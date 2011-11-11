The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim: Special Edition: Patch 1.2 für PS4 und PC verfügbar - 4Players.de

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition: Patch 1.2 für PS4 und PC verfügbar
Change-Log
- General stability and performance improvements
- Fixed issue related to using alt-tab while playing the game (PC)
- Fixed issue with water flow not rendering properly
- Fixed crash related to changing from werewolf back to human form
- Fixed crash related to reloading after changing Load Order of mods
- General bug fixing and improvements with browsing Mods
The 1.2 Update for #SkyrimSpecialEdition is available on PC & PS4. Xbox One update arrives later this week https://t.co/o5p89f8nNE pic.twitter.com/Oy5uR9LMhP— BethesdaGameStudios (@BethesdaStudios) 14. November 2016
Letztes aktuelles Video: Special Edition Gameplay Trailer