Blizzard Entertainment: Entfernt in Belgien Loot-Boxes aus Overwatch und Heroes of the Storm - 4Players.de

Nach EAs NBA 2K18 sind nun auch zwei Titel von Blizzard an der Reihe: Wie im offiziellen Forum bekanntgegeben wird, wurde belgischen Spielern von Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm der Zugang zu käuflichen Loot-Boxen gestrichen. Mit der Entfernung reagiert der Hersteller auf den Report der Belgischen Gaming-Komission, der den Verkauf solcher Objekte im Bereich des Glücksspiels einordnet.
Blizzard ist zwar nicht mit der Regelung einverstanden, unterwirft sich ihr aber. Belgische Kunden hätten allerdings nach wie vor die Möglichkeit, sich sämtliche Inhalte im Spiel zu verdienen:
"In April 2018, the Belgian Gaming Commission published a report that was endorsed by the Belgian Ministry of Justice in which they concluded that paid loot boxes in Overwatch are considered gambling under local law. While we at Blizzard were surprised by this conclusion and do not share the same opinion, we have decided to comply with their interpretation of Belgian law. As a result, we have no choice but to implement measures that will prevent Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm players located in Belgium from purchasing in-game loot boxes and loot chests with real money and gems.
No matter what, we want to make sure that our players around the world have the best entertainment experience possible. While players in Belgium will no longer be able to purchase paid loot boxes in Overwatch and loot chests in Heroes of the Storm, they’ll still be able to earn them by playing the games, and they’ll still have access to all in-game content. These measures will be implemented shortly. We also remain open to further discussions with the Belgian Gaming Commission and Ministry of Justice on this topic."
