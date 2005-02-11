World of WarCraft: Classic Server: Nostalrius-Betreiber wollen Source-Code und Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen, weil Blizzard das Thema nicht "ernst nehmen" würde - 4Players.de

Oh, ja, klasse. Super Idee. Macht das, dann wird Blizzard sicher aktiv. Zwar nicht so wie ihr wollt und vermutlich nur in Form ihrer Anwälte, aber nur zu.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Classic Server: Nostalrius-Betreiber wollen Source-Code und Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen
Auf der BlizzCon gab es keine Ankündigung zu einem offiziellen Classic-Server von World of WarCraft (Vanilla), obwohl sich das Team des geschlossenen WoW-Privatservers "Nostalrius" vor einigen Monaten mit Blizzard getroffen, ihre Situation dargelegt und das Bedürfnis nach Classic-Servern (inkl. Abo-Gebühr) nachgewiesen hatten. Auch die Software-Tools wollten sie zur Verfügung stellen, damit die Spieler, World of WarCraft auch in seiner ursprünglichen Form offiziell von Blizzard Entertainment spielen können - quasi als Mehrwert oder Alternative zum aktuellen WoW. Für das Nostalrius-Team gilt diese "Gute-Alte-WoW-Zeit" bis einschließlich Wrath of the Lich King. Schon im Vorfeld der BlizzCon erklärte J. Allen Brack (Executive Producer), dass das Thema nicht auf der BlizzCon angesprochen wird und auch bei der Fragen-und-Antworten-Runde zu World of WarCraft wurde das Thema nicht von der Community nicht aufgegriffen.
Das "Nostalrius-Team" wirft Blizzard vor, dass sie nach einem sehr konstruktiven Treffen auf mehrere Kommunikationsversuche nicht geantwortet zu haben und sie das Thema "Vanilla-Server" nicht ernst nehmen würden. Die Nostalrius-Betreiber zeigen sich enttäuscht und haben als Reaktion auf die fehlenden Neuigkeiten bekanntgegeben, dass sie den Source-Code und die Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen werden. Das erste Legacy-Projekt, das diese Daten erhalten wird, trägt den Titel "Elysium" - es soll ähnlich ausgerichtet sein wie "Nostalrius".
Auszug aus dem Forum-Beitrag: "Still, we should not forget that Blizzard is the owner of World of Warcraft and would be for sure the most able to restore it. Until they disclose a schedule (if they do), the Legacy community will have to assume there will not be an official Blizzard release of Legacy WoW - possibly for very long time. So, it's time for us to release our source code and additional tools to the community in the hope that it will maintain the Legacy community as much as possible until Blizzard announces an official Legacy plan - should they decide to do that."
You have been waiting for it. Now is the time for Legacy community reunification. #Warcraft #Legacyhttps://t.co/rI4Nh6hdxP— NostalriusBegins (@NostalBegins) 6. November 2016
