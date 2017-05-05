Prey: Update 1.05 soll Tearing und Stottern auf der PlayStation 4 verringern - 4Players.de

Update 1.05:
- [PS4 ONLY] Fixes to address screen-tearing/stuttering
- Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.
- Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.
- Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player's inventory automatically.
- Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.
- Fix for some AI-related crashes.
- Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.
- Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.
- The light on top of a turret will no longer become detached when the player jumps and glides while holding it.
- Approaching areas with Coral should no longer cause the client to stutter and eventually freeze.
- Operator corpses from saves made on previous builds will no longer cause performance issues.
- Repair II and III increase efficiency with suit patch kits. Reduced suit damage from enemies on easy and normal difficulty.
- Increased wrench range and strength of melee aim assist. Wrench now always staggers mimics (interrupts attacks). Mimics stand further back to prevent players having to look down too much.
- Stun Gun now tells the player when a target is out of its effective range. Weapons will display a "Weapon Offline" when disabled by EMP.
- Hepatocytic Amp S-m186 chipset now properly only removes the negative effects of the "Drunk" debuff
- Player will now spawn in the correct location when traveling from Shuttle Bay to other locations.
- Fixed rare crash when level transitioning to Life Support.
- Reployers no longer lose collision when recycling them, and then loading a save where they were present.
- Player can no longer bypass ceiling collision by mantling GLOO.
- Danielle now voices the correct response to the player's actions with the Cook during the endgame sequence.
- The fabricated coral detector chipset and the quest-given chipset now both function correctly to scan the coral when installed
- Fix for rare freeze/crash when in combat with Phantoms.
- The Luther Glass quest will no longer incorrectly complete and fail after the player has already completed the quest in Trauma Center.
- Lights are no longer sometimes incorrectly 'on' when the player enters the Cargo Bay for the first time
- Igwe will no longer be found in Cargo Bay when the 'meet January' call is triggered.
- Mimic's wall jump attack animation is cancelled if they are stunned.
- Treasure Hunt now lists an objective and marker to return to Abigail's workstation once all the maps are investigated.
- The nightmare in the Arboretum is now able to get into the greenhouse and use ranged attacks on the player from the doorway.
- Turrets can now be hacked properly if they've been previously controlled by the Technopath.
- If the player manages to fully GLOO the greater mimic while it is in mid-lunge toward the player's face, the facegrab animation will no longer play and trap the player.
- Hitting a stunned Phantom with the wrench no longer breaks their animations
- Raised phantoms and operators will no longer become hostile to the player when attaching grenades to them.
- Various crash fixes
- Various text fixes.
