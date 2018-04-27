Arma 3: Am Wochenende kostenlos spielbar - 4Players.de

Die Militärsimulation Arma 3 ist schon jetzt und über das Wochenende kostenlos auf Steam spielbar, wie Bohemia Interactive mitgeteilt hat. Zusätzlich werden dort sowohl das Spiel als auch fast alle Download-Inhalte zu einem gesenkten Preis angeboten. Bohemia schlägt für die kommenden Tage folgenden Schlachtplan vor:
"All units
Clear your schedule for the weekend + stock up on food and drinks + (semi-)optional: give flowers to your significant other
If you're new to Arma 3
- Install Arma 3 (and tell your friends to do the same)
- Join a multiplayer server and have no idea what you're doing
- Become familiar with Arma 3 by playing the "Bootcamp Prologue" singleplayer campaign
- Check out the Virtual Arsenal/Garage and play around in the Scenario Editor
- Get the game at 66% off (and consider joining/starting an Arma 3 Unit[units.arma3.com] for the ultimate experience)
If you're an existing Arma 3 player
- Spread the word and invite your friends (via social media, pigeon messenger, town crier)
- Join a multiplayer server, and go (tactical) Rambo on all the newcomers
- Light up a victory cigar
- Take a few rookies under your wing (share your Arma knowledge, recruit them to your community group, etc.)
- Eat, brush teeth, sleep - then repeat steps 1-5
If you're none of the above
- ERROR
- This option is currently not available
- Performing systems check...
- "Free Weekend" detected
- Please install Arma 3 to continue
Jokes aside, we wish you and your friends a wonderful (free) weekend. Have fun playing the game!"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Gratis-Wochenende Ende April
von Benjamin Schmädig,