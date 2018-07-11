Minecraft: Zweite Phase des Aquatic-Updates veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

A whole new wave of features has drifted into Minecraft! Players on Windows 10, VR, mobile devices, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will find the second Phase of Update Aquatic pouring into their game today, including adorable turtles, bubble columns that punish careless swimmers and a sinister new mob. Yay/yikes!

Java players, we haven't forgotten you - the incredibly hard-working Java team are almost done putting together the Update Aquatic for your version – why not try the latest Java pre-release to experience some of the Aquatic features right now?

Here's what's new for Phase Two!



FULL LIST OF PHASE TWO FEATURES

Realms are now available on Nintendo Switch

The Drowned - These dangerous, underwater zombies lurk in dark, deep water and will come up to the shore at night

Sea Turtles - These gentle creatures can be found swimming in oceans and tanning on beaches. Protect their eggs so more can hatch!

Turtle Shell and Scute items

Potion of the Turtle Master

Nautilus Shells - Can be found while fishing or held by the Drowned

Conduits can now be constructed underwater and give players the Conduit Power effect. Craft them with Nautilus Shells & Heart of the Sea

Bubble Columns - Magma Blocks create downward flowing columns and Soul Sand creates upward flowing bubbles

New Achievements!

Added new commands that only affect worlds with Education Edition enabled: 1. /ability - Sets a player's ability 2. /immutableworld - Sets the immutable state of the world 3. /worldbuilder - Toggle World Builder status of caller



CHANGES