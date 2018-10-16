Microsoft: Mitbegründer Paul Allen gestorben - 4Players.de

Satya Nadella (CEO von Microsoft) veröffentlichte nach seinem Tod eine Erklärung, die Allens Beiträge für das Unternehmen, die Industrie und die Microsoft-Community als "unverzichtbar" bezeichnete. Nadella hob hervor, dass er "die Welt verändert" hätte und inspirierend war. Auch Tim Cook (Apple CEO), Sundar Pichai (Google CEO) und Bill Gates würdigten ihn als Pionier und als "eine Kraft des Guten".
Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz— Microsoft (@Microsoft) 15. Oktober 2018
Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 15. Oktober 2018
We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 15. Oktober 2018
Danke, Paul! â¤ï¸https://t.co/kFk2Rgz3eb pic.twitter.com/FoHyqVuQr1— Microsoft Germany (@MicrosoftDE) 16. Oktober 2018