EverQuest Next: Voxelwelt-Baukasten "Landmark" wird auch eingestellt - 4Players.de

Ja, und richtig lebendig war das Ding auch nie. Kann man durchaus als einen Flop bezeichnen und damit einer der wenigen Flopps, die ich mir bisher gekauft habe und wenn ich so an meine Spielzeit damit denke, dann auch keines bei dem ich sagen könnte das wenigsten die Spielzeit hoch genug war damit es das Geld wert gewesen wäre.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
EverQuest Next: Landmark wird auch eingestellt
Landmark, der Voxelwelt-Baukasten, der einst zum eingestellten EverQuest Next gehörte, wird nun ebenfalls zu Grabe getraben. Daybreak Game Company wird die Server am 22. Februar 2017 (um 1:00 Uhr) endgültig abschalten. Software für Fan-Server oder einen "Landmark-Emulator" wollen die Entwickler nicht bereitstellen.
"While there is still time to enjoy Lumeria and the many worlds you've built within Landmark, we wanted to let you know what you will be seeing happen between now and February. Beginning today, Player Studio items will no longer be available for listing or for purchase in the Landmark Marketplace. Landmark will also no longer be available for purchase. All items in the Marketplace with a Daybreak Cash price will have their price reduced to 1 DBC."
