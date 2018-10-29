GOG.com: Halloween-Sale gestartet - 4Players.de

GOG.com hat den Halloween-Sale gestartet. Über 150 Spiele werden mit bis zu 90%-Rabatt auf der digitalen Vertriebsplattform von CD Projekt angeboten. Die Halloweenangebote gelten für eine Woche - bis zum 5. November, 23:00 Uhr (zur GOG-Webseite).
Zu den Angeboten gehören u. a. Retro-FMV-Abenteuer wie Bad Mojo Redux (-75%), Phantasmagoria und Phantasmagoria 2 (-35%), Shivers (-20%) und The 11th Hour sowie The 7th Guest (-75%).
Weitere Spiele mit Rabatt: Alan-Wake-Spiele (-80%), The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Little Nightmares (-70%), Sunless Sea (-66%), Amnesia: The Dark Descent (-80%), Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (-80%), Oxenfree (-75%), STASIS (-30%), Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines (-75%), I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream (-75%), Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice (-75%), Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet (-75%) und Dead Space (-75%), Cuphead (-20%), Firewatch (-60%), Hatoful Boyfriend (-75%), Psychonauts (-75%), Earthworm Jim 1+2 (-66%) und Pathologic Classic HD (-90%).
von Marcel Kleffmann,