    Welche Spiele und DLC haben sich 2017 im PlayStation Store am besten verkauft?

    PlayStation Network (Sonstiges) von Sony
    PlayStation Network (Sonstiges) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
    Sony hat im PlayStation Blog mitgeteilt, welche Spiele sich im vergangenen Jahr (2017) im hauseigenen PlayStation Store (Digitalverkauf) am besten verkauft haben. Die Auflistung basiert auf den jeweiligen Verkäufen der Titel und nicht auf dem generierten Umsatz.

    PlayStation 4
    1. FIFA 2018
    2. Call of Duty WW2
    3. Rocket League
    4. GTA 5
    5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
    6. Horizon Zero Dawn
    7. ARK: Survival Evolved
    8. FIFA 2017
    9. EA Sports UFC 2
    10. Rainbow Six Siege
    11. Destiny 2
    12. Battlefield 1
    13. Minecraft
    14. Star Wars Battlefront
    15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    16. Ghost Recon Wildlands
    17. Gran Turismo Sport
    18. Star Wars Battlefront 2
    19. Battlefield 4
    20. Assassin's Creed Origins

    PlayStation VR
    1. Batman Arkham VR
    2. Superhot
    3. Job Simulator
    4. PlayStation VR Worlds
    5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
    6. Robinson: The Journey
    7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
    8. Driveclub VR
    9. Sports Bar
    10. Arizona Sunshine
    11. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
    12. Apollo 11 VR
    13. Cocos: Shark Island
    14. I Expect You To Die
    15. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
    16. Statik
    17. Fruit Ninja VR
    18. Carnival Games
    19. Everest VR
    20. The Brookhaven Experiment

    DLC
    1. Call of Duty Black Ops 3 - Zombies Chronicles
    2. Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass
    3. Rocket League - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
    4. Rainbow Six Siege - Year 2 Pass
    5. Horizon Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds
    6. Fortnite - Standard Founder's Pack
    7. Rocket League - The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
    8. Diablo 3 - Rise of the Necromancer
    9. Rocket League - Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
    10. Rocket League - Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

    PS Vita
    1. Persona 4 Golden
    2. Assassin's Creed III Liberation
    3. Minecraft
    4. God of War Collection
    5. Killzone Mercenary
    6. Tekken 6
    7. Gravity Rush
    8. Rayman Legends
    9. Street Fighter X Tekken
    10. FIFA 15

