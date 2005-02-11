World of WarCraft: Classic Server: Nostalrius-Betreiber wollen Source-Code und Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen, weil Blizzard das Thema nicht "ernst nehmen" würde - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
World of WarCraft
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Blizzard
Publisher: Vivendi Games
Release:
11.02.2005
Test: World of WarCraft
91

Leserwertung: 61% [52]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

World of WarCraft
Ab 7.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

XCOM 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) -  je 26,99 Euro  ***   Xbox Wireless Controller (kompatibel mit Windows 10 Geräten) -  49,00 Euro  ***  Mafia III (PS4) USK 18 -  32,40 Euro  ***  Serien auf Blu-ray reduziert -  (u. a. Games of Thrones 3. Staffel 16,90 Euro, 4. Staffel 25 Euro, 5. Staffel 34,97 Euro)  ***   4 Blu-rays für 30 EUR -  (u. a. Die glorreichen Sieben, Das Schweigen der Lämmer, Ich - Einfach unverbesserlich u. Rapunzel - Neu verföhnt)  ***   Tomb Raider: Anniversary [PC Download] -  4,99 Euro  ***

Sichere dir jetzt deinen eigenen TeamSpeak Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Die TS3 Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich! Jetzt auch mit Ts3Musicbot

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Classic Server: Nostalrius-Betreiber wollen Source-Code und Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen

World of WarCraft (Rollenspiel) von Vivendi Games
World of WarCraft (Rollenspiel) von Vivendi Games - Bildquelle: Blizzard
Auf der BlizzCon gab es keine Ankündigung zu einem offiziellen Classic-Server von World of WarCraft (Vanilla), obwohl sich das Team des geschlossenen WoW-Privatservers "Nostalrius" vor einigen Monaten mit Blizzard getroffen, ihre Situation dargelegt und das Bedürfnis nach Classic-Servern (inkl. Abo-Gebühr) nachgewiesen hatten. Auch die Software-Tools wollten sie zur Verfügung stellen, damit die Spieler, World of WarCraft auch in seiner ursprünglichen Form offiziell von Blizzard Entertainment spielen können - quasi als Mehrwert oder Alternative zum aktuellen WoW. Für das Nostalrius-Team gilt diese "Gute-Alte-WoW-Zeit" bis einschließlich Wrath of the Lich King. Schon im Vorfeld der BlizzCon erklärte J. Allen Brack (Executive Producer), dass das Thema nicht auf der BlizzCon angesprochen wird und auch bei der Fragen-und-Antworten-Runde zu World of WarCraft wurde das Thema nicht von der Community nicht aufgegriffen.

Das "Nostalrius-Team" wirft Blizzard vor, dass sie nach einem sehr konstruktiven Treffen auf mehrere Kommunikationsversuche nicht geantwortet zu haben und sie das Thema "Vanilla-Server" nicht ernst nehmen würden. Die Nostalrius-Betreiber zeigen sich enttäuscht und haben als Reaktion auf die fehlenden Neuigkeiten bekanntgegeben, dass sie den Source-Code und die Tools ihres Privatservers der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich machen werden. Das erste Legacy-Projekt, das diese Daten erhalten wird, trägt den Titel "Elysium" - es soll ähnlich ausgerichtet sein wie "Nostalrius".


Auszug aus dem Forum-Beitrag: "Still, we should not forget that Blizzard is the owner of World of Warcraft and would be for sure the most able to restore it. Until they disclose a schedule (if they do), the Legacy community will have to assume there will not be an official Blizzard release of Legacy WoW - possibly for very long time. So, it's time for us to release our source code and additional tools to the community in the hope that it will maintain the Legacy community as much as possible until Blizzard announces an official Legacy plan - should they decide to do that."

Quelle: Nostalrius, PC Gamer

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Oh, ja, klasse. Super Idee. Macht das, dann wird Blizzard sicher aktiv. Zwar nicht so wie ihr wollt und vermutlich nur in Form ihrer Anwälte, aber nur zu.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+