Doom: Fünftes Update: Bots, "Infernal Run" (Multiplayer) und SnapMap-Erweiterungen - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
DOOM - Fünftes Update: Bots, "Infernal Run" (Multiplayer-Modus) und SnapMap-Erweiterungen
id Software und Bethesda haben das fünfte kostenlose Update für DOOM veröffentlicht (PC: 11,9 GB). Der Multiplayer-Teil des Shooters wird mit computergesteuerten Bots (Team Deathmatch und Deathmatch) und dem neuen Modus "Infernal Run" ergänzt. Auch die Stufenbegrenzung wird angehoben (Echelon 11, Level 50). Des Weiteren wird SnapMap erweitert, u. a. mit neuen Lazarus-Lab-Modulen. Am Einzelspieler-Modus werden keine Veränderungen vorgenommen.
Free Update 5 Release Notes
Multiplayer
SnapMap
Free Update 5 Release Notes
Multiplayer
- Added new game mode, Infernal Run
Teams fight to obtain the ball and score in the opponent’s goal
- Added Bots for multiplayer
Bots are available on original multiplayer maps in Team Deathmatch and Deathmatch game modes
- Increased the maximum level cap to Echelon 11, level 50
- Added the DOOM Marine Armor (Praetor Suit) as unlockable perk for achieving maximum multiplayer level cap
- Resolved an issue where rapid controller input caused unusually high shotgun damage.
SnapMap
- You can now play as the DOOM Marine in Praetor Suit Armor
- Added over 30 Lazarus Lab–themed modules
- Added Lazarus Lab–themed props
- Improved Object Limits
- Persistent Integer variables that can be passed between missions within a campaign
- Save and restore your health/armor/ammo/weapons/equipment/max weapon slots/inventory
- Added the ability to Get and Set Score
- You can now access the Leaderboard Score in the HUD
- Added new (first-person view) Player Camera Entity
- Added camera rumble FX and sounds
- Added new player modifiers
- Ledge grab time, power-up time, barrel damage, equipment cool down
- Plasma weapon mastery
- Additional single-player Interactables
- New single-player styled Objective HUD
- Added single-player Compass
- General single-player consistency pass on HUD
- Added more POI options
- Show distance, show on compass
- Updated victory and post-match summary screens
- More interactable and customizable GUI
- Added animated Echo Events
- Added new FX/hazards
- Added % encounter complete listener to encounters
- Ability to remove AI from finished encounters and events
- Ability to remove unspawned AI from the AIC
- Added ability to turn off bobbing on pickups to place them however you want
- Editor improvement to hide/show types of objects
- Editor improvement to lock rotation when moving objects
- Editor improvement to disable snapping of objects to the floor
- Added armor Customizations and Taunts