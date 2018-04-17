SpyParty: Multiplayer-Duell mit Spion und Scharfschütze startet in den Early Access - 4Players.de

Moment mal, SpyParty
startet in den Early Access
? War das nicht schon ein ganz früher Indie-Titel? Tatsache: Rund zehn Jahre lang werkelt Entwickler Chris Hecker schon an seinem Multiplayer-Spiel für den PC, das Konzept klingt aber nach wie vor frisch. Ein Scharfschütze hat nur eine Kugel und muss daher genau das Verhalten von Partygästen beobachten.
Es handelt sich schließlich nur bei einem Teilnehmer um einen Spion, der von einem menschlichen Spieler gesteuert wird und jeweils eine Mission zu erfüllen hat. Der Rest der Party besteht aus Figuren, die von der KI kontrolliert durch die mondäne Wohnung stolzieren. Es kommt also darauf an, auf subtile verräterische Bewegungen zu achten, die eine KI normalerweise nicht an den Tag legen würde.
Screenshot - SpyParty (PC)
Passend zum speziellen Spielprinzip gibt es momentan nur den Hauptmodus mit einem Spieler gegen einen weiteren Menschen. Nebenbei werden aber auch diverse Übungs-Modi gegen die KI sowie ein Sniper-Modus für Einzelspieler geboten. An der visuellen Umsetzung und der Vielfalt der Szenarien wurde ebenfalls ein wenig geschraubt. Die aktuellen Screenshots wirken eine ganze Ecke aufwändiger als die eckig-schlichte Polygon-Grafik der früheren Konzept-Fassung. Eine MacOS-Fassung soll laut FAQ
nach dem Early-Access-Start hinzu kommen:
"Wasn't there a MacOS X port listed on the store page? Where'd it go?
Yes, you're not imagining it. I had to take it off because I hit a few technical snags standing in the way of getting it to the quality I want, so I'm going to have to finish it up after SEA launch. In the meantime, the non-Steam MacOS version on http://spyparty.com will continue to work great, so if you're on MacOS and can't wait, you can get it there and play now, and then you can link it to your SteamID here when it's ready. Sorry about this, I tried really hard but I've got to hit pause on it for a while because there are other bigger fires to put out first."
