Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment: "Portkey Games" gegründet: Konsolen-Spiele im Harry-Potter-Universum - 4Players.de

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment hat das neue Label "Portkey Games" gegründet, das sich um eine Reihe von Mobile- und Konsolen-Spielen kümmern wird, die im Harry-Potter-Universum (inkl. Phantastische Tierwesen) von J.K. Rowling spielen werden. Konkrete Details wurden nicht genannt. Die letzten Harry-Potter-Spiele waren Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes - Teil 2 (2011) sowie LEGO Harry Potter: Die Jahre 1-4 (2010) & LEGO Harry Potter: Die Jahre 5-7 (2011).
"With Portkey Games, we are thrilled to answer the fans' requests for more games inspired by J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World", sagte Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Präsident David Haddad. "We are working with talented creators to build games that focus on player-generated stories, which will live alongside the magical universe created by J.K. Rowling."
Das erste Projekt von Portkey Games ist Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, das Augmented Reality Smartphone-Spiel von Niantic (Ingress, Pokémon Go).
von Marcel Kleffmann,