 

Anarchy Online: Neuer Server zum 18. Geburtstag des Sci-Fi-Online-Rollenspiels - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Anarchy Online
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: -
Release:
2001
Jetzt kaufen
ab 15,89
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Jagged Alliance: Back In Action [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2018 [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Werewolves Within [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aven Colony [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Escapists 2 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anarchy Online: Neuer Server zum 18. Geburtstag des Sci-Fi-Online-Rollenspiels

Anarchy Online (Rollenspiel) von
Anarchy Online (Rollenspiel) von - Bildquelle: Funcom
Vor 18 Jahren wurde Anarchy Online veröffentlicht und in diesem Jahr wird Funcom einen neuen "Legacy-Server" starten. Auf dem Server des Sci-Fi-Online-Rollenspiels wird man komplett neu anfangen können. Es wird nur die Basisversion des Spiels zur Verfügung stehen. In Zusammenarbeit mit der Community sollen die Erweiterungen und die Erhöhung der Level-Beschränkung gemeinsam bestimmt werden. "Alle steuern dieses Schiff gemeinsam", heißt es in der Pressemitteilung. Weitere Details zu dem 2019er-Server findet ihr auf der offiziellen Webseite.

"With the launch of the new server, we wanted to give players our unique take on a progression server. I invite everyone to step into the familiar and surprising Rubi-Ka 2019", sagt Producer Joshua Mills. "As we continue through the year of Anarchy Online's 18th anniversary, we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to play in a way that brings together the old and the new, with a few twists mixed in. Thank you to everyone who has made these years possible and I hope you will join us on this brave new journey to Rubi-Ka!"

Quelle: Funcom
Anarchy Online
ab 15,89 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am