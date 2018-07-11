Minecraft: Zweite Phase des Aquatic-Updates veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Nicht nur vor unseren Büros gießt es in Strömen - auch Minecraft (Bedrock) ist mit einem Update versorgt worden, das sich ums kühle Nass dreht und Details wie Meeresschildkröten mit sich bringt: Die zweite Phase des Aquatic-Updates (v1.5) betrifft - wie der Name es schon vermuten lässt - die Meere der Spielwelt und ist gestern für Windows 10, VR, Mobil-Geräte, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch ausgeliefert worden.
Laut Resetera-Forum (Nutzer "Lord Arcadio") hat die Switch-Version Zugang zu den Realms, aber noch nicht zu den Partner-Servern (Lifeboat, Mineplex, InPvP, und Cubecraft): Letzterer soll mit einem späteren Update nachgereicht werden. Hier die Details von der offiziellen Website:
"Update Aquatic Phase Two is out today!
Explore an ocean of new features on Windows 10, VR, mobile devices, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch!
A whole new wave of features has drifted into Minecraft! Players on Windows 10, VR, mobile devices, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will find the second Phase of Update Aquatic pouring into their game today, including adorable turtles, bubble columns that punish careless swimmers and a sinister new mob. Yay/yikes!
Java players, we haven't forgotten you - the incredibly hard-working Java team are almost done putting together the Update Aquatic for your version – why not try the latest Java pre-release to experience some of the Aquatic features right now?
Here's what's new for Phase Two!
FULL LIST OF PHASE TWO FEATURES
- Realms are now available on Nintendo Switch
- The Drowned - These dangerous, underwater zombies lurk in dark, deep water and will come up to the shore at night
- Sea Turtles - These gentle creatures can be found swimming in oceans and tanning on beaches. Protect their eggs so more can hatch!
- Turtle Shell and Scute items
- Potion of the Turtle Master
- Nautilus Shells - Can be found while fishing or held by the Drowned
- Conduits can now be constructed underwater and give players the Conduit Power effect. Craft them with Nautilus Shells & Heart of the Sea
- Bubble Columns - Magma Blocks create downward flowing columns and Soul Sand creates upward flowing bubbles
- New Achievements!
- Added new commands that only affect worlds with Education Edition enabled: 1. /ability - Sets a player's ability 2. /immutableworld - Sets the immutable state of the world 3. /worldbuilder - Toggle World Builder status of caller
CHANGES
- Changed the menu background to be themed for Update Aquatic
- Undead mobs will now sink in water and can walk on the bottom
- Improved the steering of Boats when using keyboard and mouse by pressing W to move forward and S to reverse
- Dolphins can now be given Raw Fish or Raw Salmon and will swim towards the nearest Ocean Ruins or Shipwreck
- Husks that have sunk in water will now transform into Zombies and Zombies will transform into Drowned
- Skeleton Horses can now be ridden underwater
- Skeletons and Strays will switch from ranged to melee attacks while underwater and switch back when out of water
- Coral blocks will no longer die as long as one side is touching water
- Improved player swimming at the surface of water
- Tridents can now be enchanted with Mending and Unbreaking
- Added an animation when using Riptide in first person perspective
- Slightly decreased the friction of Blue Ice
- Updated the texture of the top of Kelp
- Updated the texture of Cooked Fish
- Updated the Riptide spin texture
- Default Field of View has been reduced from 70 to 60 and can be adjusted in Video Settings
- Tridents will no longer break blocks in Creative mode
- The Inventory button has been moved to the top of the Store page"
