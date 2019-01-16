Minecraft: Fassung für New 3DS und New 2DS bekommt sein letztes großes Update - 4Players.de

Mit einem sentimentalen Tweet kündigte Entwickler 4J Studios im Dezember an, dass man die alten Konsolen eingemottet und die Unterstützung für PS3, 360, Vita sowie Wii U eingestellt habe. Jetzt muss auch die Fassung für den New Nintendo 3DS und den New Nintendo 2DS dran glauben: Zwei Jahre nach dem Launch bekommt der von Other Ocean und Mojang unterstützte Titel laut Minecraft.net sein letztes Update (1.9):
"This is our final update for the New Nintendo 3DS version and also one of our largest. It’s packed with mansions and maps! Vindicators and Vexes! Bone blocks and bug fixes! Concrete and, er, concrete powder! Llamas and... love? No. Just llamas. But we love llamas so it’s all good.
(...)
NEW FEATURES
- Updated codebase in close parity with Minecraft 1.1.5
- Woodland Mansions
- Explorer Maps
- Iron & Gold Nugget Smelting
NEW BLOCKS AND ITEMS
- Concrete
- Concrete Powder
- Glazed Terracotta
- Shulker Box
- Frosted Ice
- Totem of Undying
- Iron & Gold Nuggets
- Magma block
- Bone block
- Nether wart block
- Red nether brick
- Spawn Eggs (Llama, Vindicator, Evoker, Vex)
NEW ENTITIES
- Llamas
- Vindicators
- Evokers
- Vexes
- Cartographer Villagers
WORLD GENERATION
- Underground fossils
- Natural Magma block generation in the Nether
NEW ENCHANTMENTS
- Frost Walker
- Mending"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Cats Pandas A Minecraft Fable of Friendship