Microsoft: Mitbegründer Paul Allen gestorben - 4Players.de

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) 15. Oktober 2018

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 15. Oktober 2018

We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 15. Oktober 2018