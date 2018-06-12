PlayStation 4 - die E3-Pressekonferenz

Sony fokussiert sich auf der E3-Pressekonferenz auf die "Fab 4" um Death Stranding.
Wir präsentieren den Stream am 12.06.2018 ab ca. 02.30 Uhr.
Sony wird den Reigen der E3-Pressekonferenzen, Showcases sowie sonstiger Präsentations-Events abschließen. Kleiner konzeptioniert als in den letzten Jahren möchte man sich in erster Linie auf vier Spiele konzentrieren: Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man und The Last of Us 2. Dennoch kann man gespannt sind, ob es im Rahmen der Veranstaltung noch weitere Ankündigungen gibt. Wir zeigen den Livestream am 12. Juni 2018 ab ca. 02.30 Uhr.

Kommentare

VincentValentine schrieb am
Finale Prognose
Third Party:
Spyro
Avengers
Assassins Creed
Final Fantasy 7 (Bitte Bitte Bitte)
COD
Red Dead Redemption (wobei Rockstar nicht bekannt dafür ist Gameplay auf E3 Shows zu zeigen)
First Party:
Fab4
Medievil
Neues VR game von Manchester Studio
Blood and Truth (VR Game von London)
Spiritflare82 schrieb am
Hmm...Death Stranding bestimmt wieder der nächste Acid Trip Trailer und kein Gameplay, Ghost of Tsushima interessiert mich momentan nicht wegen Sekiro (von Ghost erwarte ich mehr "cinematisches" anstatt Hardcore Action) Spiderman kenn man nu schon zur Genüge und Days Gone...bitte nicht schon wieder.
Last of Us II wird für Sony das Game der Show, kann man nun schon von ausgehen.
Hoffe die haben noch irgendwas im Gepäck, Demon´s Souls Remaster oder irgendwas neues wo man absolut nicht mit rechnet...
VincentValentine schrieb am
Sid6581 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 45 Minuten
 Kann es irgendwie nicht so recht glauben, dass Sony nicht wenigstens noch eine (kleine) Bombe im Gepäck hat.
Lieber ohne Erwartungen rangehen - kann mir ehrlich gesagt keine große Überraschung vorstellen (zumindest aus First Party Sicht)
Sid6581 schrieb am
Kann es irgendwie nicht so recht glauben, dass Sony nicht wenigstens noch eine (kleine) Bombe im Gepäck hat.
ChrisJumper schrieb am
Ich glaube eher das es für die PS4 keinen weiteren GT Teil geben wird. Wenn dann wird der in einem Zug angekündigt als Launchtitel für die PS5.
schrieb am
Autor: Mathias Oertel