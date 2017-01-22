Activision Blizzard: Call-of-Duty-Reihe war 2016 weltweit auf Konsolen führend - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Call-of-Duty-Reihe war 2016 weltweit auf Konsolen führend
Activision Blizzard hat bekanntgegeben, dass die Call-of-Duty-Serie auch im vergangenen Jahr wieder die meistverkaufte Franchise/Reihe weltweit auf den Konsolen war. In den letzten acht Jahren war die Call-of-Duty-Serie insgesamt sieben Mal die meistverkaufte Reihe weltweit - in den USA sogar achtmal in Folge (auf Basis des Umsatzes). Allerdings ist nicht direkt von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016) die Rede, sondern von der gesamten Reihe. Somit sind auch die Verkäufe von Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (2015), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (2016) und anderen CoD-Titeln inbegriffen.
"Call of Duty is the #1 console franchise worldwide in 2016", sagte Eric Hirshberg (Activision CEO). "We're thankful to our players for once again putting Call of Duty on top, and we recognize how rare this is – to do year after year. That's why we push to deliver innovations and incredible gameplay that are worthy of the best fans in the world time and again. And we have an exciting year ahead in 2017."
Am 31. Januar 2017 soll dann die erste Download-Erweiterung "Sabotage" für die PS4-Version von Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare mit vier Multiplayer-Karten und dem nächsten Zombies-Kapitel "Rave in the Redwoods" erscheinen.
