Sun cross and Heart of Darkness
- The maps created with the editor do not appear in the multiplayer game lobby.
- Incorrect functionality for the creature dismiss hotkey
- No autosave is generated for a hotseat session in offline mode.
- The HUD is not visible for the first player in his first turn playing hotseat.
- The quick save feature is not functional on hotseat mode.
- Team options should be grayed out on 2 player maps .
- The end turn hotkey doesn't work while on water.
- The autosaves are not made daily for the first 4 days, for several campaign maps
- The autosaves are not made daily for a period of 3 to 7 days after starting the map, for several skirmsh maps
- The same hero is available twice for the user, ingame on the same map.
- The perfectionist trait does not work as stated in the description.
- Maniac weekly growth increased to 8 units instead of 9
- The game crashes if the user enters a town before a dialogue box is triggered and tries to change anything in the town screen.
- The final boss, Mother Namtaru, has no animation when she dies.
- Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map.
- The game crashes if the user tries to load a game from the "End Screen".
- The game crashes when the user confirms the Disconnected from Conflux message.
- The Load Game shortcut does not have any functionality in-game.
- After creating 44 heroes the 'Create New Hero' button is grayed out and no additional heroes can be created.
- The game crashes when loading the first autosave made on any campaign map.
- In “The Lost City” map, the user cannot pick the spell scroll after defeating the stack that guards the area.
- In the 4th map of the Inferno Campaign, there is Wrong deployment area for creatures in combat map.
- The "End Turn" button is functional only after it is pressed a second time.
- Complete Balancing list:
- Ability
- “Fire Vulnerability” (Fire damages taken +20%) effect is now considered as “Might Vulnerability” (Might damages taken +20%).
- “Chilled” and “Frozen” effects now add “Might Vulnerability” effect.
- Circle of Winter ability damage increased to 700/800/900.
- Assailant ability is now based on Blood reputation.
- Defender and Arcane Ward abilities are now based on Tears reputation.
- Assailant, Defender and Arcane Ward abilities give modifiers based on reputation:
- Reputation 0
- Tier I: 2
- Tier II: 3
- Tier III: 4
- Reputation 1
- Tier I: 3
- Tier II: 4
- Tier III: 5
- Reputation 2
- Tier I: 4
- Tier II: 5
- Tier III: 6
- Opposite reputation
- Tier I: 2
- Tier II: 3
- Tier III: 4
- Creature Abilities
- Haven
- Guardian Angel IV healing power decreased to 23% (-5%).
- Marksman “Piercing Bolt” passive ability is now an Active ability.
- Crossbowman health decreased to 20 (-2).
- Marksman health decreased to 24 (-2).
- Sentinel Health increased to 25 (+4).
- Praetorian health increased to 32 (+32).
- Praetorian growth rate decreased to 14 (-1).
- Praetorian movement increased to 5 (+1).
- Sun Rider movement increased to 6 (+1)
- Inferno
- Juggernaut movement increased to 6 (+1).
- Juggernaut Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 17 (-1).
- Juggernaut Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 20 (-1).
- Breeder and Mother Breeder “Mana leach” ability decreased to 4% (-1%).
- Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6).
- Breeder luck decreased to 8 (-4).
- Mother Breeder has now “Mobile Shooter” ability.
- Mother Breeder cost increased to 550 (+55).
- Mother Breeder morale decreased to 4 (-6).
- Mother Breeder Luck decreased to 10 (-5).
- Necropolis
- Ravenous Ghoul growth rate increased to 10 (+1).
- Ghost growth rate increased to 7 (+1).
- Specter growth rate increased to 10 (+2).
- Vampire’s “Out of Time” passive ability is now an Active ability with a 2 turns cooldown.
- Vampire “Embrace” ability power increased by 5% (20% drain).
- Vampire Lord “Grasp” ability power increased by 5% (25% drain).
- Sanctuary
- Spring Spirits and Mizu-Kamis have now the passive Ability “Water Strike”.
- Stronghold
- First Blood ability movement boost decreased to 1 (-1).
- Crusher Minimum Melee Damage decreased to 4 (-1).
- Crusher Maximum Melee Damage decreased to 8 (-1).
- Crusher health decreased to 34 (-2).
- Crusher growth rate decreased to 9 (-1).