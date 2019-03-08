Borderlands 2: Update 2.0 der PSVR-Umsetzung bringt Aim-Controller-Unterstützung - 4Players.de

"AIM CONTROLLER SUPPORT ( Community Suggestion) – BL2VR is now compatible with the Aim Controller!

Within the Options Menu, options for swapping sticks, buttons, or both are available. We added this to help people who are left-handed or if you want to switch around the layout of your Aim Controller.

Also, the option to make movement relative to the Gun or to the Head is available for the Aim Controller. If your movement is Gun relative, pushing forward on the control stick will move you based on where the gun is pointing. If your movement is Head relative, pushing forward on the control stick will move you based on where you’re looking.

IMPROVED SCOPE ( Community Suggestion) – Performance on the scope has been improved and it is now a much larger window.

CROSSHAIRS TOGGLE ( Community Suggestion) – A new option is available in the Options menu that allows you to turn off the crosshairs.

SCOPE TOGGLE ( Community Suggestion) – A new option is available in the Options menu that allows you to turn off the scope window. You can have all the benefits of scoping without having a giant window in your face.

BUG FIXES

Vault Symbols – Fixed a bug where Vault symbols did not appear correctly."