Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC): Patch optimiert Performance; Bewegungsunschärfe kann angepasst werden - 4Players.de

Bulletstorm
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: People Can Fly
Release:
25.02.2011
21.02.2011
25.02.2011
07.04.2017
07.04.2017
 
"Ein wunderbar durchgeknalltes, abwechslungsreiches und sehr gut präsentiertes Actionfest, das den Spaß zurück in den Ego-Shooter kickt!"

Test: Bulletstorm
85

"Bulletstorm brachte vor knapp sechs Jahren mit seiner ungeschnitten Version und der Skillshot-Mechanik den Spaß zurück in den Shooter. Und das Konzept geht auch heute noch auf."

 
“Ein wunderbar durchgeknalltes, abwechslungsreiches und sehr gut präsentiertes Actionfest, das den Spaß zurück in den Ego-Shooter kickt!”

Test: Bulletstorm
85

“Bulletstorm brachte vor knapp sechs Jahren mit seiner ungeschnitten Version und der Skillshot-Mechanik den Spaß zurück in den Shooter. Und das Konzept geht auch heute noch auf.”

Test: Bulletstorm
85

“Bulletstorm brachte vor knapp sechs Jahren mit seiner ungeschnitten Version und der Skillshot-Mechanik den Spaß zurück in den Shooter. Und das Konzept geht auch heute noch auf.”

Bulletstorm
Nachrichten

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC): Patch optimiert Performance; Bewegungsunschärfe kann angepasst werden

Bulletstorm (Shooter) von Gearbox Publishing
Bulletstorm (Shooter) von Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Gearbox Publishing
Für die PC-Version der Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition ist ein 4,1 GB großes Update veröffentlicht worden. Die Entwickler wollen allerlei Performance-Verbesserungen, Optimierungen bei den Ladezeiten und eine Shader-Kompression zur Reduktion der Videospeicher-Nutzung implementiert haben. Außerdem kann in den Grafik-Optionen nun die Bewegungsunschärfe angepasst werden (Aus, Niedrig oder Hoch).

General
  • Performance optimizations
  • Added a new graphic setting for motion blur so it can be adjusted based on individual preferences
  • Optimizations to improve start-up loading time
  • Added shader compression to reduce memory usage

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in which several mouse clicks were required to start when launching an Echo map
  • Fixed an issue in which Penetrator's firing and reload behavior could be slowed after extended use with unlimited ammo in Overkill mode
  • Fixed an issue causing Penetrator’s projectiles to not stick into some objects
  • Fixed an issue that caused a crash when texture creation failed
  • Fixed video player memory leak
  • Stability fixes

Quelle: Gearbox Publishing

