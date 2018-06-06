Blizzard Entertainment: Sucht einen "Dungeon Artist" und einen "Environment Artist" für ein Diablo-Projekt - 4Players.de

Die Hinweise auf ein neues Diablo-Spiel von Blizzard Entertainment verdichten sich weiter. In einer aktuellen Stellenausschreibung sucht das Unternehmen einen "Dungeon Artist" und einen "Environment Artist" für ein unangekündigtes Diablo-Projekt.
In der Ausschreibung heißt es: "We're working on a new, unannounced Diablo project. Are you a skilled Dungeon Artist? Come work with us, and together we will build something exceptional. (...) What will it take to be successful in this role? Well, we’re always looking for people who are game developers first and who can help us become even better than we are today, so these are probably some of your previous achievements: Work directly with level design to build atmospheric dungeons with a focus on composition, detail and mood, while ensuring that the gameplay space is readable. Author environmental assets for a modern pipeline including modeling, and texturing assets for the Diablo World."
In der Stellenausschreibung "Environment Artist" steht: "We Need You. The minions of Hell are growing stronger... We're working on a new, unannounced Diablo project. Are you a skilled Environment Artist? Come work with us, and together we will build something exceptional. "
von Marcel Kleffmann,