The Night of the Rabbit: Patch 1.1 -> 1.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

Patch 1.2 für The Night of the Rabbit
Patch 1.1 muss bereits installiert sein
Patchen von 1.0 auf 1.2 funktioniert nicht.
General:
- Fixed spelling errors in the english localization
- Fixed missing talk animations after turnaround of Jerry
- Fixed black characters when using old savegames on some systems
- Fixed Errors when skipping scenes with Escape key
- Fixed memory leaks
- General Ingame Bugfixes
- Performance Optimization
Steam:
- Fixed "Steam-Store" achievement not working for some users
- Fixed "A Good Hand?" achievement not working for some users
- Fixed colletable achievements having problems with different savegames