Microsoft: "Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet; mehr als 300 Spiele werden mit Rabatt angeboten - 4Players.de

Microsoft
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Microsoft

Schnäppchen-Angebote

"Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet; mehr als 300 Spiele werden mit Rabatt angeboten

Microsoft hat den "Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet - quasi den Xbox Sommer Sale 2017 im hauseigenen Xbox Store und im Microsoft Store. Bis zum 10. Juli 2017 werden über 300 Spiele mit Rabatt für Xbox One und Xbox 360 angeboten - auch einige Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Spiele sind dabei. Microsoft hebt selbst Injustice 2, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition sowie die abwärtskompatiblen Xbox-360-Titel Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Red Dead Redemption und Skate 3 hervor (zum "Ultimate Game Sale").

Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder erhalten etwas höhere Rabatte (meist zusätzliche 10 Prozent). Während beispielsweise die Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt; vorher 89,99 Euro) für alle interessierten Käufer erhältlich ist, können Gold-Mitglieder die Deluxe Edition des Shooters für 36,00 Euro kaufen (60 Prozent Rabatt).


Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

EllieJoel schrieb am
Was daran Ultimate ist müsste M$ mir mal erklären die "Sale" Preise sehen für mich aus wie so viel müssten die spiele eigentlich normal kosten und das wäre teilweise noch zu teuer.
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 23:19
Stalkingwolf hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 19:28
 Ms hat von allen die schlechtesten Sales.
Ach... nach dem Hammer Mega E3-Sale von Sony (Ironie!) zweifel ich das aber an! :lol:

Wenigstens hat man bei Sony paar erstklassige Exclusives die man in einen Sale anbieten kann :mrgreen: E3 war auch nur das 12 Monate PS+ interessant und lohnenswerter als alles was MS hier anbietet ansonsten hat man die meisten Spiele viel billiger vor paar Monaten im großen Sony First Party Sale bekommen.
Raskir schrieb am
DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 01:10
 Ich schrieb schon mehr mit dem Fazit "Grauzone".
Bitte, ich bitte darum meine Posts komplett zu lesen.
Hab ich. Und du hast geschrieben Accountsharing ist nicht legal, da es aber MS toleriert handelt es sich wohl um eine Grauzone. Was bedeutet: "Es verstößt gegen geltende Gesetze und wenn MS es nicht tolerieren würde, wäre es nicht mal eine Grauzone". Wenn du es letzendlich anders gemeint hast, ok passiert. Aber geschrieben hast du, dass Accountsharing gegen geltende Gesetze verstößt. Dies ist aber nicht der Fall. Unabhängig davon ob MS es toleriert oder nicht.
Hast dich halt verschrieben oder unglücklich ausgedrückt. Macht ja nichts, passiert mir auch hin und wieder. Jetzt weiß ich ja, dass du es anders gemeint hast. Aber bitte anderen Leuten nicht gleich unterstellen, sie würden deine Posts nicht lesen ;)
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Raskir schrieb am
DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 00:07
Raskir hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 00:03
 Ansonsten, Account sharing ist nicht illegal DarkThreat. Hör bitte auf das ständig zu behaupten. Nur weil etwas gegen Agbs verstößt ist es nicht gleich illegal.
Habe ich nicht geschrieben. ;)
Gibt halt immer noch Unterschiede zwischen "nicht ganz legal", Grauzone und Illegal.
du hast geschrieben
Da das Ganze zwar nicht legal ist,
"nicht legal" = "illegal". Bedeutet ein und das selbe ;)
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Raskir hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 00:03
 Ansonsten, Account sharing ist nicht illegal DarkThreat. Hör bitte auf das ständig zu behaupten. Nur weil etwas gegen Agbs verstößt ist es nicht gleich illegal.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+