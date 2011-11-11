The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Special Edition: Patch 1.2 für PS4 und PC verfügbar - 4Players.de

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
3D-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Bethesda Softworks
Release:
11.11.2011
11.11.2011
11.11.2011
28.10.2016
10.11.2016
28.10.2016
Test: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
90

“Auch wenn die Texturen hier im Detail schwächer sind: Dieses Abenteuer sollte sich kein Rollenspieler entgehen lassen!”

Test: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
90

“Etwas ansehnlicher als auf den Konsolen, ansonsten das identische epische Erlebnis!”

Test: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
90

“Episch, prächtig und unheimlich fesselnd: Das ideale Rollenspiel für lange Winterabende!”

Test: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
83

“Das Skyrim-Komplettpaket ist nach wie vor ein episches Abenteuer, dessen inhaltliche Qualitäten und visuelle Verbesserungen von gewissen technischen Mankos überschattet werden. Zudem sind auf der PS4 nicht alle Mods zugelassen.”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
84

“Das Skyrim-Komplettpaket ist nach wie vor ein episches Abenteuer, dessen inhaltliche Qualitäten, Mod-Unterstützung und visuelle Verbesserungen von gewissen technischen Mankos überschattet werden.”

Leserwertung: 75% [58]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
Ab 12.99
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition: Patch 1.2 für PS4 und PC verfügbar

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda Softworks
The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (Rollenspiel) von Bethesda Softworks - Bildquelle: Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda hat das Update 1.2 für die PlayStation-4-Version von The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition veröffentlicht. Das Update ist seit Freitag auch für PC via Steam erhältlich. Der Patch soll sowohl Stabilität als auch Performance verbessern, ein Problem beim Wasser-Renderer beheben und diverse Bugs aus der Welt schaffen. Die Xbox One soll im Laufe der Woche mit dem Update versorgt werden.

Change-Log
  • General stability and performance improvements
  • Fixed issue related to using alt-tab while playing the game (PC)
  • Fixed issue with water flow not rendering properly
  • Fixed crash related to changing from werewolf back to human form
  • Fixed crash related to reloading after changing Load Order of mods
  • General bug fixing and improvements with browsing Mods