    Quelle: PlayStation Blog

    Kommentare

    Palace-of-Wisdom schrieb am
    Fifa... ernsthaft? Das miese Spiel voller Script, Momentum, Bugs und Microshit? Unfassbar, würde lch nicht mal kostenlos Laden dieses Drecksspiel.
    ChrisJumper schrieb am
    Mir persönlich sind Exclusives nicht ganz so wichtig. Als PC-Stiefmutterspieler (es sei denn es läuft auf Linux! und vorzugsweise bei GOG statt Steam). Ist mir das total egal ob ein Spiel ein Exclusive ist oder nicht.
    Zufällig mag ich aber Noughty Dog, obwohl sie für Sony exklusive Videospiele programmieren. Aber ich würde sie auch kaufen wenn sie als Multiplattform-Titel erscheinen.
    Das selbe übrigens auch bei der Switch. Allerdings hab ich nun mal Mario und Xenoblade nicht für Sonys Konsole gekauft oder für Linux bei gog. Aus naheliegendem Grund. Aber daraus zu schließen das ich das nicht auch machen WÜRDE wenn es diese Versionen geben würde ist eine seltsame Logik.
    Vorzugsweise kaufe ich aber mitterlweile Retail oder Gebraucht. Am liebsten beim kleinen Gaming-Laden um die Ecke oder bei den vor Ort-Technomärkten.
    Digital kaufe ich nur wenn eigentlich fast keine andere Version angeboten wird. Warum sollte ich mehr zahlen um weniger zu erhalten? Mir ist Retail edes Game sogar 20 Euro wert. Selbst wenn es eine Digitale Version für 5 bis 20 Euro geben würde. Die DRM-Nachteile sind mir halt keinen besonderen Preis-Bonus Wert.
    So sind alle digitalen Spiele in der Regel die die ich auch für 60 oder 70 Euro zum Release kaufe, weil es keine Retail Version gibt, oder ich davon nicht wusste. Das betrifft oft PSVR-Titel oder Spiele die sich eh nur online spielen lasse. So hab ich Destiny2 als Digital Download gekauft weil Bungie es nicht belohnt die Disc zu besitzen. Spätestens wenn die DLCs kommen muss man diese separat erwerben. So war The Taken King von Destiny eins. Lediglich Destiny 1 Vanilla mit drei einmal-Codes zur Aktiviereung der Addons und der DLCs. Die sich eben nicht mit dem verkauf oder dem verleihen des gebrauchten Retails installieren ließen.
    In dem Fall hatte ich mich geärgert und mir gedacht gut, dann nimm ich noch den Bonus mit die BluRay zum starten nicht im Laufwerk haben zu müssen.
    Alle anderen Games, besitze ich...
    VincentValentine schrieb am
    sabienchen hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 01:29
    VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 01:06
     PS: VgChartz als Quelle zu nehmen obwohl man dich schon zig mal darauf verwiesen hat :lol:
    ...ach für Verhältnisse sind die Zahlen schon zu gebrauchen... VGChartz ist in der Hinsicht besser als sein Ruf
    ..und auch die absoluten Zahlen haben für Konsolen zumindest eine gewisse Aussagekraft.
    .
    bei einer solchen Disskussionen sind aber Schätzungen fehl im Raum, vor allem weil VgChartz hautpsächlich auf die NPD Sales beruth die Media Create Charts oder PAL Charts nicht berücksichtigt.
    Die wissen nicht mehr als wir und sind genauso auf offizielle Zahlen angewiesen....Und dann die Schätzungen als Disskussionsgrundlage nehmen um etwas beweisen zu wollen.
    DA sollte man sich meiner Meinung nach eher mit Zahlen zurückhalten und sich auf die offiziellen Charts beziehen, die tatsächlich Fakten darstellen
    Mag ja sein das VgChartz mit Spiel X richtig liegt, dafür sind Spiele A und B komplett daneben.
    Hab die Seite selber jahrelang verfolgt und verglichen mit offiziellen Mitteilungen sowie den oben genannten Charts...Was da teilweise für Fehlschätzungen dabei waren... :roll:
    sabienchen schrieb am
    VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 01:06
     PS: VgChartz als Quelle zu nehmen obwohl man dich schon zig mal darauf verwiesen hat :lol:
    ...ach für Verhältnisse sind die Zahlen schon zu gebrauchen... VGChartz ist in der Hinsicht besser als sein Ruf
    ..und auch die absoluten Zahlen haben für Konsolen zumindest eine gewisse Aussagekraft.
    .
    VincentValentine schrieb am
    Ryo Hazuki hat geschrieben: ?
    Gestern 19:51
     Da tauchen ja fast nur Multiplattform Titel auf bei der PS4, ich hätte da was anderes erwartet bei der Masse an Exklusives. Beweist aber auch wieder das Multi Hersteller die Nase vorn haben beim Umsatz.
    Am besten find ich immer noch GTA5 (Platz 4) :lol: das Ding ist nicht tot zu kriegen!

    dich wundert es ernsthaft das ein Fifa oder COD erfolgreicher sind als SPiele wie NiOh, Persona 5 oder Horizon?
    DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
    Gestern 20:42
    Ryo Hazuki hat geschrieben: ?
    Gestern 19:51
     Da tauchen ja fast nur Multiplattform Titel auf bei der PS4, ich hätte da was anderes erwartet bei der Masse an Exklusives. Beweist aber auch wieder das Multi Hersteller die Nase vorn haben beim Umsatz.
    Bekannte und erfolgreiche Franchises bleiben halt erfolgreiche Franchises. Und da ist es egal was passiert.
    Es gibt auf jeder Konsole nur 2, 3 ganz große exklusiven Marken, der Rest ist immer je nach verschiedenen Geschmäckern verteiltes...
    schrieb am

