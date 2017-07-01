Microsoft: "Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet; mehr als 300 Spiele werden mit Rabatt angeboten - 4Players.de

Microsoft hat den "Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet - quasi den Xbox Sommer Sale 2017 im hauseigenen Xbox Store und im Microsoft Store. Bis zum 10. Juli 2017 werden über 300 Spiele mit Rabatt für Xbox One und Xbox 360 angeboten - auch einige Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Spiele sind dabei. Microsoft hebt selbst Injustice 2, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition sowie die abwärtskompatiblen Xbox-360-Titel Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Red Dead Redemption und Skate 3 hervor (zum "Ultimate Game Sale").
Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder erhalten etwas höhere Rabatte (meist zusätzliche 10 Prozent). Während beispielsweise die Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt; vorher 89,99 Euro) für alle interessierten Käufer erhältlich ist, können Gold-Mitglieder die Deluxe Edition des Shooters für 36,00 Euro kaufen (60 Prozent Rabatt).
von Marcel Kleffmann,