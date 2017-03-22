Square Enix: Digitale Wundertüte mit fünf Spielen für 11,99 Euro erhältlich - 4Players.de

Square Enix
Square Enix
Square Enix Spring Surprise Box: Digitale Wundertüte mit fünf Spielen für 11,99 Euro erhältlich

Freunde von Überraschungen mit einer Affinität für Square-Enix-Spiele könnten bald Freude an einem Angebot im Online-Store des Publishers haben: Die "Square Enix Spring Surprise Box" enthält fünf geheime Download-Spiele für den PC. Sie lässt sich noch bis zum 27. März, 18 Uhr erwerben bzw. vorbestellen, denn die Codes werden erst am 28. März verschickt, damit niemand den übrigen Käufern die Überraschung verdirbt. Verraten wird lediglich, dass das Action-Adventure  Just Cause 3 mit dabei ist. PCGamer.com erwähnt, dass das Bündel eigentlich 80 Dollar wert sei und listet zudem auf, was in älteren "Wundertüten" steckte:

"Last year's Easter Surprise Box, for instance, included Final Fantasy VIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Quantum Conundrum, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, the Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, and some coupons. The most recent offering, the 2016 Holiday Surprise Box, featured Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Goetia, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2, the Hitman Intro Pack, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider Underworld, and more coupons."

Quelle: store.eu.square-enix.com, pcgamer.com

