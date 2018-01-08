ChrisJumper schrieb am 09.01.2018 um 03:12 Uhr

Mir persönlich sind Exclusives nicht ganz so wichtig. Als PC-Stiefmutterspieler (es sei denn es läuft auf Linux! und vorzugsweise bei GOG statt Steam). Ist mir das total egal ob ein Spiel ein Exclusive ist oder nicht.

Zufällig mag ich aber Noughty Dog, obwohl sie für Sony exklusive Videospiele programmieren. Aber ich würde sie auch kaufen wenn sie als Multiplattform-Titel erscheinen.

Das selbe übrigens auch bei der Switch. Allerdings hab ich nun mal Mario und Xenoblade nicht für Sonys Konsole gekauft oder für Linux bei gog. Aus naheliegendem Grund. Aber daraus zu schließen das ich das nicht auch machen WÜRDE wenn es diese Versionen geben würde ist eine seltsame Logik.

Vorzugsweise kaufe ich aber mitterlweile Retail oder Gebraucht. Am liebsten beim kleinen Gaming-Laden um die Ecke oder bei den vor Ort-Technomärkten.

Digital kaufe ich nur wenn eigentlich fast keine andere Version angeboten wird. Warum sollte ich mehr zahlen um weniger zu erhalten? Mir ist Retail edes Game sogar 20 Euro wert. Selbst wenn es eine Digitale Version für 5 bis 20 Euro geben würde. Die DRM-Nachteile sind mir halt keinen besonderen Preis-Bonus Wert.

So sind alle digitalen Spiele in der Regel die die ich auch für 60 oder 70 Euro zum Release kaufe, weil es keine Retail Version gibt, oder ich davon nicht wusste. Das betrifft oft PSVR-Titel oder Spiele die sich eh nur online spielen lasse. So hab ich Destiny2 als Digital Download gekauft weil Bungie es nicht belohnt die Disc zu besitzen. Spätestens wenn die DLCs kommen muss man diese separat erwerben. So war The Taken King von Destiny eins. Lediglich Destiny 1 Vanilla mit drei einmal-Codes zur Aktiviereung der Addons und der DLCs. Die sich eben nicht mit dem verkauf oder dem verleihen des gebrauchten Retails installieren ließen.

In dem Fall hatte ich mich geärgert und mir gedacht gut, dann nimm ich noch den Bonus mit die BluRay zum starten nicht im Laufwerk haben zu müssen.

Alle anderen Games, besitze ich...