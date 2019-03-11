Anarchy Online: Neuer Server zum 18. Geburtstag des Sci-Fi-Online-Rollenspiels - 4Players.de

Vor 18 Jahren wurde Anarchy Online veröffentlicht und in diesem Jahr wird Funcom einen neuen "Legacy-Server" starten. Auf dem Server des Sci-Fi-Online-Rollenspiels wird man komplett neu anfangen können. Es wird nur die Basisversion des Spiels zur Verfügung stehen. In Zusammenarbeit mit der Community sollen die Erweiterungen und die Erhöhung der Level-Beschränkung gemeinsam bestimmt werden. "Alle steuern dieses Schiff gemeinsam", heißt es in der Pressemitteilung. Weitere Details zu dem 2019er-Server findet ihr auf der offiziellen Webseite.
"With the launch of the new server, we wanted to give players our unique take on a progression server. I invite everyone to step into the familiar and surprising Rubi-Ka 2019", sagt Producer Joshua Mills. "As we continue through the year of Anarchy Online's 18th anniversary, we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to play in a way that brings together the old and the new, with a few twists mixed in. Thank you to everyone who has made these years possible and I hope you will join us on this brave new journey to Rubi-Ka!"
von Marcel Kleffmann,