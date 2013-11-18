The Night of the Rabbit: Patch 1.1 -> 1.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.2 für The Night of the Rabbit

Patch 1.1 muss bereits installiert sein



Patchen von 1.0 auf 1.2 funktioniert nicht.



General:

- Fixed spelling errors in the english localization

- Fixed missing talk animations after turnaround of Jerry

- Fixed black characters when using old savegames on some systems

- Fixed Errors when skipping scenes with Escape key

- Fixed memory leaks

- General Ingame Bugfixes

- Performance Optimization



Steam:

- Fixed "Steam-Store" achievement not working for some users

- Fixed "A Good Hand?" achievement not working for some users

- Fixed colletable achievements having problems with different savegames