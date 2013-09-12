Arma 3: Nächste Download-Erweiterung vorgestellt, erscheint Ende des Monats - 4Players.de

Arma 3
Kriegssimulation
12.09.2013
Arma 3
von ,

Arma 3: Nächste Download-Erweiterung vorgestellt, erscheint Ende des Monats

Arma 3 (Simulation) von Bohemia Interactive
Arma 3 (Simulation) von Bohemia Interactive - Bildquelle: Bohemia Interactive
Bohemia Interactive hat die nächste Download-Erweiterung für seine Militär-Simulation Arma 3 vorgestellt. Der Termin für die Veröffentlichung des Arma 3 Tac-Ops DLC Singleplayer Mission Pack wird auf der offiziellen Webseite mit dem 30.November angegeben. Es enthält eine Reihe von Missionen, für deren erfolgreichen Abschluss man einiges an Kampferfahrung mitbringen sollte und die eine Spielzeit von etwa acht Stunden bieten sollen. Dabei empfehlen die Entwickler das Ausprobieren verschiedener Vorgehensweisen, um gleichzeitig auch den Wiederspielwert zu erhöhen.

Hier die Übersicht, was die Erweiterung bieten soll:

  • 3 Singleplayer Operations – Designed for the experienced Arma player, this Mission Pack features three challenging military operations:
    • Beyond Hope - Nine years prior to the "East Wind" conflict, civil war rages through the Republic of Altis and Stratis.
    • Stepping Stone - NATO reinforcements responding to the "East Wind" crisis must first secure the strategic island of Malden.
    • Steel Pegasus - During the invasion of Altis, NATO forces stage a daring air assault to open a second front.
  • Authentic Warfare – Experience what true military combat is like with missions that favor intelligence, caution, and patience above all else. Fight alongside multiple armed forces, and lead your unit to victory, alive.
  • Evolving Battlefield – Discover how your conduct and decisions on the battlefield can affect the operation by completing, failing, or ignoring (optional) objectives.
  • Replayability – Replay a selection of missions from a different unit’s perspective to gain a greater understanding of the operation. Try out various tactics and figure out how to achieve your objectives in different ways.
  • After Action Report (AAR) Videos – Develop your understanding of military tactics and combat with practical mission-specific insights from one of our military consultants.
  • And More – Listen to newly composed music tracks, unlock additional Steam Achievements, and take advantage of new scripted systems to help create advanced custom Arma 3 scenarios.
 

Letztes aktuelles Video: Laws of War DLC


Quelle: Offizielle Webseite
Kommentare

statler666 schrieb am
Als hätte ich es gewusst. Gestern Abend installiert :lol: :lol: :lol:
schrieb am

