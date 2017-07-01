Microsoft: "Xbox Ultimate Game Sale" gestartet; mehr als 300 Spiele werden mit Rabatt angeboten - 4Players.de

Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ? Gestern 23:19 Stalkingwolf hat geschrieben: ? Gestern 19:28 Ms hat von allen die schlechtesten Sales. Ms hat von allen die schlechtesten Sales. Ach... nach dem Hammer Mega E3-Sale von Sony (Ironie!) zweifel ich das aber an! Ach... nach dem Hammer Mega E3-Sale von Sony (Ironie!) zweifel ich das aber an!

Was daran Ultimate ist müsste M$ mir mal erklären die "Sale" Preise sehen für mich aus wie so viel müssten die spiele eigentlich normal kosten und das wäre teilweise noch zu teuer.Wenigstens hat man bei Sony paar erstklassige Exclusives die man in einen Sale anbieten kannE3 war auch nur das 12 Monate PS+ interessant und lohnenswerter als alles was MS hier anbietet ansonsten hat man die meisten Spiele viel billiger vor paar Monaten im großen Sony First Party Sale bekommen.