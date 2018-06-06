Blizzard Entertainment: Sucht einen "Dungeon Artist" und einen "Environment Artist" für ein Diablo-Projekt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Blizzard Entertainment
Unternehmen

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Pure Farming 2018 - 20,09 (McGame)
  • 15% Rabatt auf über 1.200 Blu-rays und DVDs (Amazon)
  • Amazon Echo Dot 2. Generation - 39,99 (Amazon)
  • State of Decay 2 [Xbox One] - 17,99 (Amazon)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [PlayStation 4] - 24,96 (Amazon)
  • Aktion #Sommerspiele auf GOG, u.a. Elex - 24,99 (GOG)
  • Xenonauts - GRATIS (GOG)
  • Devolver Sale, u.a. Shadow Warrior 2 - 16,64 (Humble Store)
  • Everspace - 10,07 (Humble Store)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 - 18,59 (Fanatical)
  • The Surge - 16,00 (Gamersgate)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Blizzard Entertainment sucht einen "Dungeon Artist" für ein unangekündigtes Diablo-Projekt

Blizzard Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Blizzard Entertainment - Bildquelle: Blizzard Entertainment
Die Hinweise auf ein neues Diablo-Spiel von Blizzard Entertainment verdichten sich weiter. In einer aktuellen Stellenausschreibung sucht das Unternehmen einen "Dungeon Artist" und einen "Environment Artist" für ein unangekündigtes Diablo-Projekt.

In der Ausschreibung heißt es: "We're working on a new, unannounced Diablo project. Are you a skilled Dungeon Artist? Come work with us, and together we will build something exceptional. (...) What will it take to be successful in this role? Well, we’re always looking for people who are game developers first and who can help us become even better than we are today, so these are probably some of your previous achievements: Work directly with level design to build atmospheric dungeons with a focus on composition, detail and mood, while ensuring that the gameplay space is readable. Author environmental assets for a modern pipeline including modeling, and texturing assets for the Diablo World."

In der Stellenausschreibung "Environment Artist" steht: "We Need You. The minions of Hell are growing stronger... We're working on a new, unannounced Diablo project. Are you a skilled Environment Artist? Come work with us, and together we will build something exceptional. "

Quelle: Blizzard Entertainment

Kommentare

James Dean schrieb am
Hoffentlich Diablo Battle Royale
flo-rida86 schrieb am
Immer her damit sofern sie nicht nochmal so einen Start bringen.
Und auch wenns alte Gerüchte waren kein diablo mmo.
Mr. Malf schrieb am
Ist die ausschreibung nicht schon 2 jahre alt?
hydro skunk 420 schrieb am
DancingDan hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:47
 Hast du denn überhaupt schon 1 und 2 für dich entdeckt? 3 und 4 spielen ohne 1 und 2 gespielt zu haben geht ja mal gar nicht :ugly:
Natürlich hab ich das! *Finger kreuz*
schrieb am