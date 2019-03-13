Square Enix: Überblick über (altbekannte) Final-Fantasy-Titel auf neuen Plattformen - 4Players.de

 

Square Enix: Überblick über (altbekannte) Final-Fantasy-Titel auf neuen Plattformen

Square Enix wird in diesem Jahr mehrere (altbekannte) Final-Fantasy-Titel auf neuen Plattformen veröffentlichen. Folgenden Plan hat das Unternehmen veröffentlicht:

Final Fantasy 7
Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Release: 26. März 2019

Final Fantasy 10 / 10-2 HD Remaster
Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Release: 16. April 2019

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
Platform: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
Release: 30. April 2019

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
Release: 2019

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4
Release: 20. März 2019


Quelle: Square Enix

