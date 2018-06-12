Sony fokussiert sich auf der E3-Pressekonferenz auf die "Fab 4" um Death Stranding.

Wir präsentieren den Stream am 12.06.2018 ab ca. 02.30 Uhr.

Sony wird den Reigen der E3-Pressekonferenzen, Showcases sowie sonstiger Präsentations-Events abschließen. Kleiner konzeptioniert als in den letzten Jahren möchte man sich in erster Linie auf vier Spiele konzentrieren: Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man und The Last of Us 2. Dennoch kann man gespannt sind, ob es im Rahmen der Veranstaltung noch weitere Ankündigungen gibt. Wir zeigen den Livestream am 12. Juni 2018 ab ca. 02.30 Uhr.



