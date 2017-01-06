EverQuest Next: Voxelwelt-Baukasten "Landmark" wird auch eingestellt - 4Players.de

EverQuest Next
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Daybreak Games
Publisher: Daybreak Games
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

EverQuest Next: Landmark wird auch eingestellt

EverQuest Next (Rollenspiel) von Daybreak Games
EverQuest Next (Rollenspiel) von Daybreak Games - Bildquelle: Daybreak Games
Landmark, der Voxelwelt-Baukasten, der einst zum eingestellten EverQuest Next gehörte, wird nun ebenfalls zu Grabe getraben. Daybreak Game Company wird die Server am 22. Februar 2017 (um 1:00 Uhr) endgültig abschalten. Software für Fan-Server oder einen "Landmark-Emulator" wollen die Entwickler nicht bereitstellen.

"While there is still time to enjoy Lumeria and the many worlds you've built within Landmark, we wanted to let you know what you will be seeing happen between now and February. Beginning today, Player Studio items will no longer be available for listing or for purchase in the Landmark Marketplace. Landmark will also no longer be available for purchase. All items in the Marketplace with a Daybreak Cash price will have their price reduced to 1 DBC."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Landmark Building Blocks - Desert


Quelle: Daybreak Game Company

Kommentare

Balmung schrieb am
Ja, und richtig lebendig war das Ding auch nie. Kann man durchaus als einen Flop bezeichnen und damit einer der wenigen Flopps, die ich mir bisher gekauft habe und wenn ich so an meine Spielzeit damit denke, dann auch keines bei dem ich sagen könnte das wenigsten die Spielzeit hoch genug war damit es das Geld wert gewesen wäre.
Melcor schrieb am
Das ganze Konzept um Next und Landmark klang auch mal wieder zu gut um wahr zu sein. Und nach der Einstellung von Next hat Landmark auch keiner mehr gebraucht.
sphinx2k schrieb am
War ja nunmal zu erwarten. Ohne das potentielle MMO im Hintergrund zu haben ist das Spiel nicht wirklich viel wert gewesen.
