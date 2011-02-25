Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC): Patch optimiert Performance; Bewegungsunschärfe kann angepasst werden - 4Players.de

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PC): Patch optimiert Performance; Bewegungsunschärfe kann angepasst werden
General
- Performance optimizations
- Added a new graphic setting for motion blur so it can be adjusted based on individual preferences
- Optimizations to improve start-up loading time
- Added shader compression to reduce memory usage
Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which several mouse clicks were required to start when launching an Echo map
- Fixed an issue in which Penetrator's firing and reload behavior could be slowed after extended use with unlimited ammo in Overkill mode
- Fixed an issue causing Penetrator’s projectiles to not stick into some objects
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when texture creation failed
- Fixed video player memory leak
- Stability fixes
