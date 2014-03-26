Euro Truck Simulator 2: Demo 1.9.22 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Demo v1.9.22 vom Euro Truck Simulator 2



"The downloaded game has no time limit on the play time, however access to some of the game areas is limited until activated. Play free to see if you like the game, and to check whether it is compatible with your computer."



v1.9.22 Code: Brand new traffic AI system;

Oculus Rift support (with the -oculus launch option - this will be improved in the future), now also in the retail version;

Early support for gamepad-controlled mouse cursor;

Improved handling of automatic gearbox (more gears, interaction with cruise control);

Improved compatibility with semi-broken prefabs used in mods;

Improved error handling in radio playback;

Updated defaults for the Xbox 360 controller in the input wizard to provide a better initial experience. Models: Scania Streamline improvements (model, textures, paint jobs, new parts and accessories) - you may need visit truck dealer and re-purchase some parts;

Volvo FH16 improvements (interior, wipers, shadows);

Iveco Hi-way improvements (dashboard computer, shadows);

Paintjobs are properly applied on add-ons in interior views;

Map improvements. Sound: V8 engine sounds for Scania R and Scania Streamline.