Minecraft: Update 1.10 erweitert die Konsolenversionen und verleiht den Spielern Flügel - 4Players.de

Minecraft: Update 1.10 erweitert die Konsolenversionen und verleiht den Spielern Flügel
- "New mobs: Shulker, Stray Skeleton, Husk Zombie, Skeleton Trap Horses
- New Blocks: Chorus Flower, Chorus Plant, Dragon Head, End Gateway, End Rod, Purpur Block,
- Purpur Pillar, Purpur Stairs, Purpur Slab
- New Items: Chorus Fruit, Chorus Fruit, Dragons’s Breath, Elytra, End Crystal, Lingering Potion, Water Splash Potion, Popped Chorus Fruit, Potion of Luck, Tipped Arrow; Spruce, Birch, Jungle, Acacia, and Dark Oak boats
- New Status Effects: Levitation, Luck
- The End: significant changes to The End dimension – End Cities, End Ship
- Crafting: UI updated to allow crafting fireworks, similarly to how Banners are crafted
- Brewing: changed to include a slot for Blaze Powder
- Tutorial: new Tutorial world, including tutorials for Banners and Elytra
Alongside all of that excitement, we’ve also released a bunch of new mash-up packs, maps, and skins for each console edition. Click through the illustrative images below for all the info!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Console Edition-Trailer