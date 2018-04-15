GOG.com: Wunschlisten-Aktion: Am 16. April sollen "Tausende von Spielen" verschenkt werden - 4Players.de

Many out of ten gamers agree: a healthy wishlist means a happy lifestyle. Especially on Monday. Here's why:— GOG.com (@GOGcom) 13. April 2018
ðWe're granting thousands of wishes to GOG users for #free!
â¤ï¸The most wishlisted games will get super cheap!
Awesome, right? But we're not mind readers, so you know... pic.twitter.com/7ZcmdrOlkp
#ICYMI and didn't know we had a wishlist thing. Here's where to find it!— GOG.com (@GOGcom) 13. April 2018
Useful if you're waiting for a sale. Which, well... who isn't? pic.twitter.com/7NmKPFpBVe