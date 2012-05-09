Minecraft: Update 1.10 erweitert die Konsolenversionen und verleiht den Spielern Flügel - 4Players.de

Minecraft
Lebenssimulation
09.05.2012
Test: Minecraft
80

"Faszinierendes Entdecken und Bauen, das auf wichtige Elemente des PC-Originals verzichten muss."

 
Test: Minecraft
85

"Auch wenn man auf spielunabhängige Anleitungen angewiesen ist: Die umfangreiche Simulation einer lebendigen Welt macht diesen Baukasten zu einem Paradies für Kreativköpfe!"

Test: Minecraft
85

"Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch auf PS3 ein großes Vergnügen."

Test: Minecraft
85

"Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch mit der neuen Konsolengeneration ein großes Vergnügen."

Test: Minecraft
85

"Trotz kleiner grafischer Schwächen ist Minecraft auch auf Vita ein famoser Zeitfresser!"

 
Test: Minecraft
85

"Überleben, Nahrungsbeschaffung und der beste Klötzchenbaukasten seit LEGO: Minecraft ist auch mit der neuen Konsolengeneration ein großes Vergnügen."

Minecraft: Update 1.10 erweitert die Konsolenversionen und verleiht den Spielern Flügel

Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft
Minecraft (Simulation) von Mojang / Microsoft - Bildquelle: Mojang / Microsoft
Microsoft versorgt konsolenaffine Minecraft-Fans mit allerlei neuen Goodies: Das Update 1.10 wurde laut Mojangs Youtube-Account für "alle Konsolen-Editionen" von Minecraft veröffentlicht, was also für Xbox One und 360, PS3 und 4, Wii U sowie PS Vita bedeuten dürfte. Neben neuen End-Städten und End-Schiffen nach dem Abschluss des finalen Areals wurde auch "Elytra" hinzugefügt Letzteres ist offenbar eine Art Chestplate-Slot, der dem Spieler Flügel verleihen kann. Hier der komplette Change-Log von Minecraft.net:

  • "New mobs: Shulker, Stray Skeleton, Husk Zombie, Skeleton Trap Horses
  • New Blocks: Chorus Flower, Chorus Plant, Dragon Head, End Gateway, End Rod, Purpur Block,
  • Purpur Pillar, Purpur Stairs, Purpur Slab
  • New Items: Chorus Fruit, Chorus Fruit, Dragons’s Breath, Elytra, End Crystal, Lingering Potion, Water Splash Potion, Popped Chorus Fruit, Potion of Luck, Tipped Arrow; Spruce, Birch, Jungle, Acacia, and Dark Oak boats
  • New Status Effects: Levitation, Luck
  • The End: significant changes to The End dimension – End Cities, End Ship
  • Crafting: UI updated to allow crafting fireworks, similarly to how Banners are crafted
  • Brewing: changed to include a slot for Blaze Powder
  • Tutorial: new Tutorial world, including tutorials for Banners and Elytra

Alongside all of that excitement, we’ve also released a bunch of new mash-up packs, maps, and skins for each console edition. Click through the illustrative images below for all the info!"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Console Edition-Trailer


Quelle: Minecraft.net, Youtube-Auftritt Mojang

