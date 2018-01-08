PlayStation Network
Entwickler: Sony
Publisher: Sony
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

    Nachrichten

    Welche Spiele und DLCs haben sich 2017 im PlayStation Store am besten verkauft?

    PlayStation Network (Sonstiges) von Sony
    PlayStation Network (Sonstiges) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
    Sony hat im PlayStation Blog mitgeteilt, welche Spiele sich im vergangenen Jahr (2017) im hauseigenen PlayStation Store (Digitalverkauf) am besten verkauft haben. Die Auflistung basiert auf den jeweiligen Verkäufen der Titel und nicht auf dem generierten Umsatz.

    PlayStation 4
    1. FIFA 2018
    2. Call of Duty WW2
    3. Rocket League
    4. GTA 5
    5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
    6. Horizon Zero Dawn
    7. ARK: Survival Evolved
    8. FIFA 2017
    9. EA Sports UFC 2
    10. Rainbow Six Siege
    11. Destiny 2
    12. Battlefield 1
    13. Minecraft
    14. Star Wars Battlefront
    15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    16. Ghost Recon Wildlands
    17. Gran Turismo Sport
    18. Star Wars Battlefront 2
    19. Battlefield 4
    20. Assassin's Creed Origins

    PlayStation VR
    1. Batman Arkham VR
    2. Superhot
    3. Job Simulator
    4. PlayStation VR Worlds
    5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
    6. Robinson: The Journey
    7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
    8. Driveclub VR
    9. Sports Bar
    10. Arizona Sunshine
    11. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
    12. Apollo 11 VR
    13. Cocos: Shark Island
    14. I Expect You To Die
    15. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
    16. Statik
    17. Fruit Ninja VR
    18. Carnival Games
    19. Everest VR
    20. The Brookhaven Experiment

    DLC
    1. Call of Duty Black Ops 3 - Zombies Chronicles
    2. Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass
    3. Rocket League - Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
    4. Rainbow Six Siege - Year 2 Pass
    5. Horizon Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds
    6. Fortnite - Standard Founder's Pack
    7. Rocket League - The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
    8. Diablo 3 - Rise of the Necromancer
    9. Rocket League - Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
    10. Rocket League - Fast & Furious '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

    PS Vita
    1. Persona 4 Golden
    2. Assassin's Creed III Liberation
    3. Minecraft
    4. God of War Collection
    5. Killzone Mercenary
    6. Tekken 6
    7. Gravity Rush
    8. Rayman Legends
    9. Street Fighter X Tekken
    10. FIFA 15

    Quelle: PlayStation Blog

    sabienchen schrieb am
    DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 21:26
    CJHunter hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 21:11
    DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 20:42
    Bekannte und erfolgreiche Franchises bleiben halt erfolgreiche Franchises. Und da ist es egal was passiert.
    Es gibt auf jeder Konsole nur 2, 3 ganz große exklusiven Marken, der Rest ist immer je nach verschiedenen Geschmäckern verteiltes Beiwerk.
    Würde ich so nicht sagen. Das sich Fifa 172637 und Cod 1836463 Jahr für Jahr am besten verkaufen dürfte sich wohl kaum ändern, dennoch sind da einige ps4 exklusives dabei die sich ebenso sehr gut verkauft haben. Ich weiss nicht ob man z.b. ein Horizon als "Beiwerk" bezeichnen kann, auch wenn es sich keine 10 mio mal verkauft hat. Es gibt da schon auf jeder Konsole deutlich mehr als 2-3 exklusive Marken die sich auch einige Mio. Mal verkaufen und sicherlich auch kaufgründe für konsole xy sind.
    Horizon: ZD gehört in dieser Generation zu diesen großen Marken. Ich weiß, dass es nur geschätzte Retail-Verkaufszahlen sind, aber es ist für uns User der einfachste Weg, überhaupt zu schauen.
    Und die meist verkauften exklusiven Marken auf der...
    Pommern schrieb am
    Heftig. Super Mario hat sich weltweit am besten auf Playstation verkauft.
    Nachtklingen schrieb am
    Pommern hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 21:21
    Arco hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 20:03
    Ryo Hazuki hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 19:51
     Da tauchen ja fast nur Multiplattform Titel auf bei der PS4, ich hätte da was anderes erwartet bei der Masse an Exklusives. Beweist aber auch wieder das Multi Hersteller die Nase vorn haben beim Umsatz.
    Am besten find ich immer noch GTA5 (Platz 4) :lol: das Ding ist nicht tot zu kriegen!

    Oder die Leute kaufen sich die Exklusivtitel vermehrt als physische Version, weil sie nicht auf einen Sale warten wollen oder sonstiges. So verfahre ich zumindest häufig. Wenn ich mir der Qualität eines Spiels sicher bin, wird es physisch früh gekauft und sonst bei einem Sale im Store. Es sind ja auch recht viele nur Downloadspiele auf den Listen.
    Komische Logik. Und nein, Retail sieht das auch nicht anders aus. Mit den Multis macht man die grosse Kohle.
    Doch Retail sieht ganz anders aus
