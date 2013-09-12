Arma 3: Nächste Download-Erweiterung vorgestellt, erscheint Ende des Monats - 4Players.de

Hier die Übersicht, was die Erweiterung bieten soll:
- 3 Singleplayer Operations – Designed for the experienced Arma player, this Mission Pack features three challenging military operations:
- Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the "East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and Stratis.
- Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic island of Malden.
- Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.
- Authentic Warfare – Experience what true military combat is like with missions that favor intelligence, caution, and patience above all else. Fight alongside multiple armed forces, and lead your unit to victory, alive.
- Evolving Battlefield – Discover how your conduct and decisions on the battlefield can affect the operation by completing, failing, or ignoring (optional) objectives.
- Replayability – Replay a selection of missions from a different unit’s perspective to gain a greater understanding of the operation. Try out various tactics and figure out how to achieve your objectives in different ways.
- After Action Report (AAR) Videos – Develop your understanding of military tactics and combat with practical mission-specific insights from one of our military consultants.
- And More – Listen to newly composed music tracks, unlock additional Steam Achievements, and take advantage of new scripted systems to help create advanced custom Arma 3 scenarios.
