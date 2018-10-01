Minecraft: Bekommt Armbrust, Pandas und mehr - 4Players.de



Auch Spieler können Armbrüste fertigen. Sie nehmen im Kampf mehr Zeit in Anspruch als die gewöhnlichen Bögen, machen das aber durch mehr Schadenswirkung wett. Zudem lassen sie sich mit "Fast Load"- oder "Multishot"-Enchantments aufmotzen. Weitere Extras sind Pandabären, weitere Katzen, ein schwebender Freizeitpark mit dem Namen "Inspiration Island" sowie Biom-Updates, die mit der Taiga starten. PCGamer ergänzt:

"Big changes to the way add-ons work have been announced too: 'Previously, add-ons only allowed you to modify existing mobs in the game, but with New Entities you can add more mobs. You can use Data Driven Spawning to control which mobs spawn in your worlds. Animations will give you more customisation options, so you’ll be able to craft the horrifying eight-legged mob of your dreams/our nightmares. Particles will let you pretty up your mobs with cool effects. All of these features are on the way and you can try them in the Minecraft beta on October 3rd.'

Scripting API is also close, and when it arrives it will be another step in Mojang embracing mods. As their blog post puts it, 'We’ve never officially supported modding in Minecraft, but the Add-Ons system combined with the Scripting API is the beginning of the era where we do.'"