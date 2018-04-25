Microsoft: Veranlasst Beendigung des Halo-Fan-Projekts "ElDewrito 0.6" für den PC - 4Players.de

DEMDEM hat geschrieben: ? Heute 14:19 dOpesen hat geschrieben: ? Heute 14:14 jo, ist es in den usa nicht eben so, dass wenn man seine ip nicht schützt, man die rechte an ihr verlieren kann?

greetingz

Das ist ein Mythos. Keine Ahnung, warum das immer wiederholt wird. Dem stehen nähmlich zig Fanprojekte gegenüber, die US-Firmen überhaupt kein Problem mit haben.

Kein Mythos. Die Rechtslage ist wohl so, dass man, wenn man seine IP nicht "schützt", bei einem "echten" Verstoß das vorgehalten bekommen kann. - Allerdings wird kein Gericht, auch kein US-Gericht, dir die Rechte eine Marke wegnehmen, nur weil du irgendein Fanprojekt erlaubt hast. Der gegnerische Anwalt könnte aber natürlich alles darauf aufbauen, so nach dem Motto "Wieso erlauben sie nicht meinem Klienten ihre Marke zu benutzen? Bei den drölfzig anderen Projekten da draußen haben sie ja auch nichts gesagt, und die sind qualitativ minderwertiger als das Werk meines Klienten!"Daher verfahren die großen US-Firmen gerne nach dem "Keine Ausnahmen"-Prinzip und sperren einfach grundsätzlich jedes Fanprojekt, sobald es an die Öffentlichkeit kommt. Und trotzdem meinen immer noch Hobbymodder sich an großen IPs zu bedienen und damit an die Öffentlichkeit zu gehen. Manche sind ja sogar so blöd und verlangen auch noch Geld.