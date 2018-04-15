GOG.com: Wunschlisten-Aktion: Am 16. April sollen "Tausende von Spielen" verschenkt werden - 4Players.de

    GOG.com - Wunschlisten-Aktion: Am 16. April sollen "Tausende von Spielen" verschenkt werden

    Der digitale Spieleshop GOG.com hat via Twitter die Nutzer dazu aufgefordert, ihre Wunschliste zu aktualisieren bzw. zu überarbeiten, denn am kommenden Montag (16. April) sollen "Tausende von Wünschen" von Spielern kostenlos erfüllt werden. Darüber hinaus sollen die Spiele, die am häufigsten auf den Wunschlisten stehen, mit Rabatt angeboten werden.


    schockbock schrieb am
    Gute Gelegenheit, denen mal Witcher 3 für lau ausm Kreuz zu leiern. Kann ja nicht sein, dass das nach drei Jahren immer noch mehr als fünf Euro kostet.
    Further Ahead schrieb am
    cM0 hat geschrieben: ?
    vor 22 Minuten
     Interessante Aktion. Meine Titel werden andere wohl eher selten auf der Wunschliste haben, daher gehe ich nicht davon aus dass ich von den Angeboten profitiere, aber mal sehen.
    ist halt die frage wies ausgewählt wird, vielleicht ist es auch einfach zufall
    ich hab auf jeden fall aktualisiert :D
    cM0 schrieb am
    Interessante Aktion. Meine Titel werden andere wohl eher selten auf der Wunschliste haben, daher gehe ich nicht davon aus dass ich von den Angeboten profitiere, aber mal sehen.
