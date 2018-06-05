Paradox Interactive: Wird Harebrained Schemes (BattleTech) übernehmen - 4Players.de

Paradox Interactive hat bekanntgegeben, dass sie eine Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Harebrained Schemes (Seattle) abgeschlossen haben. Harebrained Schemes wird nun als internes Studio und Abteilung innerhalb des Paradox-Unternehmens fungieren - geleitet von einem eigenen internen Management und kreativen Teams, die die Spiele entwerfen und entwickeln werden. Harebrained Schemes wurde 2011 von Jordan Weisman und Mitch Gitelman gegründet. Sie haben u. a. BattleTech, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall und Necropolis entwickelt.
"Harebrained Schemes have proven themselves as a world-class studio with a very talented team within a genre where Paradox wants to be present", sagte Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. "In addition, we really like the studio, the people who run it, and their games; these are all absolute hard criteria for us in any acquisition. Our recent successful launch of BattleTech, our first project together, has been a fantastic collaboration, but the possibilities of what we can do together in the long term now that we’ve joined forces -- that’s what has us truly excited."
"Mitch and I started Harebrained to create the kind of story-rich tactical games we loved", sagte Jordan Weisman, CEO of Harebrained Schemes. "And for the last seven years, our studio has been fueled by our team’s passion and by the generous support of our fans. As the scale of our games has grown and the marketplace has gotten extremely noisy we felt that HBS needed to team up with a company that could provide us the financial stability and marketing expertise that would allow us focus on what we love doing - making great games and stories."
Mitch Gitelman, Harebrained Schemes President, fügte hinzu: "Our experience working with Paradox on BattleTech was the best of our careers and proved to us that this was a company we would be proud to be a part of. What's more, we've gotten to experience the incredible audience that Paradox has firsthand: the fans who we met at PDXCON in May after having launched our game were so full of enthusiasm and appreciation. We share a deep respect for our audiences, for healthy and collaborative teams, and for the creative process itself -- the fit just works."
