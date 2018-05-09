DOTA 2: Bekommt einen Battle-Royale-Modus mit Käse - 4Players.de

DOTA 2
Echtzeit-Strategie
Publisher: Valve Software
Release:
09.07.2013
Test: DOTA 2
85

Leserwertung: 85% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Nachrichten

von ,

Dota 2: Bekommt einen Battle-Royale-Modus mit Käse

DOTA 2 (Strategie) von Valve Software
DOTA 2 (Strategie) von Valve Software - Bildquelle: Valve Software
Besitzer des "2018 International Battle Pass" für Dota 2 bekommen "bald" einen neuen Spielmodus, in dem sich Drei-Spieler-Teams auf eine kompetetive Quest nach Käse begeben. Laut pcgamer.com klingt der Spielablauf von "The Underhollow" (bzw. „Teufelsgrotte“) stark nach dem beliebten Battle-Royale-Prinzip:

"Battle through a labyrinth filled with monsters, marvels, and many other three-player enemy squads as you search for Roshan's rarest cheese and work to be the last team standing. You'll need to navigate carefully to earn the XP and Gold needed to destroy your opponents," the Battle Pass site say. "But don't take too long—Roshan's cheese frenzy is causing cave-ins as he moves towards the center of the Underhollow. Soon enough there will be nowhere left to run."

Es handle sich zwar nicht exakt um die Beschreibung von Battle Royal, doch die Kombination aus kompetitivem Spiel, "last team standing" und einem sich offenbar kontrahierenden Spielfeld biete immerhin einige Parallelen dazu, so das Magazin. Zur offiziellen Beschreibung geht es hier, dort gibt es laut deutscher Website weitere Informationen "wie etwa Details zu den diesjährigen Immortal-Schätzen, dem neuen Spielmodus „Teufelsgrotte“, der Höhlenexpedition, Chatradsounds, Sprays, dem exklusiven Jahresemblem und vielem mehr".

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Dueling Fates


Quelle: Offizielle Website

Kommentare

