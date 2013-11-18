The Night of the Rabbit: Patch 1.1 -> 1.2 zum Download - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.

Informationen zum Download

Screenshot zu Download von The Night of the Rabbit
2 (letzte Woche)
1130 (gesamt)
10,3 MB
The_Night_of_the_Rabbit_PC_PATCH_1.1-1.2_DE_Rondomedia_noDRM.exe
58530
0
0 Stimmen
Bewertung übernommen
Du hast bereits abgestimmt
Download starten
[Download starten]

Weitere Downloads zu
The Night of the Rabbit

Aktuelle Downloads

Download-Beschreibung

Patch 1.2 für The Night of the Rabbit
Patch 1.1 muss bereits installiert sein

Patchen von 1.0 auf 1.2 funktioniert nicht.

General:
- Fixed spelling errors in the english localization
- Fixed missing talk animations after turnaround of Jerry
- Fixed black characters when using old savegames on some systems
- Fixed Errors when skipping scenes with Escape key
- Fixed memory leaks
- General Ingame Bugfixes
- Performance Optimization
 
Steam:
- Fixed "Steam-Store" achievement not working for some users
- Fixed "A Good Hand?" achievement not working for some users
- Fixed colletable achievements having problems with different savegames

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am