Prey: Update 1.05 soll Tearing und Stottern auf der PlayStation 4 verringern - 4Players.de

Prey
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: Arkane Studios
Release:
05.05.2017
05.05.2017
05.05.2017
Prey
Prey: Update 1.05 soll Tearing und Stottern auf der PlayStation 4 verringern

Prey (Shooter) von Bethesda Softworks
Prey (Shooter) von Bethesda Softworks - Bildquelle: Bethesda Softworks
Die Entwickler von Prey haben bei Reddit den Patch 1.05 für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigt. Mit dem Update sollen das Screen-Tearing (Zerreißen des Bildes) und das Stottern auf der Sony-Konsole verringert werden. Außerdem soll es danach nicht mehr möglich sein, mithilfe von GLOO (GLOO-Kanone) die Kollisionsabfrage der Decken zu überwinden - damit dürften zukünftige "Speedruns" deutlich länger dauern. Ansonsten werden weitere Bugs und Absturzursachen aus der Welt geschafft. Wann der Patch erscheinen wird, ist noch unklar.

Update 1.05:
  • [PS4 ONLY] Fixes to address screen-tearing/stuttering
  • Player can no longer become blocked from rebooting Power Plant for the "Reboot" mission after killing the Technopath in Life Support.
  • Fixed crash when mimicking bass guitar in the Yellow Tulip.
  • Extra items gained through passive neuromods, such as organs and tumors from Necropsy or spare parts through Dismantle, will now properly stack in the player's inventory automatically.
  • Loading a save from a previous version of the game will no longer remove all quests and inventory, or break the HUD.
  • Fix for some AI-related crashes.
  • Various combat tweaks/fixes for mimics.
  • Opening the TranScribe will no longer disrupt FoV settings.
  • The light on top of a turret will no longer become detached when the player jumps and glides while holding it.
  • Approaching areas with Coral should no longer cause the client to stutter and eventually freeze.
  • Operator corpses from saves made on previous builds will no longer cause performance issues.
  • Repair II and III increase efficiency with suit patch kits. Reduced suit damage from enemies on easy and normal difficulty.
  • Increased wrench range and strength of melee aim assist. Wrench now always staggers mimics (interrupts attacks). Mimics stand further back to prevent players having to look down too much.
  • Stun Gun now tells the player when a target is out of its effective range. Weapons will display a "Weapon Offline" when disabled by EMP.
  • Hepatocytic Amp S-m186 chipset now properly only removes the negative effects of the "Drunk" debuff
  • Player will now spawn in the correct location when traveling from Shuttle Bay to other locations.
  • Fixed rare crash when level transitioning to Life Support.
  • Reployers no longer lose collision when recycling them, and then loading a save where they were present.
  • Player can no longer bypass ceiling collision by mantling GLOO.
  • Danielle now voices the correct response to the player's actions with the Cook during the endgame sequence.
  • The fabricated coral detector chipset and the quest-given chipset now both function correctly to scan the coral when installed
  • Fix for rare freeze/crash when in combat with Phantoms.
  • The Luther Glass quest will no longer incorrectly complete and fail after the player has already completed the quest in Trauma Center.
  • Lights are no longer sometimes incorrectly 'on' when the player enters the Cargo Bay for the first time
  • Igwe will no longer be found in Cargo Bay when the 'meet January' call is triggered.
  • Mimic's wall jump attack animation is cancelled if they are stunned.
  • Treasure Hunt now lists an objective and marker to return to Abigail's workstation once all the maps are investigated.
  • The nightmare in the Arboretum is now able to get into the greenhouse and use ranged attacks on the player from the doorway.
  • Turrets can now be hacked properly if they've been previously controlled by the Technopath.
  • If the player manages to fully GLOO the greater mimic while it is in mid-lunge toward the player's face, the facegrab animation will no longer play and trap the player.
  • Hitting a stunned Phantom with the wrench no longer breaks their animations
  • Raised phantoms and operators will no longer become hostile to the player when attaching grenades to them.
  • Various crash fixes
  • Various text fixes.

Quelle: Reddit
