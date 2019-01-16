Minecraft: Fassung für New 3DS und New 2DS bekommt sein letztes großes Update - 4Players.de

Mit einem sentimentalen Tweet kündigte Entwickler 4J Studios im Dezember an , dass man die alten Konsolen eingemottet und die Unterstützung für PS3, 360, Vita sowie Wii U eingestellt habe. Jetzt muss auch die Fassung für den New Nintendo 3DS und den New Nintendo 2DS dran glauben: Zwei Jahre nach dem Launch bekommt der von Other Ocean und Mojang unterstützte Titel laut Minecraft.net sein letztes Update (1.9):





"This is our final update for the New Nintendo 3DS version and also one of our largest. It’s packed with mansions and maps! Vindicators and Vexes! Bone blocks and bug fixes! Concrete and, er, concrete powder! Llamas and... love? No. Just llamas. But we love llamas so it’s all good.







(...)







NEW FEATURES Updated codebase in close parity with Minecraft 1.1.5

Woodland Mansions

Explorer Maps

Iron & Gold Nugget Smelting

NEW BLOCKS AND ITEMS Concrete

Concrete Powder

Glazed Terracotta

Shulker Box

Frosted Ice

Totem of Undying

Iron & Gold Nuggets

Magma block

Bone block

Nether wart block

Red nether brick

Spawn Eggs (Llama, Vindicator, Evoker, Vex)

NEW ENTITIES Llamas

Vindicators

Evokers

Vexes

Cartographer Villagers

WORLD GENERATION Underground fossils

Natural Magma block generation in the Nether

NEW ENCHANTMENTS Frost Walker

Mending"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Cats Pandas A Minecraft Fable of Friendship