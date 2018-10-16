Microsoft: Mitbegründer Paul Allen gestorben - 4Players.de

 

Microsoft
Unternehmen
Publisher: Microsoft

Microsoft-Mitbegründer Paul Allen gestorben

Paul Allen, der 1975 zusammen mit Bill Gates das Unternehmen Microsoft gründete, ist an den Folgen eines Non-Hodgkin-Lymphoms (bösartige Erkrankung des lymphatischen Systems) gestorben. Er wurde 65 Jahre alt.

Satya Nadella (CEO von Microsoft) veröffentlichte nach seinem Tod eine Erklärung, die Allens Beiträge für das Unternehmen, die Industrie und die Microsoft-Community als "unverzichtbar" bezeichnete. Nadella hob hervor, dass er "die Welt verändert" hätte und inspirierend war. Auch Tim Cook (Apple CEO), Sundar Pichai (Google CEO) und Bill Gates würdigten ihn als Pionier und als "eine Kraft des Guten".


